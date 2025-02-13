The country's Green Energy Auction (GEA-3) attracted a cumulative 7. 5 GW of projects, far surpassing the 4. 65 GW installation target. From ESS News The Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) said on Tuesday that its GEA-3 auction round, focusing on technologies not eligible for feed-in tariff (FIT) such as pumped hydro storage, impounding hydropower, and geothermal, demonstrated an overwhelming response from industry stakeholders. A total of 14 projects, with delivery period from 2025 to 2035, were submitted in the auction with a cumulative capacity of 7. 5 GW, exceeding the installation target ...

