Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced a strategic collaboration with Coremont, a premier provider of cloud-based portfolio management software and multi-asset class analytics.

Tradeweb and Coremont have joined forces with plans to integrate Tradeweb's global fixed income execution workflows into Coremont's Clarion platform, a leading portfolio management solution for asset managers and hedge funds. The integration aims to enhance fixed income trading workflows for buyside professionals by providing Coremont clients with access to Tradeweb's comprehensive execution capabilities, initially for global swaps markets.

Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Markets, at Tradeweb, said: "Our collaboration with Coremont reflects our focus on supporting innovation that accelerates the shift from complex manual workflows to fully digitized processes for hedge funds and leading asset managers globally. We look forward to supporting the Coremont team in maximizing the potential of their portfolio management solution and enhancing trading workflows for their clients."

Jev Mehmet, CEO at Coremont, said: "As a global leader in electronic trading, Tradeweb brings unmatched expertise in driving automation and digitization across markets, perfectly complementing Coremont's technology-driven strategy. We are excited about the significant opportunities this collaboration can unlock and look forward to leveraging Tradeweb's insights to bring greater connectivity, flexibility and liquidity to these markets."

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.2 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

About Coremont

Coremont provides institutional class portfolio management software, delivering live risk, P&L and rich analytical tools to asset managers across all asset classes including FX, rates, credit, fixed income, equities and commodities, through its flagship platform, Clarion. Clarion is powered by proprietary pricing models and analytics libraries, offering market-leading capabilities in derivatives modelling, expertly curated by a seasoned team of quantitative specialists and risk professionals. With offices in London, Connecticut and Hong Kong, Coremont helps clients worldwide enhance their investment decision-making and risk management processes. Information on Coremont's services is available at www.coremont.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213884668/en/

Contacts:

Tradeweb Media Contacts:

Daniel Noonan

+1 646 767 4677

Daniel.Noonan@Tradeweb.com

Savannah Steele

+1 646 767 4941

Savannah.Steele@Tradeweb.com

Tradeweb Investor Contacts:

Ashley Serrao

+1 646 430 6027

Ashley.Serrao@Tradeweb.com

Sameer Murukutla

+1 646 767 4864

Sameer.Murukutla@Tradeweb.com

Coremont Media Contacts:

Greg Henry

Gregory.Henry@coremont.com

+1 475 550 7016

Layal Jaber

Layal.Jaber@coremont.com

+44 207 965 9771

enquiries@coremont.com

+44 207 965 9500