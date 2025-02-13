Anzeige
13.02.2025
Merus N.V.: Merus to Present at Citi's 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Finanznachrichten News

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will present at Citi's 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


