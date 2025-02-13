2025 Meeting Focused on the Need for Standardized, Measurement-Based Assessments, Technology Enhancements and the Role Patients Play in their Care

The ADHD Expert Consortium, a diverse group of professionals advocating for improved ADHD care, held its fourth annual meeting in Houston, Texas. This year's meeting focused on discussions around standardization and consistency in ADHD assessments, technologies to improve ADHD care and management, and the role patients play in their care.

During the two-day meeting, members of the Consortium came together to jointly discuss and debate the current ADHD care landscape. The key takeaways from this year's meeting include:

Varying measurement and the need for standardized ADHD care: In their sessions, the Consortium discussed the wide variety of subjective rating scales that can be leveraged in ADHD assessments. One key takeaway was that, while rating scales are considered the 'gold standard' of care for ADHD, many clinicians struggle to find one that consistently and accurately assesses patient symptoms and improvement, which in turn creates a lack of consistency and standardization.

Technology for better ADHD care: There are tools available today, like FDA-cleared objective ADHD assessments, that can provide deeper insights and data into ADHD diagnoses, in addition to technologies that help automate patient care to increase engagement and reduce clinical burden. Clinicians also discussed telehealth, the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) proposed ruling, and how this will impact providers and patients.

Patient activation: Patients are an integral part of their own care, but for those with ADHD it can be challenging to keep up with the necessary procedures, like completing rating scales or maintaining appointments. What can clinicians do to make sure patients play an active role in their own ADHD care and management?

"We have come a long way in the assessment and treatment for ADHD, a chronic neuro developmental disorder, but we still have so much farther to go in providing state of the art assessments that are accessible to patients and practitioners, and better ways to monitor and ensure quality care," said David Aversa, MD, MPH, Owner of Connecticut Psychiatric and Wellness Center, Community Faculty at Yale Child Study Center, and University Psychiatrist at Quinnipiac University.

In addition to members of the Consortium, Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA) President Duane Gordon took part in a group discussion that focused on adult ADHD patients, their lived experiences, and signs and symptoms they may not share with their healthcare providers.

The ADHD Expert Consortium is made up of experts in the field who have invested their careers to the clinical practice and support of those with ADHD and believe that education, rooted in equity, is at the core of many of the conflicting ways clinicians and patients approach the ADHD care continuum. Members are psychiatrists, psychologists, neurologists, pediatricians, neuropsychologists, coaches and patient advocates, all passionate about improving the standard of care for this complex and often misunderstood condition. Consortium experts advocate for several improvements in the diagnostic and treatment process, including standardizing objective ADHD testing measures for more confident and accurate diagnoses, and improving insurance coverage for increased access to ADHD assessment and monitoring tools.

Click here to read the ADHD Expert Consortium's full consensus statement. The group encourages other providers, patients, and concerned citizens to add their signatures to the official Call to Action to enact better standards of care for ADHD patients.

