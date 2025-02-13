Medisafe Launches PATHWAYS: A New Tool to Help Manage the Patient Journey

Launch Helps with Alzheimer's Treatment Coordination and Patient Management

Medisafe, the leading digital health and patient engagement platform, is proud to announce the launch of PATHWAYS, a new, complimentary tool designed to help streamline patient tracking and enhance care coordination, especially for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) treatment.

The tool helps healthcare providers (HCPs), clinics, and infusion centers efficiently manage AD patients undergoing treatment by tracking required dosing and monitoring protocols The tool is designed for the FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies indicated for AD.

AD presents unique challenges for healthcare providers, especially as the treatment landscape expands with new therapies. Coordinating the complex diagnosis-to-infusion pathway can be a logistical and administrative challenge, particularly in keeping up with the testing, scheduling, and monitoring required.

Medisafe's PATHWAYS aims to simplify these processes by offering a centralized, easy-to-use platform for tracking patients' treatment progress.

Designed Ultimately to Help Patients on the AD Journey

The PATHWAYS tool is not meant to provide medical advice or replace or reduce clinical decision-making but to act as a helpful tool for care teams. It allows for the efficient management of patients, from pre-treatment testing to post-infusion follow-ups, making it easier to stay on top of actions, tests, and appointments associated with the patient's AD journey.

The tool allows healthcare providers to sign up and create an account at no cost. Upon registration, users will simply input their healthcare system details, verify their licenses, and agree to necessary agreements such as HIPAA and HITECH compliance. Once set up, the platform enables providers to add patients either individually or in bulk, assign them to specific care team members, and begin tracking their treatment progress.

Simplified Patient Care Plans

One of the features of PATHWAYS is its ability to quickly assign and track individualized care plans. Care plans can easily reflect different treatment stages, from pre-treatment testing to active dosing schedules.

Patients' dosing schedules can be set with just a few clicks, and upcoming tests, such as MRI scans, can be added to the care plan. Teams can access this information instantly, making real-time updates to treatment plans simple.

"Whether starting a patient on a new treatment or continuing their care, PATHWAYS helps with tracking patient progress along the AD journey," said Omri Shor, founder and CEO of Medisafe. "With the ability to schedule everything from dosages to MRI tests and more, the tool keeps everyone on the same page."

Medisafe takes data security and privacy seriously. Data entered into the PATHWAYS system is secure and can only be accessed by the practice or those specifically invited by the practice.

PATHWAYS is available complimentary to all healthcare providers. Medisafe will offer technical training, resources, and customer support to help with a smooth implementation. For more information see: https://www.medisafe.com/pathways-launch

