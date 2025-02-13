The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results - 50% Increase in Revenue and Positive EBITDA, Positive Cash Flow & Positive Net Income

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025 year, ended December 31, 2024 ("Q2 FY '25").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Financial Summary:

Q2 FY '25 revenue of approximately $3.17 million, reflecting: a) 52% increase compared to Q2 FY '24 (ending December 31, 2023) revenue of approximately $2.08 million, and b) 30% increase compared to Q1 FY '25 (ending September 30, 2024) revenue of approximately $2.44 million. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues, as well as growth in our other businesses.

Gross Margin for Q2 FY '25 was approximately 64% compared to 68% for Q2 FY '24. The decrease was driven by revenue mix which tends to oscillate a bit between quarters. On average, we expect our going forward Gross Margin to continue to be in the 60-70% range.

Q2 FY '25 positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0.28 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately -$1.33 million for Q2 FY '24. Net Operating Cash provided from Operations for Q2 FY '25 was approximately $0.17 million, compared to a Net Operating Cash loss of approximately -$1.68 million for Q2 FY '24. Importantly, this is the first profitable EBITDA quarter in the Company's history as a publicly traded company , reflecting our significant restructuring efforts over the past few quarters combined with revenue growth.

Driven by the timing of existing contracts revenue recognition, for Q3 FY '25 we expect a decline in revenue ($1.5-2 million) and negative adjusted EBITDA, to be more than offset by a strong Q4 FY '25 ($3.3-4.0 million revenue) and positive adjusted EBITDA. For FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025), we expect aggregate revenue to exceed $11 million, compared to $8.8 million for FY '24 (ended June 30, 2024), a 25%+ increase in annual revenue and breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year vs. a significant adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior fiscal year.

The Company's cash and equivalent position as of December 31, 2024 was approximately $8.5 million, with an additional $1.4 million in accounts receivable. The increase in our cash position was primarily a result of our December 2024 registered direct equity financing, in which we raised $7.3 million in gross cash proceeds from one investor in a clean structure. We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.

On December 24, 2024, we received written notice from the Nasdaq informing the Company that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. This closes the matter that originated on September 3, 2024.

For the full detail of our financial results, please refer to our 8K and 10Q filed on 2/13/25.

Recent Business Updates:

During the quarter, Brightline Interactive ("BLI") delivered a significant milestone on its $4 million+ Department of Defense ("DoD") contract.

BLI entered into an initial contract with the US Navy for an Immersive, AI-Driven Simulator System, to be delivered in the coming months, setting the ground for potential follow-on contracts.

BLI delivered a scalable immersive simulation to a global government service integrator, positioning itself as a leading middleware for processing and visualizing complex information in 3D space, and setting what we believe has the potential to become a new industry standard.

The Continuing Resolution and the lack of a Federal budget for 2025 has delayed the potential awarding of multiple Government and DoD opportunities. We hope this will be resolved promptly in March 2025 when the current Continuing Resolution expires and with a new administration and Congress now in place.

Led by Foretell Reality, we continue to make strong progress on commercializing our AI driven immersive training product and have experienced encouraging initial traction with our customers and partners.

Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

USA Dial In: 888-506-0062

International: +1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 831836

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2934/52015

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available through Friday, February 13, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available through February 27, 2025. To listen, please call USA: 877-481-4010 or International: +1-919-882-2331; Replay Passcode: 52015. A webcast will also be available on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website (ir.theglimpsegroup.com) or by clicking the webcast link above.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

December 31, 2024 As of

June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,445,288 $ 1,848,295 Accounts receivable 1,391,879 723,032 Deferred costs/contract assets 222,784 170,781 Notes receivable 124,900 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 678,424 778,181 Total current assets 10,863,275 3,520,289 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 73,244 167,325 Right-of-use assets, net 187,688 452,808 Intangible assets, net 261,789 487,867 Goodwill 10,857,600 10,857,600 Other assets 11,100 72,714 Total assets $ 22,254,696 $ 15,558,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 295,776 $ 181,668 Accrued liabilities 633,355 340,979 Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 263,347 72,788 Lease liabilities, current portion 143,929 364,688 Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion 2,942,651 1,467,475 Total current liabilities 4,279,058 2,427,598 Long term liabilities Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion - 1,413,696 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 57,690 178,824 Total liabilities 4,336,748 4,020,118 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares authorized; 20,272,006 and 18,158,217 issued and outstanding, respectively 20,272 18,158 Additional paid-in capital 81,925,269 74,559,600 Accumulated deficit (64,027,593 ) (63,039,273 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,917,948 11,538,485 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,254,696 $ 15,558,603

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31 December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Software services $ 3,129,108 $ 2,032,272 $ 5,358,365 $ 5,044,343 Software license/software as a service 39,826 44,153 248,938 136,962 Total Revenue 3,168,934 2,076,425 5,607,303 5,181,305 Cost of goods sold 1,144,007 655,509 1,659,310 1,837,018 Gross Profit 2,024,927 1,420,916 3,947,993 3,344,287 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 659,699 1,391,883 1,780,222 3,072,670 General and administrative expenses 845,381 1,045,085 1,782,660 2,141,236 Sales and marketing expenses 384,223 765,116 1,123,098 1,578,858 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 100,536 291,036 226,077 659,156 Goodwill impairment - - - 379,038 Intangible asset impairment - 8,275 - 522,166 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 28,161 (1,268,014 ) 61,480 (4,025,544 ) Total operating expenses 2,018,000 2,233,381 4,973,537 4,327,580 Income (loss) from operations before other income 6,927 (812,465 ) (1,025,544 ) (983,293 ) Other income Interest income 18,945 74,098 37,224 125,483 Net Income (loss) $ 25,872 $ (738,367 ) $ (988,320 ) $ (857,810 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 18,361,274 16,668,740 18,262,745 15,699,563 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 24,521,976 16,668,740 18,262,745 15,699,563

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (988,320 ) $ (857,810 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 272,615 720,458 Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors 407,231 1,135,048 Net gain on divestiture of subsidiaries (1,397,066 ) (1,000,000 ) Reserve on note received in connection with divestiture of subsidiaries 1,500,000 1,000,000 Gain on office lease termination (34,660 ) - Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment - (551,234 ) Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment 61,480 (4,025,544 ) Impairment of intangible assets - 901,204 Issuance of common stock to vendors - 73,282 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (41,787 ) (89,376 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (668,847 ) 208,052 Deferred costs/contract assets (52,003 ) 81,560 Loans receivable (40,900 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,757 (99,231 ) Other assets 5,349 (1,507 ) Accounts payable 114,108 (180,077 ) Accrued liabilities 295,521 (343,474 ) Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 214,369 (329,531 ) Net cash used in operating activities (253,153 ) (3,358,180 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (26,406 ) (8,751 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,406 ) (8,751 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Proceeds from securities purchase agreement, net 6,785,552 2,968,501 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 175,000 - Issuance of note receivable (84,000 ) - Cash provided by financing activities 6,876,552 2,968,501 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,596,993 (398,430 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,848,295 5,619,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,445,288 $ 5,220,653 Non-cash Investing and Financing activities: Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability $ - $ 127,145 Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus $ - $ 127,145 Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets $ 20,344 $ 113,182

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) (in millions) Net income (loss ) $ 0.02 $ (0.74 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (0.86 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.12 0.32 0.27 0.72 EBITDA income (loss) 0.14 (0.42 ) (0.71 ) (0.14 ) Stock based compensation expenses 0.04 0.51 0.41 1.21 Loss on subsidiary divestiture 0.10 - 0.10 - Gain on office lease termination (0.03 ) - (0.03 ) - Intangible asset impairment - 0.01 - 0.90 Non cash change in fair value of accrued performance bonus - (0.16 ) 0.06 (0.55 ) Non cash change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 0.03 (1.27 ) - (4.03 ) Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) $ 0.28 $ (1.33 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (2.61 )

