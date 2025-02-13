Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue: $ 332.5 million for Q4 2024 $1,334.1 million for FY 2024

Net Income: $ 94.7 million for Q4 2024 $ 367.3 million for FY 2024

Earnings per common unit: $ 3.11 for Q4 2024 $ 11.98 for FY 2024

Net cash from operating activities: $ 114.9 million for Q4 2024 $ 483.5 million for FY 2024

EBITDA: $ 197.6 million for Q4 2024 $ 757.4 million for FY 2024

Returning capital to unitholders: 489,955 common units repurchased in 2024 for $25.0 million 585,420 common units repurchased in 2024 - 2025 (through February 7) for $29.2 million $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2024; $0.20 per unit annualized

Sales and purchases in Q4 2024 - 2025 YTD: $ 18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels $ 25.4 million effective price for one Japanese-built ultra-handymax Four newbuilding vessels delivered

$3.6 billion contracted revenue as of February 2025

MONACO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, "I am pleased with the results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, we reported revenue of $1.33 billion, and for the quarter, we reported revenue of $332.5 million. We also reported net income of $367.3 million for the full year and $94.7 million for the fourth quarter. Earnings per common unit were $11.98 for the full year and $3.11 for the fourth quarter."

Angeliki Frangou continued, "Since the pandemic, our markets have been driven primarily by geopolitical events and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. We don't know how these conflicts will be resolved. We also don't know the extent to which nations will be subject to continuing or even expanded sanctions. In our view, the resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East may involve significant sanctions on oil-producing nations, materially impacting world trade. In addition, the U.S. administration has been vocal about its new tariff scheme but has not yet provided a complete roadmap. We cannot now fully understand the impact on global trade until this develops further."

Common unit repurchases

As of December 31, 2024 and February 7, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners repurchased 489,955 and 585,420 common units, respectively, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $25.0 million and $29.2 million, respectively. As of February 7, 2025, there were 29,598,968 common units outstanding.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 13, 2025 to unitholders of record as of February 10, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners' cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Fleet update

• Sale of vessels Q4 2024 - 2025 YTD

• $18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels with average age of 18.7 years In November 2024 and February 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell two 2006-built panamaxes to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $18.8 million. The sale of one vessel was completed in December 2024 and the sale of the remaining vessel is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

• $25.4 million effective price upon the exercise of an option on one Japanese-built ultra-handymax

In December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2015-built ultra-handymax of 61,339 dwt, which was previously chartered-in, for an effective price of $25.4 million.

• Four newbuilding vessels delivered Q4 2024 - 2025 YTD

In November 2024 and December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2024-built 5,300 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $36,818 net per day for an average period of 5.3 years.



In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered-out at $25,253 net per day for a period of five years.



In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containership, which has been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years. • $79.0 million contracted revenue agreed Q4 2024 - 2025 YTD; $3.6 billion total contracted revenue Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $79.0 million. • Two VLCC tankers have been chartered-out for a period of one year at an average rate of $36,143 net per day. • One 2,546 TEU containership has been chartered-out for a period of 2.2 years at $24,375 net per day. • One LR1 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $24,225 net per day. • One MR2 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $19,475 net per day. Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.6 billion contracted revenue through 2037.

Financing update

In November 2024, Navios Partners entered into a sale and leaseback agreement of $16.0 million with an unrelated third party for a 2009-built capesize of 180,661 dwt. The sale and leaseback agreement matures in the fourth quarter of 2028 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR") plus 241 bps per annum.

In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $30.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of four of its vessels. The facility matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Term SOFR plus 175 bps per annum.

In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $90.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of seven of its vessels. The facility matures four years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Compounded SOFR") plus 180 bps per annum.

During the first quarter of 2025, Navios Partners agreed to enter into an export credit agency-backed facility for a total amount up to $148.4 million in order to finance part of the acquisition cost of two newbuilding 7,900 TEU containerships, currently under construction. The facility matures 12 years after the delivery date of each vessel and bears interest at Compounded SOFR plus 125 bps per annum. The facility remains subject to completion of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 70 dry bulk vessels, 50 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 18 newbuilding tankers (12 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and five newbuilding containerships (one 7,700 TEU containership and four 7,900 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one panamax agreed to be sold.

As of February 7, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 62.7% and 42.2% of its available days for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $926.6 million and $707.7 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $26,198 and $28,392 for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners' results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in $'000 except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 332,521 $ 327,253 $ 1,334,066 $ 1,306,889 Net Income $ 94,723 $ 132,391 (2) $ 367,308 $ 433,645 (2) Adjusted Net Income $ 79,337 (1) $ 132,914 (3) $ 341,548 (4) $ 383,397 (5) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,924 $ 211,704 $ 483,478 $ 560,317 EBITDA $ 197,609 $ 226,535 (2) $ 757,393 $ 797,810 (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,223 (1) $ 227,058 (3) $ 731,633 (4) $ 747,562 (5) Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 3.11 $ 4.30 (2) $ 11.98 $ 14.08 (2) Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 3.11 $ 4.30 (2) $ 11.98 $ 14.08 (2) Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 2.61 (1) $ 4.32 (3) $ 11.14 (4) $ 12.45 (5) Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 2.61 (1) $ 4.32 (3) $ 11.14 (4) $ 12.45 (5)

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $15.4 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on two of our vessels. (2) Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2023 include $47.0 million prepayment of charter hire received for the period relating to January 2024 and onwards. (3) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $0.5 million net loss related to: (a) the gain on the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels. (4) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $25.8 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on four of our vessels. (5) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $50.2 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.

Three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 increased by $5.2 million, or 1.6%, to $332.5 million, as compared to $327.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate and the increase in the available days of our fleet. For the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $3.0 million and $10.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $23,205 per day, as compared to $22,625 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet increased by 1.1% to 13,671 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 13,527 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the deliveries of newbuilding vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $44.9 million to $182.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $227.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $54.5 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the three month period ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $7.0 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $1.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet; (ii) $5.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (iii) $4.0 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).

Net Income for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $53.6 million to $79.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $132.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $44.9 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $9.3 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $3.8 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $0.3 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.5 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net and; and (ii) $0.1 million increase in interest income.

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $27.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1,334.1 million, as compared to $1,306.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE rate, partially mitigated by the decrease in the available days of our fleet. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $1.9 million and negatively affected by $40.7 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $22,924 per day, as compared to $22,337 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.9% to 54,261 days for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 54,766 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $16.0 million to $731.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $747.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $47.4 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the year ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $17.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $4.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $27.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $13.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet and the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in 2024; and (iii) $12.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).

Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $41.9 million to $341.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $383.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $38.1 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $20.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $10.7 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $7.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (ii) $16.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (ii) $3.1 million increase in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners' core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Available Days (1) 13,671 13,527 54,261 54,766 Operating Days (2) 13,534 13,425 53,656 54,294 Fleet Utilization (3) 99.0 % 99.2 % 98.9 % 99.1 % TCE rate Combined (per day) (4) $ 23,205 $ 22,625 $ 22,924 $ 22,337 TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day) (4) $ 17,079 $ 16,902 $ 16,959 $ 14,422 TCE rate Containerships (per day) (4) $ 30,623 $ 30,356 $ 30,370 $ 33,770 TCE rate Tankers (per day) (4) $ 26,646 $ 27,562 $ 27,093 $ 28,662 Vessels operating at period end 152 151 152 151

(1) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues. (2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys. (4) TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable fixed vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners' expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners' ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

EXHIBIT 1 NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) December 31,

2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months (1) $ 312,078 $ 296,175 Other current assets 130,913 103,573 Total current assets 442,991 399,748 Vessels, net 4,241,292 3,734,671 Other non-current assets 988,957 1,013,147 Total non-current assets 5,230,249 4,747,818 Total assets $ 5,673,240 $ 5,147,566 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Other current liabilities $ 143,444 $ 174,564 Current portion of borrowings, net 266,222 285,036 Total current liabilities 409,666 459,600 Non-current portion of borrowings, net 1,862,715 1,576,427 Other non-current liabilities 294,231 341,087 Total non-current liabilities 2,156,946 1,917,514 Total liabilities $ 2,566,612 $ 2,377,114 Total partners' capital 3,106,628 2,770,452 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 5,673,240 $ 5,147,566

(1) Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $12.3 million and $47.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data) Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Month Period Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Time charter and voyage revenues $ 332,521 $ 327,253 $ 1,334,066 $ 1,306,889 Time charter and voyage expenses (29,533 ) (38,635 ) (146,429 ) (160,231 ) Direct vessel expenses (22,585 ) (21,304 ) (77,169 ) (69,449 ) Vessel operating expenses (90,004 ) (83,031 ) (349,160 ) (331,653 ) General and administrative expenses (22,735 ) (21,000 ) (85,165 ) (80,559 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (58,914 ) (55,055 ) (228,472 ) (217,823 ) Amortization of unfavorable lease terms 3,205 3,491 12,718 19,922 Gain/ (Loss) on sale of vessels, net 15,386 (523 ) 25,760 50,248 Interest expense and finance cost, net (32,425 ) (32,939 ) (124,529 ) (133,642 ) Interest income 3,417 3,285 13,803 10,699 Other (expense)/ income, net (3,610 ) 50,849 (8,115 ) 39,244 Net income $ 94,723 $ 132,391 $ 367,308 $ 433,645

Earnings per unit: Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings per unit: Earnings per common unit, basic $ 3.11 $ 4.30 $ 11.98 $ 14.08 Earnings per common unit, diluted $ 3.11 $ 4.30 $ 11.98 $ 14.08

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

Other Financial Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 483,478 $ 560,317 Net cash used in investing activities $ (782,126 ) $ (253,015 ) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities $ 349,262 $ (233,225 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 50,614 $ 74,077

EXHIBIT 2 Owned Dry Bulk Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Navios Vega Transhipper 2009 57,573 Navios Christine B Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,058 Navios Celestial Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios Venus Ultra-Handymax 2015 61,339 Navios La Paix Ultra-Handymax 2014 61,485 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 Navios Hope Panamax 2005 75,397 Navios Galileo (1) Panamax 2006 76,596 Navios Sun Panamax 2005 76,619 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 Navios Helios Panamax 2005 77,075 Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Unity N Panamax 2011 79,642 Odysseus N Panamax 2011 79,642 Rainbow N Panamax 2011 79,642 Navios Amber Kamsarmax 2015 80,994 Navios Avior Kamsarmax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Kamsarmax 2012 81,472 Navios Citrine Kamsarmax 2017 81,626 Navios Dolphin Kamsarmax 2017 81,630 Navios Horizon I Kamsarmax 2019 81,692 Navios Galaxy II Kamsarmax 2020 81,789 Navios Uranus Kamsarmax 2019 81,821 Navios Felicity I Kamsarmax 2020 81,962 Navios Primavera Kamsarmax 2022 82,003 Navios Meridian Kamsarmax 2023 82,010 Navios Herakles I Kamsarmax 2019 82,036 Navios Magellan II Kamsarmax 2020 82,037 Navios Sky Kamsarmax 2015 82,056 Navios Alegria Kamsarmax 2016 84,852 Navios Sphera Kamsarmax 2016 84,872 Navios Coral Kamsarmax 2016 84,904 Copernicus N Post-Panamax 2010 93,062 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 Navios Aurora II Capesize 2009 169,031 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Symphony Capesize 2010 178,132 Navios Ace Capesize 2011 179,016 Navios Melodia Capesize 2010 179,132 Navios Luz Capesize 2010 179,144 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Buena Ventura Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Fulvia Capesize 2010 179,263 Navios Aster Capesize 2010 179,314 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 Navios Fantastiks Capesize 2005 180,265 Navios Sol Capesize 2009 180,274 Navios Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 Navios Pollux Capesize 2009 180,727 Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Navios Corali Capesize 2015 181,249 Navios Mars Capesize 2016 181,259 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Navios Joy Capesize 2013 181,389 Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Navios Azalea Capesize 2022 182,064 Navios Armonia Capesize 2022 182,079 Navios Altair Capesize 2023 182,115 Navios Sakura Capesize 2023 182,169 Navios Amethyst Capesize 2023 182,212 Navios Astra Capesize 2022 182,393

Owned Containerships Type Built Capacity

(TEU) Spectrum N Containership 2009 2,546 Protostar N Containership 2007 2,741 Fleur N Containership 2012 2,782 Ete N Containership 2012 2,782 Navios Summer Containership 2006 3,450 Navios Verano Containership 2006 3,450 Matson Lanai Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Verde Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Amarillo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Vermilion Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Azure Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Indigo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Domino Containership 2008 4,250 Matson Oahu Containership 2008 4,250 Navios Tempo Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Destiny Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Devotion Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Lapis Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Dorado Containership 2010 4,250 Carmel I Containership 2010 4,360 Zim Baltimore Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Bahamas Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Miami Containership 2009 4,563 Navios Magnolia Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Jasmine Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Chrysalis Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Nerine Containership 2008 4,730 Sparrow Containership 2023 5,300 Zim Eagle Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Condor Containership 2024 5,300 Hawk ? (ex Zim Hawk) Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Falcon Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Pelican Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Seagull Containership 2024 5,300 Navios Utmost Containership 2024 5,300 Navios Unite Containership 2024 5,300 Zim Albatross Containership 2024 5,300 Hyundai Shanghai Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Tokyo Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Hongkong Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Singapore Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Busan Containership 2006 6,800 HMM Ocean Containership 2025 7,700 Navios Unison Containership 2010 10,000 Navios Constellation Containership 2011 10,000

Owned Tanker Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Hector N MR1 Product Tanker 2008 38,402 Nave Aquila MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,991 Nave Atria MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,992 Nave Capella MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,995 Nave Alderamin MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,998 Nave Pyxis MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,998 Nave Bellatrix MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Orion MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Titan MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Luminosity MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Jupiter MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Velocity MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Sextans MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Equinox MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Pulsar MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Bougainville MR2 Product Tanker 2013 50,626 Nave Cetus LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,581 Nave Ariadne LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Cielo LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Rigel LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,673 Nave Atropos LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,695 Nave Cassiopeia LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,711 Nave Andromeda LR1 Product Tanker 2011 75,000 Nave Estella LR1 Product Tanker 2012 75,000 Nave Cosmos Aframax/LR2 2024 115,651 Nave Polaris Aframax/LR2 2024 115,699 Nave Photon Aframax/LR2 2024 115,752 Nave Neutrino Aframax/LR2 2025 115,807 Nave Constellation VLCC 2010 296,988 Nave Universe VLCC 2011 297,066 Nave Galactic VLCC 2009 297,168 Nave Quasar VLCC 2010 297,376 Nave Buena Suerte VLCC 2011 297,491 Nave Synergy VLCC 2010 299,973

Bareboat-in vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option Navios Star Kamsarmax 2021 81,994 Yes Navios Amitie Kamsarmax 2021 82,002 Yes Navios Libra Kamsarmax 2019 82,011 Yes Nave Electron VLCC 2021 313,239 Yes Nave Celeste VLCC 2022 313,418 Yes Baghdad VLCC 2020 313,433 Yes Erbil VLCC 2021 313,486 Yes

Newbuildings to be delivered Type Expected

Delivery Date Capacity

(TEU / DWT) TBN III Containership H1 2025 7,700 TBN XX Containership H1 2026 7,900 TBN XXI Containership H2 2026 7,900 TBN XXII Containership H2 2026 7,900 TBN XXIII Containership H1 2027 7,900 TBN IV MR2 Product Tanker H2 2025 52,000 TBN V MR2 Product Tanker H1 2026 52,000 TBN VI MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN VII MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN VIII MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN IX MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN I Aframax/LR2 H1 2025 115,000 TBN II Aframax/LR2 H1 2025 115,000 TBN X Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XI Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XII Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XIII Aframax/LR2 H2 2026 115,000 TBN XIV Aframax/LR2 H1 2027 115,000 TBN XV? Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XV Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XVII Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XVIII Aframax/LR2 H2 2027 115,000 TBN XIX Aframax/LR2 H1 2028 115,000

(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.

EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures" and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under "Earnings Highlights". Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under "Earnings Highlights". The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

EXHIBIT 4 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ '000) ($ '000) ($ '000) ($ '000) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,924 $ 211,704 $ 483,478 $ 560,317 Net increase in operating assets 41,672 37,441 97,685 59,729 Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities 82 (39,472 ) 37,606 75,079 Net interest cost 29,008 29,654 110,726 122,943 Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount (1,941 ) (1,945 ) (7,841 ) (7,188 ) Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities 189 (1,149 ) 2,973 (8,918 ) Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line (1,711 ) (9,174 ) 7,006 (54,396 ) Stock-based compensation - (1 ) - (4 ) Gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net 15,386 (523 ) 25,760 50,248 EBITDA $ 197,609 $ 226,535 $ 757,393 $ 797,810 (Gain)/ loss on sale of vessels, net (15,386 ) 523 (25,760 ) (50,248 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,223 $ 227,058 $ 731,633 $ 747,562