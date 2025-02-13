Penske Automotive Group, Inc.: Penske Automotive Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

Q4 Revenue Increases 6% to $7.7 Billion, a Quarterly Record

Q4 Same-Store Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue up 7% and Related Gross Profit up 9%

Q4 Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses as a Percent of Gross Profit Decreases 70 bps to 70.3%

Q4 Earnings Before Taxes Increases 23% to $315.2 Million; Earnings Per Share Increases 25% to $3.54

Q4 Earnings Before Taxes Increases 6% to $315.2 Million When Compared to Q4 Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes of $296.5 Million in Prior Year Period

Q4 Earnings Per Share Increases 3% to $3.54 When Compared to Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $3.45 in Prior Year Period

Board of Directors Declares the 17th Consecutive Increase in the Quarterly Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced fourth quarter and twelve-month 2024 results. For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to common stockholders was $236.4 million compared to $190.7 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share was $3.54 compared to $2.84 in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2023 results include a goodwill impairment charge of $40.7 million (before and after tax), representing $0.61 per share. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $231.4 million and related adjusted earnings per share was $3.45. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders increased 2% and related earnings per share increased 3% when compared to the adjusted numbers in the prior year period. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $57.0 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $1.0 million, and earnings per share by $0.01.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

New and Used Retail Automotive Units Delivered - increased 3%

- increased 3% Total Revenue - increased 6% to $7.7 billion, a quarterly record

- increased 6% to $7.7 billion, a quarterly record Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - increased 5% New Vehicle +7%; Used Vehicle +1%; Finance & Insurance -3%; Service & Parts +7%

- increased 5% Retail Automotive Service and Parts Gross Margin - increased 30 bps

- increased 30 bps SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit - 70.3%; down 70 bps compared to fourth quarter of 2023 and down 90 bps sequentially from third quarter of 2024

Commenting on the Company's fourth quarter financial results, Chair Roger Penske said, "I am pleased with our financial performance during the fourth quarter. Revenue increased 6% to $7.7 billion, a quarterly record. New and used automotive gross profit per unit retailed remained strong, including a $74 per unit sequential increase in new vehicle gross profit per unit retailed when compared to the third quarter of 2024, and same-store service and parts revenue and gross profit increased 7% and 9%, respectively. In addition, I am particularly pleased with our continued effort to control costs as selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit decreased 70 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter last year and 90 basis points sequentially when compared to the third quarter of 2024."

Full Year 2024 Operating Highlights Compared to Full Year 2023

New and Used Retail Automotive Units Delivered - increased 1%

- increased 1% Total Revenue - increased 3% to $30.5 billion

- increased 3% to $30.5 billion Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue - increased 11% to over $3 billion, an all-time record

- increased 11% to over $3 billion, an all-time record Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - flat New Vehicle +2%; Used Vehicle -5%; Finance & Insurance -4%; Service & Parts +6%

- flat

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased 3% to $30.5 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $918.9 million compared to $1.05 billion in the prior year period, and related earnings per share was $13.74 compared to $15.50 in the prior year period. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge in 2023 referenced above, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders in 2023 was $1.09 billion and related earnings per share was $16.10. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $223.2 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $3.7 million, and earnings per share by $0.06.

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, total new units delivered increased 11% and used units delivered decreased 6%. Gross profit per new vehicle retailed improved $74 sequentially from the third quarter of 2024.

During 2024, the Company transitioned its U.K. based CarShop locations to Sytner Select dealerships to be more closely aligned with existing franchised dealerships and focus on retailing premium branded vehicles to better leverage inventory and cost and improve gross margins, among other benefits. As a result, the Sytner Select dealerships sell fewer units per location, which contributed to the 6% decline in used vehicles retailed during the fourth quarter. However, excluding the performance of the U.K. Sytner Select dealerships in both periods, used vehicles retailed increased 8%. Same-store used retail units decreased 6% but increased 3% when excluding the U.K. Sytner Select dealerships. Total retail automotive revenue increased 9% to $6.7 billion and increased 5% on a same-store basis. Service and parts revenue increased 13% to a fourth quarter record of $770.5 million and increased 7% on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 7% to $1.1 billion.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

As of December 31, 2024, Premier Truck Group operated 45 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, retail unit sales were 4,432, revenue was $773.7 million and earnings before taxes was $44.8 million which compares to unit sales of 5,409, revenue of $904.8 million and earnings before taxes of $51.3 million in the prior year period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, revenue was $3.5 billion compared to $3.7 billion in the same period last year. Earnings before taxes was $203.6 million compared to $225.0 million in the same period in 2023.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. PTS operates a managed fleet with over 435,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded $52.3 million and $198.0 million in earnings from PTS compared to $51.2 million and $289.5 million for the prior year periods.

Corporate Development, Dividend, Liquidity, and Leverage

During the fourth quarter, we completed the acquisition of our third Porsche dealership in Melbourne, Australia representing approximately $130 million in estimated annualized revenue. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Penske Automotive Group completed acquisitions representing approximately $2.1 billion in estimated annualized revenue and completed strategic divestitures representing approximately $650 million in estimated annualized revenue. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock for approximately $58.7 million under our securities repurchase program and also acquired 0.1 million shares of our common stock for $18.8 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards. The average price of shares of common stock repurchased during 2024 was $149.69. As of December 31, 2024, $156.8 million remained available under the Company's existing repurchase authority. During 2024, the Company returned $351.9 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, representing an increase of 2.5%, or $0.03 per share. This represents the Company's 17th consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable March 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $1.9 billion in liquidity, including $72 million in cash and $1.8 billion of availability under its U.S. and international credit agreements. The Company's leverage ratio at December 31, 2024 was 1.2x.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results has been posted to the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Australia and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,900 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,500 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 435,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income before taxes, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and leverage ratio. The Company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance, expectations, and future plans. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to macro-economic, geo-political and industry conditions and events, including their impact on sales of new and used vehicles, service and parts, and repair and maintenance services, the availability of consumer credit, changes in consumer demand, consumer confidence levels, fuel prices, demand for trucks to move freight with respect to Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) and Premier Truck Group (PTG) and other freight metrics such as spot rates or miles driven, personal discretionary spending levels, interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and unemployment rates; our ability to obtain vehicles and parts from our manufacturers, especially in light of supply chain disruptions due to natural disasters, any shortages of vehicle components, international conflicts, challenges in sourcing labor or labor strikes, work stoppages, or other disruptions; the control our manufacturer partners can exert over our operations and our reliance on them for various aspects of our business; changes in the retail model either from direct sales by manufacturers, a transition to an agency model of sales, sales by online competitors, or from the expansion of electric vehicles; disruptions to the security and availability of our information technology systems and those of our third party providers, which systems are increasingly threatened by ransomware and other cyber attacks, the effects of a pandemic on the global economy, including our ability to react effectively to changing business conditions in light of any pandemic; changes or increases in tariffs or trade disputes; the rate of inflation, including its impact on vehicle affordability; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to consummate, integrate, and realize returns on our acquisitions; with respect to PTS, changes in the financial health of its customers, labor strikes or work stoppages by its employees, a reduction in PTS' asset utilization rates, continued availability from truck manufacturers and suppliers of vehicles and parts for its fleet, including with respect to the effect of various government mandates concerning the electrification of its vehicle fleet, changes in values of used trucks which affects PTS' profitability on truck sales and regulatory risks and related compliance costs, our ability to realize returns on our significant capital investments in new and upgraded dealership facilities; our ability to navigate a rapidly changing automotive and truck landscape; our ability to respond to new or enhanced regulations in both our domestic and international markets relating to dealerships and vehicles sales, including those related to the sales process, emissions standards or electrification, as well as changes in consumer sentiment relating to commercial truck sales that may hinder our or PTS' ability to maintain, acquire, sell, or operate trucks; the success of our distribution of commercial vehicles, engines, and power systems; natural disasters; recall initiatives or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us; the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, risks, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. The risks and uncertainties discussed above are not exhaustive and additional risk and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.









PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Revenue $ 7,719.9

$ 7,272.1

6.2 %

$ 30,455.2

$ 29,527.4

3.1 % Cost of Sales 6,459.1

6,084.0

6.2 %

25,441.9

24,593.6

3.4 % Gross Profit $ 1,260.8

$ 1,188.1

6.1 %

$ 5,013.3

$ 4,933.8

1.6 % SG&A Expenses 886.0

844.1

5.0 %

3,538.5

3,400.6

4.1 % Goodwill Impairment Charges -

40.7

nm

-

40.7

nm Depreciation 41.0

37.6

9.0 %

158.0

141.0

12.1 % Operating Income $ 333.8

$ 265.7

25.6 %

$ 1,316.8

$ 1,351.5

(2.6) % Floor Plan Interest Expense (47.6)

(38.9)

22.4 %

(189.8)

(133.1)

42.6 % Other Interest Expense (23.7)

(23.1)

2.6 %

(87.8)

(92.6)

(5.2) % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 52.7

52.1

1.2 %

200.7

293.7

(31.7) % Income Before Income Taxes $ 315.2

$ 255.8

23.2 %

$ 1,239.9

$ 1,419.5

(12.7) % Income Taxes (77.9)

(63.8)

22.1 %

(316.5)

(360.9)

(12.3) % Net Income $ 237.3

$ 192.0

23.6 %

$ 923.4

$ 1,058.6

(12.8) % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.9

1.3

(30.8) %

4.5

5.4

(16.7) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 236.4

$ 190.7

24.0 %

$ 918.9

$ 1,053.2

(12.8) %























Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





















Net Income $ 237.3

$ 192.0

23.6 %

$ 923.4

$ 1,058.6

(12.8) % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.9

1.3

(30.8) %

4.5

5.4

(16.7) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 236.4

$ 190.7

24.0 %

$ 918.9

$ 1,053.2

(12.8) % Income Per Share $ 3.54

$ 2.84

24.6 %

$ 13.74

$ 15.50

(11.4) % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 66.8

67.2

(0.6) %

66.9

68.0

(1.6) %























nm - not meaningful























PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)













December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 72.4

$ 96.4 Accounts Receivable, Net



1,002.1



1,114.6 Inventories



4,640.2



4,293.1 Other Current Assets



213.1



175.6 Total Current Assets



5,927.8



5,679.7 Property and Equipment, Net



3,006.2



2,765.2 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,467.2



2,405.5 Intangibles



3,382.9



2,983.1 Other Long-Term Assets



1,936.8



1,838.0 Total Assets

$ 16,720.9

$ 15,671.5













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,535.8

$ 2,255.6 Floor Plan Notes Payable - Non-Trade



1,488.2



1,515.9 Accounts Payable



851.7



866.9 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



889.0



809.8 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



721.2



209.7 Total Current Liabilities



6,485.9



5,657.9 Long-Term Debt



1,130.8



1,419.5 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,392.6



2,336.0 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,484.3



1,502.5 Total Liabilities



11,493.6



10,915.9 Equity



5,227.3



4,755.6 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 16,720.9

$ 15,671.5

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America 62.7 %

62.6 %

60.1 %

60.4 % U.K. 27.3 %

28.3 %

30.6 %

31.3 % Other International 10.0 %

9.1 %

9.3 %

8.3 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 6,722.1

$ 6,177.9

$ 26,156.2

$ 25,209.1 Retail Commercial Truck 773.7

904.8

3,521.1

3,684.3 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 224.1

189.4

777.9

634.0 Total $ 7,719.9

$ 7,272.1

$ 30,455.2

$ 29,527.4















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 1,076.9

$ 1,002.4

$ 4,250.6

$ 4,176.2 Retail Commercial Truck 138.1

143.2

584.5

592.4 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 45.8

42.5

178.2

165.2 Total $ 1,260.8

$ 1,188.1

$ 5,013.3

$ 4,933.8















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive 16.0 %

16.2 %

16.3 %

16.6 % Retail Commercial Truck 17.8 %

15.8 %

16.6 %

16.1 % Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 20.4 %

22.4 %

22.9 %

26.1 % Total 16.3 %

16.3 %

16.5 %

16.7 %









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:













Gross Profit 16.3 %

16.3 %

16.5 %

16.7 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 11.5 %

11.6 %

11.6 %

11.5 % Operating Income 4.3 %

3.7 %

4.3 %

4.6 % Income Before Income Taxes 4.1 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.8 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:













Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 70.3 %

71.0 %

70.6 %

68.9 % Operating Income 26.5 %

22.4 %

26.3 %

27.4 %











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, (Amounts in Millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023























EBITDA(1) $ 379.9

$ 316.5

$ 1,485.7

$ 1,653.1 Floor Plan Credits $ 15.7

$ 12.5

$ 53.0

$ 45.2 Rent Expense $ 66.6

$ 62.4

$ 263.1

$ 247.9 _______________________























(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.





















PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Automotive Units:





























New Retail

55,391



51,786

7.0 %



204,442



197,070

3.7 % Used Retail

54,034



57,490

(6.0) %



246,608



256,721

(3.9) % Total Retail

109,425



109,276

0.1 %



451,050



453,791

(0.6) % New Agency

11,105



8,113

36.9 %



40,548



32,672

24.1 % Total Retail and Agency

120,530



117,389

2.7 %



491,598



486,463

1.1 %































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 3,367.3

$ 2,989.2

12.6 %

$ 12,055.9

$ 11,273.3

6.9 % Used Vehicles

2,034.8



1,970.0

3.3 %



8,770.7



8,919.5

(1.7) % Finance and Insurance, Net

203.3



207.6

(2.1) %



811.1



838.6

(3.3) % Service and Parts

770.5



680.9

13.2 %



3,047.4



2,734.3

11.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

346.2



330.2

4.8 %



1,471.1



1,443.4

1.9 % Total Revenue $ 6,722.1

$ 6,177.9

8.8 %

$ 26,156.2

$ 25,209.1

3.8 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 310.9

$ 301.9

3.0 %

$ 1,148.4

$ 1,238.5

(7.3) % Used Vehicles

97.1



83.3

16.6 %



455.1



432.4

5.2 % Finance and Insurance, Net

203.3



207.6

(2.1) %



811.1



838.6

(3.3) % Service and Parts

449.6



395.9

13.6 %



1,771.4



1,605.7

10.3 % Fleet and Wholesale

16.0



13.7

16.8 %



64.6



61.0

5.9 % Total Gross Profit $ 1,076.9

$ 1,002.4

7.4 %

$ 4,250.6

$ 4,176.2

1.8 %































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 60,288

$ 57,364

5.1 %

$ 58,503

$ 56,857

2.9 % Used Vehicles

37,657



34,266

9.9 %



35,565



34,744

2.4 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 5,146

$ 5,531

(7.0) %

$ 5,187

$ 5,967

(13.1) % Used Vehicles

1,797



1,448

24.1 %



1,845



1,685

9.5 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,826



1,876

(2.7) %



1,767



1,825

(3.2) % Agency

2,639



2,232

18.2 %



2,516



2,233

12.7 %































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

9.2 %



10.1 %

(90)bps



9.5 %



11.0 %

(150)bps Used Vehicles

4.8 %



4.2 %

+60bps



5.2 %



4.8 %

+40bps Service and Parts

58.4 %



58.1 %

+30bps



58.1 %



58.7 %

(60)bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.6 %



4.1 %

+50bps



4.4 %



4.2 %

+20bps Total Gross Margin

16.0 %



16.2 %

(20)bps



16.3 %



16.6 %

(30)bps































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

50.1 %



48.4 %

+170bps



46.1 %



44.7 %

+140bps Used Vehicles

30.3 %



31.9 %

(160)bps



33.5 %



35.4 %

(190)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0 %



3.4 %

(40)bps



3.1 %



3.3 %

(20)bps Service and Parts

11.5 %



11.0 %

+50bps



11.7 %



10.8 %

+90bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.1 %



5.3 %

(20)bps



5.6 %



5.8 %

(20)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

28.9 %



30.1 %

(120)bps



27.0 %



29.7 %

(270)bps Used Vehicles

9.0 %



8.3 %

+70bps



10.7 %



10.4 %

+30bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.9 %



20.7 %

(180)bps



19.1 %



20.1 %

(100)bps Service and Parts

41.7 %



39.5 %

+220bps



41.7 %



38.4 %

+330bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.5 %



1.4 %

+10bps



1.5 %



1.4 %

+10bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

52,037



51,122

1.8 %



191,816



193,937

(1.1) % Used Retail

50,505



53,508

(5.6) %



224,759



236,152

(4.8) % Total Retail

102,542



104,630

(2.0) %



416,575



430,089

(3.1) % New Agency

9,637



7,159

34.6 %



34,740



29,645

17.2 % Total Retail and Agency

112,179



111,789

0.3 %



451,315



459,734

(1.8) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 3,163.2

$ 2,951.2

7.2 %

$ 11,284.6

$ 11,099.7

1.7 % Used Vehicles

1,896.1



1,878.8

0.9 %



8,039.3



8,428.7

(4.6) % Finance and Insurance, Net

196.7



201.9

(2.6) %



772.8



808.2

(4.4) % Service and Parts

723.9



673.4

7.5 %



2,856.8



2,691.0

6.2 % Fleet and Wholesale

326.1



320.1

1.9 %



1,364.1



1,380.3

(1.2) % Total Revenue $ 6,306.0

$ 6,025.4

4.7 %

$ 24,317.6

$ 24,407.9

(0.4) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 288.3

$ 297.1

(3.0) %

$ 1,066.1

$ 1,217.8

(12.5) % Used Vehicles

90.1



81.0

11.2 %



418.7



417.7

0.2 % Finance and Insurance, Net

196.7



201.9

(2.6) %



772.8



808.2

(4.4) % Service and Parts

425.7



391.0

8.9 %



1,674.4



1,577.6

6.1 % Fleet and Wholesale

15.6



13.9

12.2 %



63.1



60.5

4.3 % Total Gross Profit $ 1,016.4

$ 984.9

3.2 %

$ 3,995.1

$ 4,081.8

(2.1) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 60,340

$ 57,392

5.1 %

$ 58,397

$ 56,903

2.6 % Used Vehicles

37,542



35,112

6.9 %



35,769



35,692

0.2 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 5,132

$ 5,534

(7.3) %

$ 5,164

$ 5,979

(13.6) % Used Vehicles

1,785



1,513

18.0 %



1,863



1,769

5.3 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,902



1,923

(1.1) %



1,845



1,878

(1.8) % Agency

2,376



2,079

14.3 %



2,301



1,986

15.9 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

9.1 %



10.1 %

(100)bps



9.4 %



11.0 %

(160)bps Used Vehicles

4.8 %



4.3 %

+50bps



5.2 %



5.0 %

+20bps Service and Parts

58.8 %



58.1 %

+70bps



58.6 %



58.6 %

-bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.8 %



4.3 %

+50bps



4.6 %



4.4 %

+20bps Total Gross Margin

16.1 %



16.3 %

(20)bps



16.4 %



16.7 %

(30)bps































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

50.2 %



49.0 %

+120bps



46.4 %



45.5 %

+90bps Used Vehicles

30.1 %



31.2 %

(110)bps



33.1 %



34.5 %

(140)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.1 %



3.4 %

(30)bps



3.2 %



3.3 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

11.5 %



11.2 %

+30bps



11.7 %



11.0 %

+70bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.1 %



5.2 %

(10)bps



5.6 %



5.7 %

(10)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

28.4 %



30.2 %

(180)bps



26.7 %



29.8 %

(310)bps Used Vehicles

8.9 %



8.2 %

+70bps



10.5 %



10.2 %

+30bps Finance and Insurance, Net

19.4 %



20.5 %

(110)bps



19.3 %



19.8 %

(50)bps Service and Parts

41.9 %



39.7 %

+220bps



41.9 %



38.6 %

+330bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.4 %



1.4 %

-bps



1.6 %



1.6 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





























New Retail

3,544



4,513

(21.5) %



16,923



18,242

(7.2) % Used Retail

888



896

(0.9) %



3,628



3,138

15.6 % Total

4,432



5,409

(18.1) %



20,551



21,380

(3.9) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 494.6

$ 619.2

(20.1) %

$ 2,359.5

$ 2,480.2

(4.9) % Used Vehicles

55.8



59.6

(6.4) %



227.0



229.9

(1.3) % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.1



6.0

(31.7) %



18.8



21.9

(14.2) % Service and Parts

210.7



212.2

(0.7) %



886.3



907.3

(2.3) % Wholesale and Other

8.5



7.8

9.0 %



29.5



45.0

(34.4) % Total Revenue $ 773.7

$ 904.8

(14.5) %

$ 3,521.1

$ 3,684.3

(4.4) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 36.0

$ 38.0

(5.3) %

$ 155.9

$ 148.2

5.2 % Used Vehicles

5.2



5.5

(5.5) %



16.7



19.6

(14.8) % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.1



6.0

(31.7) %



18.8



21.9

(14.2) % Service and Parts

90.1



90.3

(0.2) %



380.3



383.6

(0.9) % Wholesale and Other

2.7



3.4

(20.6) %



12.8



19.1

(33.0) % Total Gross Profit $ 138.1

$ 143.2

(3.6) %

$ 584.5

$ 592.4

(1.3) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 139,570

$ 137,197

1.7 %

$ 139,428

$ 135,959

2.6 % Used Vehicles

62,891



66,464

(5.4) %



62,580



73,263

(14.6) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 10,183

$ 8,412

21.1 %

$ 9,214

$ 8,126

13.4 % Used Vehicles

5,739



6,104

(6.0) %



4,612



6,251

(26.2) % Finance and Insurance

930



1,102

(15.6) %



917



1,022

(10.3) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

7.3 %



6.1 %

+120bps



6.6 %



6.0 %

+60bps Used Vehicles

9.3 %



9.2 %

+10bps



7.4 %



8.5 %

(110)bps Service and Parts

42.8 %



42.6 %

+20bps



42.9 %



42.3 %

+60bps Wholesale and Other

31.8 %



43.6 %

(1,180)bps



43.4 %



42.4 %

+100bps Total Gross Margin

17.8 %



15.8 %

+200bps



16.6 %



16.1 %

+50bps































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

63.9 %



68.4 %

(450)bps



67.0 %



67.3 %

(30)bps Used Vehicles

7.2 %



6.6 %

+60bps



6.4 %



6.2 %

+20bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.5 %



0.7 %

(20)bps



0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

27.2 %



23.5 %

+370bps



25.2 %



24.6 %

+60bps Wholesale and Other

1.2 %



0.8 %

+40bps



0.9 %



1.3 %

(40)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

26.1 %



26.5 %

(40)bps



26.7 %



25.0 %

+170bps Used Vehicles

3.8 %



3.8 %

-bps



2.9 %



3.3 %

(40)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0 %



4.2 %

(120)bps



3.2 %



3.7 %

(50)bps Service and Parts

65.2 %



63.1 %

+210bps



65.1 %



64.8 %

+30bps Wholesale and Other

1.9 %



2.4 %

(50)bps



2.1 %



3.2 %

(110)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

3,261



4,513

(27.7) %



15,856



17,876

(11.3) % Used Retail

863



896

(3.7) %



3,498



3,109

12.5 % Total

4,124



5,409

(23.8) %



19,354



20,985

(7.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 451.0

$ 619.2

(27.2) %

$ 2,196.6

$ 2,424.0

(9.4) % Used Vehicles

54.0



59.6

(9.4) %



217.8



228.3

(4.6) % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.5



6.0

(41.7) %



16.4



21.0

(21.9) % Service and Parts

202.6



211.4

(4.2) %



826.1



881.3

(6.3) % Wholesale and Other

8.1



7.8

3.8 %



27.2



45.0

(39.6) % Total Revenue $ 719.2

$ 904.0

(20.4) %

$ 3,284.1

$ 3,599.6

(8.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 32.9

$ 38.0

(13.4) %

$ 142.5

$ 142.9

(0.3) % Used Vehicles

4.9



5.5

(10.9) %



17.1



19.7

(13.2) % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.5



6.0

(41.7) %



16.4



21.0

(21.9) % Service and Parts

86.2



89.9

(4.1) %



355.2



373.1

(4.8) % Wholesale and Other

2.2



3.2

(31.3) %



10.9



18.3

(40.4) % Total Gross Profit $ 129.7

$ 142.6

(9.0) %

$ 542.1

$ 575.0

(5.7) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 138,296

$ 137,197

0.8 %

$ 138,537

$ 135,603

2.2 % Used Vehicles

62,614



66,464

(5.8) %



62,277



73,428

(15.2) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 10,075

$ 8,412

19.8 %

$ 8,985

$ 7,996

12.4 % Used Vehicles

5,669



6,104

(7.1) %



4,885



6,331

(22.8) % Finance and Insurance

856



1,102

(22.3) %



845



1,003

(15.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

7.3 %



6.1 %

+120bps



6.5 %



5.9 %

+60bps Used Vehicles

9.1 %



9.2 %

(10)bps



7.9 %



8.6 %

(70)bps Service and Parts

42.5 %



42.5 %

-bps



43.0 %



42.3 %

+70bps Wholesale and Other

27.2 %



41.0 %

(1,380)bps



40.1 %



40.7 %

(60)bps Total Gross Margin

18.0 %



15.8 %

+220bps



16.5 %



16.0 %

+50bps































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

62.7 %



68.5 %

(580)bps



66.9 %



67.3 %

(40)bps Used Vehicles

7.5 %



6.6 %

+90bps



6.6 %



6.3 %

+30bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.5 %



0.7 %

(20)bps



0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

28.2 %



23.4 %

+480bps



25.2 %



24.5 %

+70bps Wholesale and Other

1.1 %



0.8 %

+30bps



0.8 %



1.3 %

(50)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.4 %



26.6 %

(120)bps



26.3 %



24.9 %

+140bps Used Vehicles

3.8 %



3.9 %

(10)bps



3.2 %



3.4 %

(20)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.7 %



4.2 %

(150)bps



3.0 %



3.7 %

(70)bps Service and Parts

66.5 %



63.0 %

+350bps



65.5 %



64.9 %

+60bps Wholesale and Other

1.6 %



2.3 %

(70)bps



2.0 %



3.1 %

(110)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:













Premium:













BMW / MINI 28 %

27 %

26 %

26 % Audi 10 %

10 %

10 %

11 % Mercedes-Benz 9 %

9 %

9 %

9 % Land Rover / Jaguar 7 %

7 %

8 %

7 % Porsche 10 %

9 %

9 %

8 % Ferrari / Maserati 3 %

2 %

3 %

3 % Lexus 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Acura 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Bentley 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 2 %

3 %

2 %

2 % Total Premium 74 %

72 %

72 %

71 % Volume Non-U.S.:













Toyota 10 %

11 %

11 %

10 % Honda 5 %

6 %

6 %

6 % Volkswagen 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Hyundai 2 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 2 %

1 %

1 %

2 % Total Volume Non-U.S. 21 %

21 %

21 %

21 % U.S.:













General Motors / Stellantis / Ford 2 %

1 %

2 %

1 % Used Vehicle Dealerships 3 %

6 %

5 %

7 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases: 2024

2023

2024

2023 ($ Amounts in Millions)





























Capital expenditures $

86.1

$

103.2

$

368.7

$

375.3 Cash paid for acquisitions $

148.8

$

3.6

$

786.2

$

214.9 Stock repurchases:





























Aggregate purchase price $

1.0

$

17.6

$

77.5

$

382.2 Shares repurchased



6,172





117,875





517,245





2,808,616

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights: December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 (Amounts in Millions)









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 72.4

$ 96.4 Inventories $ 4,640.2

$ 4,293.1 Total Floor Plan Notes Payable $ 4,024.0

$ 3,771.5 Total Long-Term Debt $ 1,852.0

$ 1,629.2 Equity $ 5,227.3

$ 4,755.6











Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio

26.2 %



25.5 % Leverage Ratio (1)

1.2x



1.0x New vehicle days' supply

49 days



39 days Used vehicle days' supply

47 days



48 days



(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)







The following tables reconcile reported net income and earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





























Net Income $ 236.4

$ 190.7

24.0 %

$ 918.9

$ 1,053.2

(12.8) % Goodwill Impairment Charges (1)

-



40.7

nm



-



40.7

nm Adjusted Net Income $ 236.4

$ 231.4

2.2 %

$ 918.9

$ 1,093.9

(16.0) %









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





























Earnings Per Share $ 3.54

$ 2.84

24.6 %

$ 13.74

$ 15.50

(11.4) % Goodwill Impairment Charges (1)

-



0.61

nm



-



0.60

nm Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 3.54

$ 3.45

2.6 %

$ 13.74

$ 16.10

(14.7) %

The following table reconciles income before taxes to adjusted income before taxes for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2024, and 2023:









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change































Income Before Taxes $ 315.2

$ 255.8

23.2 %

$ 1,239.9

$ 1,419.5

(12.7) % Goodwill Impairment Charges (1)

-



40.7

nm



-



40.7

nm Adjusted Income Before Taxes $ 315.2

$ 296.5

6.3 %

$ 1,239.9

$ 1,460.2

(15.1) %



(1) Goodwill Impairment charges relate to our former Used Vehicle Dealerships International reporting unit nm - not meaningful

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)













The following table reconciles reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:















Three Months Ended











December 31,

2024 vs. 2023 (Amounts in Millions) 2024

2023

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 237.3

$ 192.0

$ 45.3

23.6 % Add: Depreciation

41.0



37.6



3.4

9.0 % Other Interest Expense

23.7



23.1



0.6

2.6 % Income Taxes

77.9



63.8



14.1

22.1 % EBITDA $ 379.9

$ 316.5

$ 63.4

20.0 % Add: Goodwill Impairment Charges (1)

-



40.7



(40.7)

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 379.9

$ 357.2

$ 22.7

6.4 %















Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

2024 vs. 2023 (Amounts in Millions) 2024

2023

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 923.4

$ 1,058.6

$ (135.2)

(12.8) % Add: Depreciation

158.0



141.0



17.0

12.1 % Other Interest Expense

87.8



92.6



(4.8)

(5.2) % Income Taxes

316.5



360.9



(44.4)

(12.3) % EBITDA $ 1,485.7

$ 1,653.1

$ (167.4)

(10.1) % Add: Goodwill Impairment Charges (1)

-



40.7



(40.7)

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,485.7

$ 1,693.8

$ (208.1)

(12.3) %



nm - not meaningful

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023:









Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023











Net Income $ 923.4

$ 1,058.6 Add: Depreciation

158.0



141.0 Other Interest Expense

87.8



92.6 Income Taxes

316.5



360.9 EBITDA $ 1,485.7

$ 1,653.1 Add: Goodwill Impairment Charges (1)

-



40.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,485.7

$ 1,693.8











Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt $ 1,852.0

$ 1,629.2 Leverage Ratio

1.2x



1.0x



(1) Goodwill impairment charges relate to our former Used Vehicle Dealerships International reporting unit

