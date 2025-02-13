Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial results for the fourth quarter and all periods presented reflect Ceva's continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total revenue of $29.2 million, up 21% year-over-year

Royalty revenue of $13.5 million, up 9% year-over-year, and the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year royalty revenue growth

Record high 623 million Ceva-powered units shipped, up 38% year-over-year

Secured major licensing deals - Wi-Fi architecture license with global MCU leader & cellular DSP license with U.S. mobile OEM for in-house 5G modem

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Total revenue of $106.9 million, up 10% year-over-year

Royalty revenue of $46.9 million, up 18% year-over-year

Annual Ceva-powered smart edge devices shipments reach record 2 billion units - over 60 devices sold every second

Expanded leadership in wireless connectivity and grew customer base in edge AI and sensing - 43 license agreements signed, 12 of which licensed multiple technologies, 9 of which were first-time customers and 11 of which were with OEMs

GAAP loss per share of $0.37, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share doubled year-over-year to $0.36

Amir Panush, Chief Executive of Ceva, commented: "We are pleased to finish the year with another strong quarter, with total revenues up 21% year-over-year, and ahead of our guidance. The continued strength of our licensing business is highlighted by two strategic customer agreements signed in the quarter, which reinforce our long-term relationships with these key customers and hold the potential to drive meaningful long-term royalty streams in the years to come. In royalties, strong end market demand across nearly every vertical we address enabled us to deliver our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year royalty growth, as our customers shipped a record high of 623 million Ceva-powered smart edge devices."

Mr. Panush continued: "2024 was a pivotal year for Ceva. We successfully concluded long-term licensing partnerships with key customers in our core markets and expanded our customer base and TAM with new engagements. Our market leadership is also evident in our royalty business, where our customers shipped a record 2 billion Ceva-powered smart devices in 2024. Overall, our diverse customer base, spanning multiple industries and end markets, creates a powerful foundation for driving licensing growth and generating strong, long-term royalty revenues, further enhanced by the expanding role of AI across industries and everyday life."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Review

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.2 million, a 21% increase compared to $24.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Licensing and related revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million, a 33% increase compared to $11.8 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.5 million, a 9% increase compared to $12.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, twelve IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including 5G smartphones, Wi-Fi-enabled MCUs, edge AI for consumer IoT, sensor fusion software for mobile, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular IoT connectivity for a range of consumer and industrial IoT applications. Two of the deals signed were with OEMs and three were first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 88%, as compared to 91% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.1 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.8 million for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million reported for the same period in 2023. GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.07, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.34 for the same period in 2023.

GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million. GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.16.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 89%, as compared to 92% for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.7 million and $0.11, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $2.3 million and $0.10, respectively, reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.10.

Full Year 2024 Review

Total revenue for 2024 was $106.9 million, an increase of 10%, when compared to $97.4 million reported for 2023. Licensing and related revenue for 2024 was $60.0 million, an increase of 4%, when compared to $57.6 million reported for 2023. Royalty revenue for 2024 was $46.9 million, representing an increase of 18%, as compared to $39.9 million reported for 2023.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "In 2024, we drove double-digit revenue growth and doubled our non-GAAP EPS, through focused execution and operating efficiency. Our strategic focus on customer engagements to achieve better deal economics and value is producing excellent results as is evident by the year-over-year growth in annual licensing revenue. As we look to the future, we are confident in our ability to continue on our organic growth trajectory and to capitalize on non-organic opportunities to accelerate our growth."

In 2024, 43 licensing deals were concluded, including 11 with OEMs and 9 with first-time customers. 12 of these customers licensed multiple technologies from Ceva. A record 2 billion Ceva-powered smart edge devices were shipped, including a record 1.1 billion Bluetooth devices, a record 179 million Wi-Fi devices, a record 170 million Cellular IoT devices, 340 million smartphones and 170 million other smart edge devices powered by Ceva DSPs, AI accelerators and sensor fusion software.

GAAP operating loss for 2024 was $7.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $13.5 million reported for 2023. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for 2024 were $8.8 million and $0.37, respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $18.4 million and $0.79, respectively, reported for 2023.

GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $11.9 million. GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.51.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2024 was $10.2 million, compared with $3.6 million reported for 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2024 were $9.0 million and $0.36, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and $0.18 reported for 2023. Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.10.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ceva repurchased approximately 32,000 shares for approximately $1 million under the company's stock repurchase program. Overall in 2024, Ceva repurchased approximately 375,000 shares for approximately $8.5 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ceva's ability to reinforce long-term relationships with key customers, to drive licensing growth and long-term royalty streams, to deliver long-term shareholder value, and to continue on Ceva's organic growth trajectory and to capitalize on non-organic opportunities to accelerate growth. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel - Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.1 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions, (d) $0.1 million income associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (e) $1.3 million tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years and (f) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP gross margin for 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.7 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.8 million and (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, and (c) $1.0 million of costs associated with business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million and (c) $0.6 million of costs associated with business acquisition.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, (c) $1.0 million of costs associated with business acquisition and (d) $0.1 million associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, (c) $0.6 million associated with business acquisition, (d) $1.3 tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years, and (e) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).

Non-GAAP net income with the discontinued operations for 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share with the discontinued operations for 2023 was $0.10.

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing and related revenues $ 15,733 $ 11,816 $ 59,999 $ 57,555 Royalties 13,490 12,346 46,940 39,864









Total revenues 29,223 24,162 106,939 97,419









Cost of revenues 3,371 2,259 12,768 11,648









Gross profit 25,852 21,903 94,171 85,771









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 16,877 18,145 71,616 72,689 Sales and marketing 3,625 2,829 12,624 11,042 General and administrative 5,126 3,567 16,877 14,913 Amortization of intangible assets 150 149 599 594 Total operating expenses 25,778 24,690 101,716 99,238









Operating income (loss) 74 (2,787) (7,545) (13,467) Financial income (loss), net (78) 1,767 4,884 5,264 Remeasurement of marketable equity securities 3 74 (94) (2)









Loss before taxes on income (1) (946) (2,755) (8,205) Taxes on Income 1,735 7,152 6,031 10,232









Net loss from continuing operations (1,736) (8,098) (8,786) (18,437) Net income from discontinued operation - 11,867 - 6,559 Net Income (loss) $ (1,736) $ 3,769 $ (8,786) $ (11,878)









Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share:







Continuing operations (0.07) (0.34) (0.37) (0.79) Discontinued operation - 0.50 - 0.28 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.07) $ 0.16 $ (0.37) $ (0.51) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income

(loss) per share (in thousands):







Basic 23,637 23,518 23,613 23,484 Diluted 23,637 23,946 23,613 23,484

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,736) $ 3,769 $ (8,786) $ (11,878) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 143 190 713 826 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and

development expenses 2,432 2,430 9,298 9,133 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and

marketing expenses 494 471 1,801 1,776 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and

administrative expenses 827 1,008 3,763 3,795 Amortization of intangible assets 255 278 1,090 1,031 Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions 250 356 1,033 551 (Income) loss associated with the remeasurement of

marketable equity securities. (3) (74) 94 2 Income tax expenses, an impact as a result of the completion

of a tax audit for prior years - 1,302 - 1,302 Adjustment related to US tax reform rule 174 - 4,460 - 4,460 Non-GAAP from discontinued operation - (11,812) - (8,579) Non-GAAP net income $2,662 $2,378 $ 9,006 $ 2,419 GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in

computation of diluted net income (loss) per share (in

thousands) 23,637 23,518 23,613 23,484 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding

stock-based awards (in thousands) 1,579 1,271 1,491 1,197 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in

computation of diluted net income (loss) per share, excluding

the above (in thousands) 25,216 24,789 25,104 24,681









GAAP diluted income (loss) per share ($ 0.07) $ 0.16 $ (0.37) $ (0.51) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 Amortization of intangible assets $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Adjustment related to income tax expenses $ - $ 0.24 $ - $ 0.25 Non-GAAP from discontinued operation $ - ($ 0.50) $ - ($ 0.36) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.36 $ 0.10













Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Operating Income (loss) $ 74 $ (2,787) $ (7,545) $ (13,467) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of

revenues 143 190 713 826 Equity-based compensation expense included in

research and development expenses 2,432 2,430 9,298 9,133 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales

and marketing expenses 494 471 1,801 1,776 Equity-based compensation expense included in

general and administrative expenses 827 1,008 3,763 3,795 Amortization of intangible assets 255 278 1,090 1,031 Costs associated with the Business and asset

acquisition 250 356 1,033 551 Total non-GAAP Operating Income $ 4,475 $ 1,946 $ 10,153 $ 3,645



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Gross Profit $ 25,852 $ 21,903 $ 94,171 $ 85,771 GAAP Gross Margin 88 % 91 % 88 % 88 %









Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 143 190 713 826 Amortization of intangible assets 105 129 491 437 Total Non-GAAP Gross profit 26,100 22,222 95,375 87,034 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 89 % 92 % 89 % 89 %

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)





December 31, December 31,



2024 2023 (*)



Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,498 $ 23,287 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

145,146 143,251 Trade receivables, net

15,969 8,433 Unbilled receivables

21,240 21,874 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,488 12,526 Total current assets

216,341 209,371 Long-term assets:





Severance pay fund

7,161 7,070 Deferred tax assets, net

1,456 1,609 Property and equipment, net

6,877 6,732 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,811 6,978 Investment in marketable equity securities

312 406 Goodwill

58,308 58,308 Intangible assets, net

1,877 2,967 Other long-term assets

10,805 10,644 Total assets

$ 308,948 $ 304,085







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables

$ 1,125 $ 1,154 Deferred revenues

3,599 3,018 Accrued expenses and other payables

23,207 20,202 Operating lease liabilities

2,598 2,513 Total current liabilities

30,529 26,887 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued severance pay

7,365 7,524 Operating lease liabilities

2,963 3,943 Other accrued liabilities

1,535 1,390 Total liabilities

42,392 39,744 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

24 23 Additional paid in-capital

259,891 252,100 Treasury stock

(3,222) (5,620) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,330) (2,329) Retained earnings

11,193 20,167 Total stockholders' equity

266,556 264,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 308,948 $ 304,085



(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

