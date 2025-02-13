Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial results for the fourth quarter and all periods presented reflect Ceva's continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Total revenue of $29.2 million, up 21% year-over-year
- Royalty revenue of $13.5 million, up 9% year-over-year, and the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year royalty revenue growth
- Record high 623 million Ceva-powered units shipped, up 38% year-over-year
- Secured major licensing deals - Wi-Fi architecture license with global MCU leader & cellular DSP license with U.S. mobile OEM for in-house 5G modem
Full Year 2024 Highlights:
- Total revenue of $106.9 million, up 10% year-over-year
- Royalty revenue of $46.9 million, up 18% year-over-year
- Annual Ceva-powered smart edge devices shipments reach record 2 billion units - over 60 devices sold every second
- Expanded leadership in wireless connectivity and grew customer base in edge AI and sensing - 43 license agreements signed, 12 of which licensed multiple technologies, 9 of which were first-time customers and 11 of which were with OEMs
- GAAP loss per share of $0.37, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share doubled year-over-year to $0.36
Amir Panush, Chief Executive of Ceva, commented: "We are pleased to finish the year with another strong quarter, with total revenues up 21% year-over-year, and ahead of our guidance. The continued strength of our licensing business is highlighted by two strategic customer agreements signed in the quarter, which reinforce our long-term relationships with these key customers and hold the potential to drive meaningful long-term royalty streams in the years to come. In royalties, strong end market demand across nearly every vertical we address enabled us to deliver our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year royalty growth, as our customers shipped a record high of 623 million Ceva-powered smart edge devices."
Mr. Panush continued: "2024 was a pivotal year for Ceva. We successfully concluded long-term licensing partnerships with key customers in our core markets and expanded our customer base and TAM with new engagements. Our market leadership is also evident in our royalty business, where our customers shipped a record 2 billion Ceva-powered smart devices in 2024. Overall, our diverse customer base, spanning multiple industries and end markets, creates a powerful foundation for driving licensing growth and generating strong, long-term royalty revenues, further enhanced by the expanding role of AI across industries and everyday life."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Review
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.2 million, a 21% increase compared to $24.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Licensing and related revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million, a 33% increase compared to $11.8 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.5 million, a 9% increase compared to $12.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.
During the quarter, twelve IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including 5G smartphones, Wi-Fi-enabled MCUs, edge AI for consumer IoT, sensor fusion software for mobile, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular IoT connectivity for a range of consumer and industrial IoT applications. Two of the deals signed were with OEMs and three were first-time customers.
GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 88%, as compared to 91% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.1 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.8 million for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million reported for the same period in 2023. GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.07, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.34 for the same period in 2023.
GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million. GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.16.
Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 89%, as compared to 92% for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.7 million and $0.11, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $2.3 million and $0.10, respectively, reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.10.
Full Year 2024 Review
Total revenue for 2024 was $106.9 million, an increase of 10%, when compared to $97.4 million reported for 2023. Licensing and related revenue for 2024 was $60.0 million, an increase of 4%, when compared to $57.6 million reported for 2023. Royalty revenue for 2024 was $46.9 million, representing an increase of 18%, as compared to $39.9 million reported for 2023.
Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "In 2024, we drove double-digit revenue growth and doubled our non-GAAP EPS, through focused execution and operating efficiency. Our strategic focus on customer engagements to achieve better deal economics and value is producing excellent results as is evident by the year-over-year growth in annual licensing revenue. As we look to the future, we are confident in our ability to continue on our organic growth trajectory and to capitalize on non-organic opportunities to accelerate our growth."
In 2024, 43 licensing deals were concluded, including 11 with OEMs and 9 with first-time customers. 12 of these customers licensed multiple technologies from Ceva. A record 2 billion Ceva-powered smart edge devices were shipped, including a record 1.1 billion Bluetooth devices, a record 179 million Wi-Fi devices, a record 170 million Cellular IoT devices, 340 million smartphones and 170 million other smart edge devices powered by Ceva DSPs, AI accelerators and sensor fusion software.
GAAP operating loss for 2024 was $7.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $13.5 million reported for 2023. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for 2024 were $8.8 million and $0.37, respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $18.4 million and $0.79, respectively, reported for 2023.
GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $11.9 million. GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.51.
Non-GAAP operating income for 2024 was $10.2 million, compared with $3.6 million reported for 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2024 were $9.0 million and $0.36, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and $0.18 reported for 2023. Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.10.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ceva repurchased approximately 32,000 shares for approximately $1 million under the company's stock repurchase program. Overall in 2024, Ceva repurchased approximately 375,000 shares for approximately $8.5 million.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ceva's ability to reinforce long-term relationships with key customers, to drive licensing growth and long-term royalty streams, to deliver long-term shareholder value, and to continue on Ceva's organic growth trajectory and to capitalize on non-organic opportunities to accelerate growth. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel - Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.1 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.
Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions.
Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.1 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with business acquisitions, (d) $0.1 million income associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (e) $1.3 million tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years and (f) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).
Non-GAAP gross margin for 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.7 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.8 million and (b) amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles of $0.4 million.
Non-GAAP operating income for 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, and (c) $1.0 million of costs associated with business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 excluded (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million and (c) $0.6 million of costs associated with business acquisition.
Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, (c) $1.0 million of costs associated with business acquisition and (d) $0.1 million associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.
Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2023 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $15.5 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million, (c) $0.6 million associated with business acquisition, (d) $1.3 tax charges, an impact as a result of the completion of a tax audit for prior years, and (e) $4.5 million tax charges, including one-time write off of a deferred tax asset related to Section 174 (US tax regulations).
Non-GAAP net income with the discontinued operations for 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share with the discontinued operations for 2023 was $0.10.
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - U.S. GAAP
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues:
Licensing and related revenues
$ 15,733
$ 11,816
$ 59,999
$ 57,555
Royalties
13,490
12,346
46,940
39,864
Total revenues
29,223
24,162
106,939
97,419
Cost of revenues
3,371
2,259
12,768
11,648
Gross profit
25,852
21,903
94,171
85,771
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
16,877
18,145
71,616
72,689
Sales and marketing
3,625
2,829
12,624
11,042
General and administrative
5,126
3,567
16,877
14,913
Amortization of intangible assets
150
149
599
594
Total operating expenses
25,778
24,690
101,716
99,238
Operating income (loss)
74
(2,787)
(7,545)
(13,467)
Financial income (loss), net
(78)
1,767
4,884
5,264
Remeasurement of marketable equity securities
3
74
(94)
(2)
Loss before taxes on income
(1)
(946)
(2,755)
(8,205)
Taxes on Income
1,735
7,152
6,031
10,232
Net loss from continuing operations
(1,736)
(8,098)
(8,786)
(18,437)
Net income from discontinued operation
-
11,867
-
6,559
Net Income (loss)
$ (1,736)
$ 3,769
$ (8,786)
$ (11,878)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
(0.07)
(0.34)
(0.37)
(0.79)
Discontinued operation
-
0.50
-
0.28
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.07)
$ 0.16
$ (0.37)
$ (0.51)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income
Basic
23,637
23,518
23,613
23,484
Diluted
23,637
23,946
23,613
23,484
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income (loss)
$ (1,736)
$ 3,769
$ (8,786)
$ (11,878)
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
143
190
713
826
Equity-based compensation expense included in research and
2,432
2,430
9,298
9,133
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and
494
471
1,801
1,776
Equity-based compensation expense included in general and
827
1,008
3,763
3,795
Amortization of intangible assets
255
278
1,090
1,031
Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions
250
356
1,033
551
(Income) loss associated with the remeasurement of
(3)
(74)
94
2
Income tax expenses, an impact as a result of the completion
-
1,302
-
1,302
Adjustment related to US tax reform rule 174
-
4,460
-
4,460
Non-GAAP from discontinued operation
-
(11,812)
-
(8,579)
Non-GAAP net income
$2,662
$2,378
$ 9,006
$ 2,419
GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in
23,637
23,518
23,613
23,484
Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding
1,579
1,271
1,491
1,197
Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in
25,216
24,789
25,104
24,681
GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
($ 0.07)
$ 0.16
$ (0.37)
$ (0.51)
Equity-based compensation expense
$ 0.16
$ 0.17
$ 0.65
$ 0.66
Amortization of intangible assets
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.04
$ 0.04
Costs associated with business and asset acquisitions
$ 0.01
$ 0.02
$ 0.04
$ 0.02
Adjustment related to income tax expenses
$ -
$ 0.24
$ -
$ 0.25
Non-GAAP from discontinued operation
$ -
($ 0.50)
$ -
($ 0.36)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.11
$ 0.10
$ 0.36
$ 0.10
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP Operating Income (loss)
$ 74
$ (2,787)
$ (7,545)
$ (13,467)
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
143
190
713
826
Equity-based compensation expense included in
2,432
2,430
9,298
9,133
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales
494
471
1,801
1,776
Equity-based compensation expense included in
827
1,008
3,763
3,795
Amortization of intangible assets
255
278
1,090
1,031
Costs associated with the Business and asset
250
356
1,033
551
Total non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 4,475
$ 1,946
$ 10,153
$ 3,645
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP Gross Profit
$ 25,852
$ 21,903
$ 94,171
$ 85,771
GAAP Gross Margin
88 %
91 %
88 %
88 %
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
143
190
713
826
Amortization of intangible assets
105
129
491
437
Total Non-GAAP Gross profit
26,100
22,222
95,375
87,034
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
89 %
92 %
89 %
89 %
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023 (*)
Unaudited
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 18,498
$ 23,287
Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
145,146
143,251
Trade receivables, net
15,969
8,433
Unbilled receivables
21,240
21,874
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,488
12,526
Total current assets
216,341
209,371
Long-term assets:
Severance pay fund
7,161
7,070
Deferred tax assets, net
1,456
1,609
Property and equipment, net
6,877
6,732
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,811
6,978
Investment in marketable equity securities
312
406
Goodwill
58,308
58,308
Intangible assets, net
1,877
2,967
Other long-term assets
10,805
10,644
Total assets
$ 308,948
$ 304,085
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 1,125
$ 1,154
Deferred revenues
3,599
3,018
Accrued expenses and other payables
23,207
20,202
Operating lease liabilities
2,598
2,513
Total current liabilities
30,529
26,887
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued severance pay
7,365
7,524
Operating lease liabilities
2,963
3,943
Other accrued liabilities
1,535
1,390
Total liabilities
42,392
39,744
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
24
23
Additional paid in-capital
259,891
252,100
Treasury stock
(3,222)
(5,620)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,330)
(2,329)
Retained earnings
11,193
20,167
Total stockholders' equity
266,556
264,341
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 308,948
$ 304,085
(*) Derived from audited financial statements.
