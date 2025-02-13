Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Apr. - Dec.)
- Operating Profit 1,139.9 bil. Yen / Operating Margin 7.0%
- In motorcycle business, Unit Sales achieved over 15 million 508 thousand in nine months mainly due to strong sales in global.
- In automobile business, Unit Sales decreased by 297 thousand due to a decrease in sales in Asia, mainly China, despite strong sales in North America.
- Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 1,945.0 bil. Yen.
Financial Forecast for FYE March 31, 2025
- Operating Profit 1,420.0 bil. Yen / Profit for the year 950.0 bil. Yen
- In motorcycle business, Unit Sales revised upward to record sales volume.
- In automobiles business, Unit Sales revised downward from 3.8 million to 3.75 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in Japan.
- Operating profit and profit for the year remain unchanged from our previous forecast*.
* Previous forecast: announced on November 6
Shareholder Returns
- About status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares, 184.9 billion yen has been acquired, for the share buyback of 1 trillion 100 billion yen resolved on December 23, 2024 (as of January 31, 2025).
- We continue to aim for the completion of up to 1 trillion 100 billion yen / 1.1 billion shares in share buyback.
Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html
SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
© 2025 PR Newswire