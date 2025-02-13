Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 ( Apr. - Dec.)

Operating Profit 1,139.9 bil. Yen / Operating Margin 7.0%

In motorcycle business, Unit Sales achieved over 15 million 508 thousand in nine months mainly due to strong sales in global.

In automobile business, Unit Sales decreased by 297 thousand due to a decrease in sales in Asia, mainly China, despite strong sales in North America.

Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 1,945.0 bil. Yen.

Financial Forecast for FYE March 31, 2025

Operating Profit 1,420.0 bil. Yen / Profit for the year 950.0 bil. Yen

In motorcycle business, Unit Sales revised upward to record sales volume.

In automobiles business, Unit Sales revised downward from 3.8 million to 3.75 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in Japan.

Operating profit and profit for the year remain unchanged from our previous forecast*.

* Previous forecast: announced on November 6

Shareholder Returns

About status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares, 184.9 billion yen has been acquired, for the share buyback of 1 trillion 100 billion yen resolved on December 23, 2024 (as of January 31, 2025).

We continue to aim for the completion of up to 1 trillion 100 billion yen / 1.1 billion shares in share buyback.

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.

https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.