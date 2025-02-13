Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853226 | ISIN: JP3854600008 | Ticker-Symbol: HDM
Tradegate
13.02.25
15:59 Uhr
8,966 Euro
+0,178
+2,03 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9169,09616:10
8,8929,02816:10
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 13:26 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Apr. - Dec.)

  • Operating Profit 1,139.9 bil. Yen / Operating Margin 7.0%
  • In motorcycle business, Unit Sales achieved over 15 million 508 thousand in nine months mainly due to strong sales in global.
  • In automobile business, Unit Sales decreased by 297 thousand due to a decrease in sales in Asia, mainly China, despite strong sales in North America.
  • Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 1,945.0 bil. Yen.

Financial Forecast for FYE March 31, 2025

  • Operating Profit 1,420.0 bil. Yen / Profit for the year 950.0 bil. Yen
  • In motorcycle business, Unit Sales revised upward to record sales volume.
  • In automobiles business, Unit Sales revised downward from 3.8 million to 3.75 million, mainly reflecting a decrease in Japan.
  • Operating profit and profit for the year remain unchanged from our previous forecast*.
    * Previous forecast: announced on November 6

Shareholder Returns

  • About status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares, 184.9 billion yen has been acquired, for the share buyback of 1 trillion 100 billion yen resolved on December 23, 2024 (as of January 31, 2025).
  • We continue to aim for the completion of up to 1 trillion 100 billion yen / 1.1 billion shares in share buyback.

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.