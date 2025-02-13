Anzeige
WKN: 937092 | ISIN: IL0010845571 | Ticker-Symbol: NMR
Tradegate
13.02.25
15:13 Uhr
256,00 Euro
+18,00
+7,56 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
260,00266,0016:09
260,00262,0016:09
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 13:30 Uhr
Nova Ltd. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Record Quarterly revenue of $194.8 million, a 9% QoQ increase, exceeding the Company guidance and up 45% YoY.
  • GAAP net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, up 32% YoY.
  • Record non-GAAP net income of $62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, and up 43% YoY.
  • Record sales of materials metrology, driven by sales of Nova Metrion and Nova Veraflex platforms
  • Record sales for dimensional metrology stand-alone solutions, driven by demand for unique capabilities in advanced packaging and GAA manufacturing.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Record annual revenue of $672.4 million up 30% YoY
  • Record GAAP net income of $183.8 million, or $5.75 per diluted share up 34% YoY
  • Record Non-GAAP net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share up 38% YoY
  • Record sales for advanced packaging processes, more than doubling revenues from the segment
  • Record sales of materials metrology, driven by growing adoption of the Company's solutions across market segments

GAAP Results (K)


Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Revenues

$194,766

$178,974

$134,219

$672,396

$517,922

Net Income

$50,481

$51,279

$38,068

$183,762

$136,310

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.58

$1.60

$1.20

$5.75

$4.28

Non-GAAP Results (K)


Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Net Income

$62,302

$56,056

$43,597

$214,926

$155,891

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.94

$1.74

$1.36

$6.69

$4.86


A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release.
See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova continues to outperform the market, with quarterly and annual sales records which exceeded the high end of the guidance in both revenue and profitability," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "As we reflect on the past year, we count multiple achievements across our product lines, including strategic penetrations into leading manufacturers, an evolving position in new segments, and a growing market share. All of these, combined with Nova's long-term strategy for perpetual growth, set the stage for our continued growth in 2025."

2025 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $205 million to $215 million in revenue
  • $1.75 to $1.91 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $2.00 to $2.16 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $194.8 million, an increase of 9% compared with the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 45% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 56.4%, compared with 56.6% in the third quarter of 2024 and 55.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $54.5 million, compared with $52.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $ 56.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

2024 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2024 were $672.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to total revenues of $517.9 million for 2023.

Gross margin in 2024 was 57.6%, compared with 56.6% in 2023.

Operating expenses in 2024 were $199.5 million, compared with operating expenses of $160.9 million in 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $183.7 million, or $5.75 per diluted share, in 2024. This is compared with a net income of $136.3 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, in 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share, in 2024. This is compared with net income of $155.9 million, or $4.86 per diluted share, in 2023.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-213-284
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until August 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 8533745

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

ASSETS

2024


2023

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

157,779


107,574

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

211,877


119,850

Marketable securities

216,910


216,258

Trade accounts receivable, net

139,318


111,256

Inventories

156,599


138,198

Other current assets

19,466


17,084

Total current assets

901,949


710,220

Non-current assets




Marketable securities

225,818


191,351

Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits

7,847


6,254

Deferred tax assets

31,639


23,583

Operating lease right-of-use assets

51,193


41,856

Property plant and equipment, net

81,746


66,874

Intangible assets, net

31,458


39,184

Goodwill

48,317


50,080

Other long-term assets

10,455


4,405

Total non-current assets

488,473


423,587

Total assets

1,390,422


1,133,807

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Convertible senior notes, net

180,564


197,678

Trade accounts payable

59,578


35,158

Deferred revenues

72,886


41,978

Operating lease current liabilities

7,169


6,703

Other current liabilities

68,033


41,294

Total current liabilities

388,230


322,811

Non-current liabilities




Operating lease long-term liabilities

48,363


39,762

Long-term deferred tax liability

8,495


10,574

Other long-term liabilities

17,539


9,908

Total non-current liabilities

74,397


60,244

Shareholders' equity

927,795


750,752

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,390,422


1,133,807

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,


Year ended

December 31,


2024


2023


2024



2023

Revenues:









Products

158,546


104,108


538,350



405,037

Services

36,220


30,111


134,046



112,885

Total revenues

194,766


134,219


672,396



517,922

Total cost of revenues

84,835


60,207


285,310



224,745

Gross profit

109,931


74,012


387,086



293,177

Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

30,909


21,290


110,257



88,043

Sales and marketing

15,980


13,580


65,090



52,467

General and administrative

7,571


5,480


24,199



20,404

Total operating expenses

54,460


40,350


199,546



160,914

Operating income

55,471


33,662


187,540



132,263

Financing income, net

3,756


7,283


28,747



22,436

Income before taxes on income

59,227


40,945


216,287



154,699

Income tax expenses

8,746


2,877


32,525



18,389

Net income for the period

50,481


38,068


183,762



136,310










Earnings per share:









Basic

1.72


1.31


6.31



4.73

Diluted

1.58


1.20


5.75



4.28










Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):









Basic

29,304


28,975


29,113



28,828

Diluted

32,062


32,023


32,138



32,089


NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,


2024



2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

50,481



38,068


183,762


136,310

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment

3,029



2,756


11,736


10,344

Amortization of intangible assets

1,267



1,461


5,643


5,857

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

(1,820)



(1,134)


(7,178)


(3,001)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

310



324


1,280


1,284

Share-based compensation

6,349



5,654


25,209


18,286

Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation

4,109



(2,591)


3,025


1,754

Changes in assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts receivable, net

(26,196)



(18,606)


(29,051)


(1,183)

Inventories

876



2,851


(23,897)


(26,000)

Other current and long-term assets

(4,097)



(361)


(9,671)


(5,752)

Deferred tax, net

(4,849)



(185)


(9,722)


(6,241)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

559



259


3,668


3,050

Trade accounts payable

6,309



8,917


17,506


(7,807)

Deferred revenues

19,494



(292)


34,553


11,391

Operating lease liabilities

97



2,091


(3,938)


(3,221)

Other current and long-term liabilities

12,686



(9,671)


32,299


(11,352)

Accrued severance pay, net

(82)



64


42


(188)

Net cash provided by operating activities

68,522



29,605


235,266


123,531

Cash flows from investment activities:









Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

(4,339)



31,367


(93,595)


(29,658)

Investment in marketable securities

(60,175)



(106,695)


(271,987)


(273,572)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

57,421



44,443


246,397


195,087

Purchase of property and equipment

(8,121)



(7,601)


(17,215)


(17,188)

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,214)



(38,486)


(136,400)


(125,331)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchases of treasury shares

(30,000)



-


(30,000)


(112)

Conversion of convertible senior notes

(18,506)



-


(18,506)


-

Proceeds from exercise of options

90



-


160


122

Net cash provided by financing activities

(48,416)



-


(48,346)


10

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

(1,076)



(25)


(315)


(2,357)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,816



(8,906)


50,205


(4,147)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period

153,963



116,480


107,574


111,721

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

157,779



107,574


157,779


107,574











NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2023

GAAP gross profit

109,931


101,333


74,012

Stock-based compensation*

1,805


1,722


1,537

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,182


1,380


1,354

Non-GAAP gross profit

112,918


104,435


76,903

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

56 %


57 %


55 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58 %


58 %


57 %







GAAP operating income

55,471


49,231


33,662

Stock-based compensation*

6,349


6,194


5,654

Acquisition related expenses

917


-


-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,267


1,467


1,461

Non-GAAP operating income

64,004


56,892


40,777

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

28 %


28 %


25 %

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

33 %


32 %


30 %







GAAP net income

50,481


51,279


38,068

Stock-based compensation*

6,349


6,194


5,654

Acquisition related expenses

917


-


-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,267


1,467


1,461

Amortization of debt issuance costs

310


326


324

Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans

4,706


(2,309)


(827)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,728)


(901)


(1,083)

Non-GAAP net income

62,302


56,056


43,597







GAAP basic earnings per share

1.72


1.76


1.31

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

2.13


1.93


1.50







GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.58


1.60


1.20

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.94


1.74


1.36







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):






Basic

29,304


29,099


28,975

Diluted

32,062


32,238


32,023







* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,805; Research and development, net - 2,747; Sales and marketing - 1,234; General and administrative - 563.

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,


2024


2023

GAAP gross profit

387,086


293,177

Stock-based compensation*

7,013


4,946

Acquisition-related inventory step-up

5,284


5,430

Non-GAAP gross profit

399,383


303,553

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58 %


57 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

59 %


59 %





GAAP operating income

187,540


132,263

Stock-based compensation*

25,209


18,286

Acquisition related expenses

917


-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

5,643


5,857

Non-GAAP operating income

219,309


156,406

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

28 %


26 %

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

33 %


30 %





GAAP net income

183,762


136,310

Stock-based compensation*

25,209


18,286

Acquisition related expenses

917


-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

5,643


5,857

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,280


1,284

Revaluation of operating lease liabilities

3,221


(1,994)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(5,106)


(3,852)

Non-GAAP net income

214,926


155,891





GAAP basic earnings per share

6.31


4.73

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

7.38


5.41





GAAP diluted earnings per share

5.75


4.28

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

6.69


4.86





Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):




Basic

29,113


28,828

Diluted

32,138


32,089


* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2024, included in - Cost of revenues - 7,013;
Research and development, net - 11,179; Sales and marketing - 4,864; General and administrative - 2,153.

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2025

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Low


High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

1.75


1.91

Estimated non-GAAP items:




Stock-based compensation

0.19


0.19

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory step-up

0.07


0.07

Acquisition related expenses

0.02


0.02

Amortization of issuance costs

0.01


0.01

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)


(0.04)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

2.00


2.16

Company Contact:
 Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - [email protected]
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nova

