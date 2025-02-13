Nova Ltd. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Record Quarterly revenue of $194.8 million, a 9% QoQ increase, exceeding the Company guidance and up 45% YoY.

GAAP net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, up 32% YoY.

Record non-GAAP net income of $62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, and up 43% YoY.

Record sales of materials metrology, driven by sales of Nova Metrion and Nova Veraflex platforms

Record sales for dimensional metrology stand-alone solutions, driven by demand for unique capabilities in advanced packaging and GAA manufacturing.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Record annual revenue of $672.4 million up 30% YoY

Record GAAP net income of $183.8 million, or $5.75 per diluted share up 34% YoY

Record Non-GAAP net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share up 38% YoY

Record sales for advanced packaging processes, more than doubling revenues from the segment

Record sales of materials metrology, driven by growing adoption of the Company's solutions across market segments

GAAP Results (K)



Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Revenues $194,766 $178,974 $134,219 $672,396 $517,922 Net Income $50,481 $51,279 $38,068 $183,762 $136,310 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.58 $1.60 $1.20 $5.75 $4.28

Non-GAAP Results (K)



Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Net Income $62,302 $56,056 $43,597 $214,926 $155,891 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.94 $1.74 $1.36 $6.69 $4.86



A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release.

See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova continues to outperform the market, with quarterly and annual sales records which exceeded the high end of the guidance in both revenue and profitability," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "As we reflect on the past year, we count multiple achievements across our product lines, including strategic penetrations into leading manufacturers, an evolving position in new segments, and a growing market share. All of these, combined with Nova's long-term strategy for perpetual growth, set the stage for our continued growth in 2025."

2025 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$205 million to $215 million in revenue

$1.75 to $1.91 in diluted GAAP EPS

$2.00 to $2.16 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $194.8 million, an increase of 9% compared with the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 45% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 56.4%, compared with 56.6% in the third quarter of 2024 and 55.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $54.5 million, compared with $52.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $ 56.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

2024 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2024 were $672.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to total revenues of $517.9 million for 2023.

Gross margin in 2024 was 57.6%, compared with 56.6% in 2023.

Operating expenses in 2024 were $199.5 million, compared with operating expenses of $160.9 million in 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $183.7 million, or $5.75 per diluted share, in 2024. This is compared with a net income of $136.3 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, in 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share, in 2024. This is compared with net income of $155.9 million, or $4.86 per diluted share, in 2023.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-213-284

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until August 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 8533745

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of December 31, ASSETS 2024

2023 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 157,779

107,574 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 211,877

119,850 Marketable securities 216,910

216,258 Trade accounts receivable, net 139,318

111,256 Inventories 156,599

138,198 Other current assets 19,466

17,084 Total current assets 901,949

710,220 Non-current assets





Marketable securities 225,818

191,351 Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits 7,847

6,254 Deferred tax assets 31,639

23,583 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,193

41,856 Property plant and equipment, net 81,746

66,874 Intangible assets, net 31,458

39,184 Goodwill 48,317

50,080 Other long-term assets 10,455

4,405 Total non-current assets 488,473

423,587 Total assets 1,390,422

1,133,807 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Convertible senior notes, net 180,564

197,678 Trade accounts payable 59,578

35,158 Deferred revenues 72,886

41,978 Operating lease current liabilities 7,169

6,703 Other current liabilities 68,033

41,294 Total current liabilities 388,230

322,811 Non-current liabilities





Operating lease long-term liabilities 48,363

39,762 Long-term deferred tax liability 8,495

10,574 Other long-term liabilities 17,539

9,908 Total non-current liabilities 74,397

60,244 Shareholders' equity 927,795

750,752 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,390,422

1,133,807

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024



2023 Revenues:















Products 158,546

104,108

538,350



405,037 Services 36,220

30,111

134,046



112,885 Total revenues 194,766

134,219

672,396



517,922 Total cost of revenues 84,835

60,207

285,310



224,745 Gross profit 109,931

74,012

387,086



293,177 Operating expenses:















Research and development, net 30,909

21,290

110,257



88,043 Sales and marketing 15,980

13,580

65,090



52,467 General and administrative 7,571

5,480

24,199



20,404 Total operating expenses 54,460

40,350

199,546



160,914 Operating income 55,471

33,662

187,540



132,263 Financing income, net 3,756

7,283

28,747



22,436 Income before taxes on income 59,227

40,945

216,287



154,699 Income tax expenses 8,746

2,877

32,525



18,389 Net income for the period 50,481

38,068

183,762



136,310

















Earnings per share:















Basic 1.72

1.31

6.31



4.73 Diluted 1.58

1.20

5.75



4.28

















Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):















Basic 29,304

28,975

29,113



28,828 Diluted 32,062

32,023

32,138



32,089



NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2024



2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income 50,481



38,068

183,762

136,310 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation of property and equipment 3,029



2,756

11,736

10,344 Amortization of intangible assets 1,267



1,461

5,643

5,857 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,820)



(1,134)

(7,178)

(3,001) Amortization of debt issuance costs 310



324

1,280

1,284 Share-based compensation 6,349



5,654

25,209

18,286 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 4,109



(2,591)

3,025

1,754 Changes in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable, net (26,196)



(18,606)

(29,051)

(1,183) Inventories 876



2,851

(23,897)

(26,000) Other current and long-term assets (4,097)



(361)

(9,671)

(5,752) Deferred tax, net (4,849)



(185)

(9,722)

(6,241) Operating lease right-of-use assets 559



259

3,668

3,050 Trade accounts payable 6,309



8,917

17,506

(7,807) Deferred revenues 19,494



(292)

34,553

11,391 Operating lease liabilities 97



2,091

(3,938)

(3,221) Other current and long-term liabilities 12,686



(9,671)

32,299

(11,352) Accrued severance pay, net (82)



64

42

(188) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,522



29,605

235,266

123,531 Cash flows from investment activities:















Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (4,339)



31,367

(93,595)

(29,658) Investment in marketable securities (60,175)



(106,695)

(271,987)

(273,572) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 57,421



44,443

246,397

195,087 Purchase of property and equipment (8,121)



(7,601)

(17,215)

(17,188) Net cash used in investing activities (15,214)



(38,486)

(136,400)

(125,331) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchases of treasury shares (30,000)



-

(30,000)

(112) Conversion of convertible senior notes (18,506)



-

(18,506)

- Proceeds from exercise of options 90



-

160

122 Net cash provided by financing activities (48,416)



-

(48,346)

10 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,076)



(25)

(315)

(2,357) Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,816



(8,906)

50,205

(4,147) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period 153,963



116,480

107,574

111,721 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 157,779



107,574

157,779

107,574





















NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 GAAP gross profit 109,931

101,333

74,012 Stock-based compensation* 1,805

1,722

1,537 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,182

1,380

1,354 Non-GAAP gross profit 112,918

104,435

76,903 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56 %

57 %

55 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 %

58 %

57 %











GAAP operating income 55,471

49,231

33,662 Stock-based compensation* 6,349

6,194

5,654 Acquisition related expenses 917

-

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,267

1,467

1,461 Non-GAAP operating income 64,004

56,892

40,777 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 28 %

28 %

25 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 33 %

32 %

30 %











GAAP net income 50,481

51,279

38,068 Stock-based compensation* 6,349

6,194

5,654 Acquisition related expenses 917

-

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,267

1,467

1,461 Amortization of debt issuance costs 310

326

324 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans 4,706

(2,309)

(827) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,728)

(901)

(1,083) Non-GAAP net income 62,302

56,056

43,597











GAAP basic earnings per share 1.72

1.76

1.31 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 2.13

1.93

1.50











GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.58

1.60

1.20 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.94

1.74

1.36











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):









Basic 29,304

29,099

28,975 Diluted 32,062

32,238

32,023











* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,805; Research and development, net - 2,747; Sales and marketing - 1,234; General and administrative - 563.

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2024

2023 GAAP gross profit 387,086

293,177 Stock-based compensation* 7,013

4,946 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 5,284

5,430 Non-GAAP gross profit 399,383

303,553 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 %

57 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59 %

59 %







GAAP operating income 187,540

132,263 Stock-based compensation* 25,209

18,286 Acquisition related expenses 917

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,643

5,857 Non-GAAP operating income 219,309

156,406 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 28 %

26 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 33 %

30 %







GAAP net income 183,762

136,310 Stock-based compensation* 25,209

18,286 Acquisition related expenses 917

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,643

5,857 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,280

1,284 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 3,221

(1,994) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,106)

(3,852) Non-GAAP net income 214,926

155,891







GAAP basic earnings per share 6.31

4.73 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 7.38

5.41







GAAP diluted earnings per share 5.75

4.28 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 6.69

4.86







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 29,113

28,828 Diluted 32,138

32,089

* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2024, included in - Cost of revenues - 7,013;

Research and development, net - 11,179; Sales and marketing - 4,864; General and administrative - 2,153.

NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 1.75

1.91 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation 0.19

0.19 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory step-up 0.07

0.07 Acquisition related expenses 0.02

0.02 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01

0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)

(0.04) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.00

2.16

Company Contact:

Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail - [email protected]

Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail - [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nova