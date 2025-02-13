Nova Ltd. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Record Quarterly revenue of $194.8 million, a 9% QoQ increase, exceeding the Company guidance and up 45% YoY.
- GAAP net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, up 32% YoY.
- Record non-GAAP net income of $62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, and up 43% YoY.
- Record sales of materials metrology, driven by sales of Nova Metrion and Nova Veraflex platforms
- Record sales for dimensional metrology stand-alone solutions, driven by demand for unique capabilities in advanced packaging and GAA manufacturing.
Full Year 2024 Highlights:
- Record annual revenue of $672.4 million up 30% YoY
- Record GAAP net income of $183.8 million, or $5.75 per diluted share up 34% YoY
- Record Non-GAAP net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share up 38% YoY
- Record sales for advanced packaging processes, more than doubling revenues from the segment
- Record sales of materials metrology, driven by growing adoption of the Company's solutions across market segments
GAAP Results (K)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Revenues
$194,766
$178,974
$134,219
$672,396
$517,922
Net Income
$50,481
$51,279
$38,068
$183,762
$136,310
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.58
$1.60
$1.20
$5.75
$4.28
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
Net Income
$62,302
$56,056
$43,597
$214,926
$155,891
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.94
$1.74
$1.36
$6.69
$4.86
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release.
Management Comments
"Nova continues to outperform the market, with quarterly and annual sales records which exceeded the high end of the guidance in both revenue and profitability," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "As we reflect on the past year, we count multiple achievements across our product lines, including strategic penetrations into leading manufacturers, an evolving position in new segments, and a growing market share. All of these, combined with Nova's long-term strategy for perpetual growth, set the stage for our continued growth in 2025."
2025 First Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $205 million to $215 million in revenue
- $1.75 to $1.91 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $2.00 to $2.16 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2024 Fourth Quarter Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $194.8 million, an increase of 9% compared with the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 45% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 56.4%, compared with 56.6% in the third quarter of 2024 and 55.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $54.5 million, compared with $52.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $50.5 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $38.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is compared with net income of $ 56.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $43.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
2024 Full Year Results
Total revenues for 2024 were $672.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to total revenues of $517.9 million for 2023.
Gross margin in 2024 was 57.6%, compared with 56.6% in 2023.
Operating expenses in 2024 were $199.5 million, compared with operating expenses of $160.9 million in 2023.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $183.7 million, or $5.75 per diluted share, in 2024. This is compared with a net income of $136.3 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, in 2023.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share, in 2024. This is compared with net income of $155.9 million, or $4.86 per diluted share, in 2023.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of December 31,
ASSETS
2024
2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
157,779
107,574
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
211,877
119,850
Marketable securities
216,910
216,258
Trade accounts receivable, net
139,318
111,256
Inventories
156,599
138,198
Other current assets
19,466
17,084
Total current assets
901,949
710,220
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
225,818
191,351
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
7,847
6,254
Deferred tax assets
31,639
23,583
Operating lease right-of-use assets
51,193
41,856
Property plant and equipment, net
81,746
66,874
Intangible assets, net
31,458
39,184
Goodwill
48,317
50,080
Other long-term assets
10,455
4,405
Total non-current assets
488,473
423,587
Total assets
1,390,422
1,133,807
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
180,564
197,678
Trade accounts payable
59,578
35,158
Deferred revenues
72,886
41,978
Operating lease current liabilities
7,169
6,703
Other current liabilities
68,033
41,294
Total current liabilities
388,230
322,811
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease long-term liabilities
48,363
39,762
Long-term deferred tax liability
8,495
10,574
Other long-term liabilities
17,539
9,908
Total non-current liabilities
74,397
60,244
Shareholders' equity
927,795
750,752
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,390,422
1,133,807
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Products
158,546
104,108
538,350
405,037
Services
36,220
30,111
134,046
112,885
Total revenues
194,766
134,219
672,396
517,922
Total cost of revenues
84,835
60,207
285,310
224,745
Gross profit
109,931
74,012
387,086
293,177
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
30,909
21,290
110,257
88,043
Sales and marketing
15,980
13,580
65,090
52,467
General and administrative
7,571
5,480
24,199
20,404
Total operating expenses
54,460
40,350
199,546
160,914
Operating income
55,471
33,662
187,540
132,263
Financing income, net
3,756
7,283
28,747
22,436
Income before taxes on income
59,227
40,945
216,287
154,699
Income tax expenses
8,746
2,877
32,525
18,389
Net income for the period
50,481
38,068
183,762
136,310
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.72
1.31
6.31
4.73
Diluted
1.58
1.20
5.75
4.28
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,304
28,975
29,113
28,828
Diluted
32,062
32,023
32,138
32,089
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
50,481
38,068
183,762
136,310
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,029
2,756
11,736
10,344
Amortization of intangible assets
1,267
1,461
5,643
5,857
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,820)
(1,134)
(7,178)
(3,001)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
310
324
1,280
1,284
Share-based compensation
6,349
5,654
25,209
18,286
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
4,109
(2,591)
3,025
1,754
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(26,196)
(18,606)
(29,051)
(1,183)
Inventories
876
2,851
(23,897)
(26,000)
Other current and long-term assets
(4,097)
(361)
(9,671)
(5,752)
Deferred tax, net
(4,849)
(185)
(9,722)
(6,241)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
559
259
3,668
3,050
Trade accounts payable
6,309
8,917
17,506
(7,807)
Deferred revenues
19,494
(292)
34,553
11,391
Operating lease liabilities
97
2,091
(3,938)
(3,221)
Other current and long-term liabilities
12,686
(9,671)
32,299
(11,352)
Accrued severance pay, net
(82)
64
42
(188)
Net cash provided by operating activities
68,522
29,605
235,266
123,531
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(4,339)
31,367
(93,595)
(29,658)
Investment in marketable securities
(60,175)
(106,695)
(271,987)
(273,572)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
57,421
44,443
246,397
195,087
Purchase of property and equipment
(8,121)
(7,601)
(17,215)
(17,188)
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,214)
(38,486)
(136,400)
(125,331)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
(30,000)
-
(30,000)
(112)
Conversion of convertible senior notes
(18,506)
-
(18,506)
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
90
-
160
122
Net cash provided by financing activities
(48,416)
-
(48,346)
10
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(1,076)
(25)
(315)
(2,357)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,816
(8,906)
50,205
(4,147)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period
153,963
116,480
107,574
111,721
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
157,779
107,574
157,779
107,574
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
GAAP gross profit
109,931
101,333
74,012
Stock-based compensation*
1,805
1,722
1,537
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,182
1,380
1,354
Non-GAAP gross profit
112,918
104,435
76,903
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
56 %
57 %
55 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
58 %
57 %
GAAP operating income
55,471
49,231
33,662
Stock-based compensation*
6,349
6,194
5,654
Acquisition related expenses
917
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,267
1,467
1,461
Non-GAAP operating income
64,004
56,892
40,777
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
28 %
28 %
25 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
33 %
32 %
30 %
GAAP net income
50,481
51,279
38,068
Stock-based compensation*
6,349
6,194
5,654
Acquisition related expenses
917
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,267
1,467
1,461
Amortization of debt issuance costs
310
326
324
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
4,706
(2,309)
(827)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,728)
(901)
(1,083)
Non-GAAP net income
62,302
56,056
43,597
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.72
1.76
1.31
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
2.13
1.93
1.50
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.58
1.60
1.20
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.94
1.74
1.36
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,304
29,099
28,975
Diluted
32,062
32,238
32,023
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,805; Research and development, net - 2,747; Sales and marketing - 1,234; General and administrative - 563.
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
387,086
293,177
Stock-based compensation*
7,013
4,946
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
5,284
5,430
Non-GAAP gross profit
399,383
303,553
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
57 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59 %
59 %
GAAP operating income
187,540
132,263
Stock-based compensation*
25,209
18,286
Acquisition related expenses
917
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,643
5,857
Non-GAAP operating income
219,309
156,406
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
28 %
26 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
33 %
30 %
GAAP net income
183,762
136,310
Stock-based compensation*
25,209
18,286
Acquisition related expenses
917
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,643
5,857
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,280
1,284
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
3,221
(1,994)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(5,106)
(3,852)
Non-GAAP net income
214,926
155,891
GAAP basic earnings per share
6.31
4.73
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
7.38
5.41
GAAP diluted earnings per share
5.75
4.28
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
6.69
4.86
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,113
28,828
Diluted
32,138
32,089
* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2024, included in - Cost of revenues - 7,013;
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2025
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.75
1.91
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.19
0.19
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory step-up
0.07
0.07
Acquisition related expenses
0.02
0.02
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
2.00
2.16
