Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.: Hertz Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

"Our focus in 2024 was stabilizing the business and implementing fundamental changes to transform our company," said Gil West, Hertz CEO. "With our new leadership team and organizational structure in place, we are well positioned to execute our strategy with rigor and at pace. We are turning our fleet into a business advantage with a comprehensive strategy that will enable us to operate more efficiently while improving vehicle choice for our customers. Throughout this transformation, we remain focused on building customer trust and confidence by delivering a best-in-class experience.

"As an asset-heavy business with extensive global reach, we have the scale and expertise to lead the industry again. The foundation we built in 2024 positions us to execute our transformation in 2025, and I am confident in our ability to deliver sustainable value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

Q4 2024

Revenue of $2.0 billion

GAAP net loss of $479 million, or $1.56 loss per diluted share

FY 2024

Revenue of $9.0 billion

GAAP net loss of $2.9 billion, or $9.34 loss per diluted share

30,000 EV fleet reduction announced in 2023 has been completed

Strong corporate liquidity of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024

OVERVIEW

The Company has been executing a commercial strategy aimed at maximizing RPU, primarily by driving a greater mix of high RPD business coupled with keeping fleet capacity inside demand. As a result, year over year RPU declines narrowed from down 7% in the first quarter of 2024 to down only 1% in the fourth quarter.

Vehicle depreciation improved 19% year over year in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2023 included $245 million of loss on sale for EV's stemming from the Company's EV fleet reduction plan that did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2024. This benefit was partially offset by loss on sales experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024 largely driven by the impacts of higher-than-normal defleeting. The Company is in the midst of a fleet rotation aimed at normalizing DPU that is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2025, at which time it expects DPU to settle below $300.

In the fourth quarter, direct vehicle and operating expenses rose by 2% compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to insurance cost headwinds and the recognition of additional non-cash rent expense, which primarily resulted from leases expense recognition post the long-lived asset impairment in the third quarter of 2024. This, combined with lower volume, drove a 6% year over year increase in DOE per transaction day. Selling, general and administrative expenses improved 9% year over year in the fourth quarter, due mostly to lower personnel and advertising expenses. The Company is laser-focused on its continued execution of structural operational efficiencies, including initiatives to lower insurance costs, that it expects will drive ongoing improvements in per day unit costs.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA loss narrowed year over year in the fourth quarter to negative $357 million.

The Company is in the midst of an operational transformation grounded in its back to basics strategy aimed at strengthening the core business. The Company is laser-focused on excellence in execution of this strategy. The operational transformation is ongoing and is expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2025.

SUMMARY RESULTS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) 2024 vs 2023 ($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted) 2024

2023

Hertz Global - Consolidated









Total revenues $ 2,040

$ 2,184

(7) % Net income (loss) $ (479)

$ (348)

38 % Net income (loss) margin (23) %

(16) %



Adjusted net income (loss)(a) $ (362)

$ (418)

(13) % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a) $ (1.18)

$ (1.36)

(13) % Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ (357)

$ (382)

(7) % Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a) (18) %

(17) %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 532,884

553,545

(4) % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 497,875

527,267

(6) % Vehicle Utilization 79 %

78 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 35,998

37,602

(4) % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 57.10

$ 58.50

(2) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,376

$ 1,391

(1) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 422

$ 501

(16) %











Americas RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 1,669

$ 1,805

(8) % Adjusted EBITDA $ (297)

$ (309)

(4) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (18) %

(17) %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 432,909

446,573

(3) % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 399,927

422,155

(5) % Vehicle Utilization 80 %

79 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 29,298

30,589

(4) % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 57.06

$ 59.07

(3) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,393

$ 1,427

(2) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 460

$ 553

(17) %











International RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 371

$ 379

(2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1

$ 44

(98) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - %

12 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 99,975

106,972

(7) % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 97,948

105,112

(7) % Vehicle Utilization 74 %

73 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,700

7,013

(4) % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 57.26

$ 56.03

2 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,305

$ 1,246

5 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 258

$ 283

(9) %





NM - Not meaningful (a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2024 and 2023. (b) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results will be held on February 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at IR.Hertz.com. If you would like to access the call by phone and ask a question, please go to Hertz Q4 and FY 2024 earnings teleco registration , and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year. The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

In this earnings release, we include select unaudited financial data of Hertz Global, Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its rationale on the importance and usefulness of non-GAAP measures for investors and management.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 2,040

$ 2,184

$ 9,049

$ 9,371 Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,413

1,388

5,689

5,455 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 670

828

3,611

2,039 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 32

49

139

149 Selling, general and administrative 225

247

819

962 Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 143

150

590

555 Non-vehicle 117

68

369

238 Total interest expense, net 260

218

959

793 Other (income) expense, net 2

-

4

12 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets -

-

-

(162) Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve 4

-

292

- Long-Lived Assets impairment -

-

1,048

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (3)

(53)

(275)

(163) Total expenses 2,603

2,677

12,286

9,085 Income (loss) before income taxes (563)

(493)

(3,237)

286 Income tax (provision) benefit 84

145

375

330 Net income (loss) $ (479)

$ (348)

$ (2,862)

$ 616















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 307

306

306

313 Diluted 307

306

306

326 Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (1.56)

$ (1.14)

$ (9.34)

$ 1.97 Diluted $ (1.56)

$ (1.14)

$ (9.34)

$ 1.39

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value and share data) December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 592

$ 764 Restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Vehicle 258

152 Non-vehicle 283

290 Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 541

442 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,133

1,206 Receivables:





Vehicle 389

211 Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $58 and $47, respectively 816

980 Total receivables, net 1,205

1,191 Prepaid expenses and other assets 894

726 Revenue earning vehicles:





Vehicles 12,714

16,806 Less: accumulated depreciation (751)

(2,155) Total revenue earning vehicles, net 11,963

14,651 Property and equipment, net 623

671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,088

2,253 Intangible assets, net 2,852

2,863 Goodwill 1,044

1,044 Total assets $ 21,802

$ 24,605 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable:





Vehicle $ 161

$ 191 Non-vehicle 481

510 Total accounts payable 642

701 Accrued liabilities 1,174

860 Accrued taxes, net 158

157 Debt:





Vehicle 11,231

12,242 Non-vehicle 5,104

3,449 Total debt 16,335

15,691 Public Warrants 178

453 Operating lease liabilities 2,073

2,142 Self-insured liabilities 617

471 Deferred income taxes, net 472

1,038 Total liabilities 21,649

21,513 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,502,623 and 479,990,286 shares issued, respectively, and

306,690,579 and 305,178,242 shares outstanding, respectively 5

5 Treasury stock, at cost, 174,812,044 and 174,812,044 common shares, respectively (3,430)

(3,430) Additional paid-in capital 6,396

6,405 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (2,502)

360 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (316)

(248) Total stockholders' equity 153

3,092 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,802

$ 24,605

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (479)

$ (348)

$ (2,862)

$ 616 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:













Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 764

932

3,983

2,422 Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle 32

49

139

149 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 20

17

74

61 Stock-based compensation charges 15

22

63

87 Stock-based compensation forfeitures -

-

(68)

- Provision for receivables allowance 26

26

120

93 Deferred income taxes, net (80)

(144)

(459)

(380) Long-Lived Assets impairment -

-

1,048

- (Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets (1)

3

3

(162) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (3)

(53)

(275)

(163) Changes in financial instruments 15

10

7

117 Other (24)

(4)

(29)

5 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Non-vehicle receivables 68

167

23

(216) Prepaid expenses and other assets 28

56

8

(39) Operating lease right-of-use assets 105

112

386

365 Non-vehicle accounts payable 4

(75)

(14)

(48) Accrued liabilities 14

(42)

324

(39) Accrued taxes, net (46)

(42)

18

3 Operating lease liabilities (109)

(116)

(417)

(391) Self-insured liabilities 65

(6)

152

(6) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 414

564

2,224

2,474 Cash flows from investing activities:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (2,666)

(1,202)

(10,524)

(9,514) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 3,022

1,320

7,678

5,498 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures (24)

(37)

(105)

(188) Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of 4

3

23

181 Return of (investment in) equity investments 2

-

(1)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 338

84

(2,929)

(4,024) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 614

302

3,873

6,043 Repayments of vehicle debt (1,547)

(1,098)

(4,827)

(4,837) Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt 1,176

840

4,646

2,490 Repayments of non-vehicle debt (732)

(505)

(2,966)

(2,018) Payment of financing costs (9)

(10)

(64)

(41) Share repurchases -

(43)

-

(315) Other -

(6)

(4)

(9) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (498)

(520)

658

1,313 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (26)

22

(26)

25 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and

cash equivalents during the period 228

150

(73)

(212) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at

beginning of period 905

1,056

1,206

1,418 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of

period $ 1,133

$ 1,206

$ 1,133

$ 1,206

Supplemental Schedule I

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global Revenues $ 1,669

$ 371

$ -

$ 2,040

$ 1,805

$ 379

$ -

$ 2,184 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,173

240

-

1,413

1,163

229

(4)

1,388 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net 595

75

-

670

740

88

-

828 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 28

3

1

32

43

3

3

49 Selling, general and administrative 108

84

33

225

134

105

8

247 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 116

27

-

143

118

32

-

150 Non-vehicle (1)

(4)

122

117

4

(3)

67

68 Total interest expense, net 115

23

122

260

122

29

67

218 Other (income) expense, net (2)

-

4

2

2

1

(3)

- Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve -

-

4

4

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants -

-

(3)

(3)

-

-

(53)

(53) Total expenses 2,017

425

161

2,603

2,204

455

18

2,677 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (348)

$ (54)

$ (161)

$ (563)

$ (399)

$ (76)

$ (18)

(493) Income tax (provision) benefit











84













145 Net income (loss)











$ (479)













$ (348)

Supplemental Schedule I (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz Global Revenues $ 7,398

$ 1,651

$ -

$ 9,049

$ 7,722

$ 1,649

$ -

$ 9,371 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 4,726

971

(8)

5,689

4,582

880

(7)

5,455 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net 3,198

413

-

3,611

1,775

264

-

2,039 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 109

13

17

139

125

11

13

149 Selling, general and administrative 482

244

93

819

501

227

234

962 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 479

111

-

590

456

99

-

555 Non-vehicle (4)

(18)

391

369

(22)

(10)

270

238 Total interest expense, net 475

93

391

959

434

89

270

793 Other (income) expense, net -

2

2

4

2

3

7

12 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets -

-

-

-

(162)

-

-

(162) Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve -

-

292

292

-

-

-

- Long-Lived Assets impairment 865

183

-

1,048

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants -

-

(275)

(275)

-

-

(163)

(163) Total expenses 9,855

1,919

512

12,286

7,257

1,474

354

9,085 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2,457)

$ (268)

$ (512)

(3,237)

$ 465

$ 175

$ (354)

286 Income tax (provision) benefit











375













330 Net income (loss)











$ (2,862)













$ 616

Supplemental Schedule II

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED

CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss)(a) $ (479)

$ (348)

$ (2,862)

$ 616 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (84)

(145)

(375)

(330) Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b) 26

17

86

62 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 21

7

66

17 Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d) 1

1

2

2 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 15

10

7

117 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) -

-

-

(162) Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve(g) 4

-

292

- Long-Lived Assets impairment(h) -

-

1,048

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (3)

(53)

(275)

(163) Other items(i)(m) 16

19

62

43 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(j) (483)

(492)

(1,949)

202 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(k) 121

74

487

(30) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (362)

$ (418)

$ (1,462)

$ 172 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 307

306

306

326 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(l) $ (1.18)

$ (1.36)

$ (4.77)

$ 0.53

Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) $ (479)

$ (348)

$ (2,862)

$ 616 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (84)

(145)

(375)

(330) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization 32

49

139

149 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 109

68

375

238 Vehicle debt-related charges(b) 12

11

45

42 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 21

7

66

17 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e) 15

10

7

117 (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f) -

-

-

(162) Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures(n) -

-

(64)

- Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve(g) 4

-

292

- Long-Lived Assets impairment(h) -

-

1,048

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (3)

(53)

(275)

(163) Other items(i) 16

19

63

37 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(o) $ (357)

$ (382)

$ (1,541)

$ 561 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin (18) %

(17) %

(17) %

6 %





(a) Net income (loss) margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was (23)% and (32)%, respectively. Net income (loss) margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was (16)% and 7%, respectively. (b) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, including interest associated with the Exchangeable Notes issued in June 2024. (c) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred related to personnel reductions and closure of underperforming locations. (d) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (e) Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments. In 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in the first quarter of 2023. (f) Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023. (g) Represents an increase to an existing bankruptcy-related litigation reserve recorded in September 2024, including interest that continues to accrue during each subsequent reporting period. (h) Represents impairment charges recorded against the Fleet Long-Lived Assets in the third quarter of 2024. (i) Represents miscellaneous items. For 2024, primarily includes certain IT-related charges, cloud computing costs and certain storm-related vehicle damages, partially offset by certain litigation settlements and a loss recovery settlement. For 2023, primarily includes certain IT related charges, certain storm-related vehicle damages and certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims, partially offset by a loss recovery settlement. (j) The tables below reconcile expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), all of which are deemed non-GAAP measures.





(in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating $ 1,413

$ (6)

$ 1,407

$ 1,388

$ (6)

$ 1,382 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 670

3

673

828

-

828 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 32

-

32

49

-

49 Selling, general and administrative 225

(35)

190

247

(13)

234 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 143

(11)

132

150

(24)

126 Non-vehicle 117

(26)

91

68

(9)

59 Total interest expense, net 260

(37)

223

218

(33)

185 Other income (expense), net 2

(5)

(3)

-

(2)

(2) Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve 4

(4)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (3)

3

-

(53)

53

- Total $ 2,603

$ (81)

$ 2,522

$ 2,677

$ (1)

$ 2,676

(in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating $ 5,689

$ (31)

$ 5,658

$ 5,455

$ (6)

$ 5,449 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 3,611

8

3,619

2,039

5

2,044 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 139

-

139

149

-

149 Selling, general and administrative 819

(96)

723

962

(38)

924 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 590

(50)

540

555

(163)

392 Non-vehicle 369

(51)

318

238

(34)

204 Total interest expense, net 959

(101)

858

793

(197)

596 Other income (expense), net 4

(2)

2

12

(5)

7 Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets -

-

-

(162)

162

- Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve 292

(292)

-

-

-

- Long-Lived Assets impairment 1,048

(1,048)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (275)

275

-

(163)

163

- Total $ 12,286

$ (1,287)

$ 10,999

$ 9,085

$ 84

$ 9,169





(k) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 15% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The increase in rate is primarily resulting from reduced EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2024 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles. (l) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (m) Also includes letter of credit fees. (n) Represents former CEO awards forfeited in March 2024.



Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(o) The tables below reconcile expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, both of which are deemed non-GAAP measures.





(in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating $ 1,413

$ (6)

$ 1,407

$ 1,388

$ (6)

$ 1,382 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 670

3

673

828

-

828 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 32

(32)

-

49

(49)

- Selling, general and administrative 225

(35)

190

247

(13)

234 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 143

(11)

132

150

(24)

126 Non-vehicle 117

(117)

-

68

(68)

- Total interest expense, net 260

(128)

132

218

(92)

126 Other income (expense), net 2

(8)

(6)

-

(4)

(4) Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve 4

(4)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (3)

3

-

(53)

53

- Total expenses $ 2,603

$ (207)

$ 2,396

$ 2,677

$ (111)

$ 2,566

(in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Expenses: As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted Direct vehicle and operating $ 5,689

$ (31)

$ 5,658

$ 5,455

$ (6)

$ 5,449 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 3,611

8

3,619

2,039

5

2,044 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 139

(139)

-

149

(149)

- Selling, general and administrative 819

(33)

786

962

(38)

924 Interest expense, net:





















Vehicle 590

(50)

540

555

(165)

390 Non-vehicle 369

(369)

-

238

(238)

- Total interest expense, net 959

(419)

540

793

(403)

390 Other income (expense), net 4

(17)

(13)

12

(9)

3 Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets -

-

-

(162)

162

- Bankruptcy-related litigation reserve 292

(292)

-

-

-

- Long-Lived Assets impairment 1,048

(1,048)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of Public Warrants (275)

275

-

(163)

163

- Total expenses $ 12,286

$ (1,696)

$ 10,590

$ 9,085

$ (275)

$ 8,810

Supplemental Schedule III

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW

AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 414

$ 564

$ 2,224

$ 2,474 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net (764)

(932)

(3,983)

(2,422) Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments -

2

4

(8) Adjusted operating cash flow (350)

(366)

(1,755)

44 Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net (21)

(34)

(83)

(7) Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment (371)

(400)

(1,838)

37 Net fleet growth after financing 39

272

70

(358) Adjusted free cash flow $ (332)

$ (128)

$ (1,768)

$ (321)















CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (2,666)

$ (1,202)

$ (10,524)

$ (9,514) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 3,022

1,320

7,678

5,498 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net 356

118

(2,846)

(4,016) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 764

932

3,983

2,422 Financing activity related to vehicles:













Borrowings 614

302

3,873

6,043 Payments (1,547)

(1,098)

(4,827)

(4,837) Restricted cash changes, vehicle (148)

18

(113)

30 Net financing activity related to vehicles (1,081)

(778)

(1,067)

1,236 Net fleet growth after financing $ 39

$ 272

$ 70

$ (358)

Supplemental Schedule IV

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET DEBT CALCULATION Unaudited



As of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 (In millions) Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total First Lien RCF $ -

$ 175

$ 175

$ -

$ -

$ - Term loans -

1,995

1,995

-

2,013

2,013 First lien senior notes -

1,250

1,250

-

-

- Exchangeable notes -

250

250

-

-

- Senior unsecured notes -

1,500

1,500

-

1,500

1,500 U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III) 9,431

-

9,431

10,203

-

10,203 International vehicle financing (Various) 1,752

-

1,752

2,001

-

2,001 Other debt 97

-

97

110

2

112 Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums (49)

(66)

(115)

(72)

(66)

(138) Debt as reported in the balance sheet 11,231

5,104

16,335

12,242

3,449

15,691 Add:





















Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums 49

66

115

72

66

138 Less:





















Cash and cash equivalents -

592

592

-

764

764 Restricted cash 258

-

258

152

-

152 Restricted cash and restricted cash

equivalents associated with Term C Loan -

245

245

-

245

245 Net Debt $ 11,022

$ 4,333

$ 15,355

$ 12,162

$ 2,506

$ 14,668























LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA



(1,541)









561



























Net Corporate Leverage



(2.8)x









4.5x







NM - Not meaningful

Supplemental Schedule V

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Global RAC



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 2,040

$ 2,184





$ 9,049

$ 9,371



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 15

16





51

47



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,055

$ 2,200





$ 9,100

$ 9,418



Transaction Days (in thousands) 35,998

37,602





153,871

154,189



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 57.10

$ 58.50

(2) %

$ 59.14

$ 61.09

(3) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,055

$ 2,200





$ 9,100

$ 9,418



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 497,875

527,267





530,679

526,659



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,128

$ 4,172





$ 17,148

$ 17,883



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,376

$ 1,391

(1) %

$ 1,429

$ 1,490

(4) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 35,998

37,602





153,871

154,189



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 497,875

527,267





530,679

526,659



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





366

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 45,805

48,511





194,257

192,334



Vehicle Utilization(b) 79 %

78 %





79 %

80 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 670

$ 828





$ 3,611

$ 2,039



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 4

3





15

9



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 674

$ 831





$ 3,626

$ 2,048



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 532,884

553,545





560,279

552,460



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 1,265

$ 1,502





$ 6,471

$ 3,707



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 422

$ 501

(16) %

$ 539

$ 309

75 %



Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Americas RAC



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 1,669

$ 1,805





$ 7,398

$ 7,722



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

2





11

6



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,672

$ 1,807





$ 7,409

$ 7,728



Transaction Days (in thousands) 29,298

30,589





124,767

125,215



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 57.06

$ 59.07

(3) %

$ 59.38

$ 61.73

(4) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,672

$ 1,807





$ 7,409

$ 7,728



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 399,927

422,155





426,017

422,485



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,180

$ 4,280





$ 17,390

$ 18,292



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,393

$ 1,427

(2) %

$ 1,449

$ 1,524

(5) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 29,298

30,589





124,767

125,215



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 399,927

422,155





426,017

422,485



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





366

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 36,792

38,839





155,935

154,272



Vehicle Utilization(b) 80 %

79 %





80 %

81 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 595

$ 740





$ 3,198

$ 1,775



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 2

-





5

2



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 597

$ 740





$ 3,203

$ 1,777



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 432,909

446,573





453,706

446,219



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 1,379

$ 1,658





$ 7,060

$ 3,983



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 460

$ 553

(17) %

$ 588

$ 332

77 %





NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International RAC



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 371

$ 379





$ 1,651

$ 1,649



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 13

14





40

41



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 384

$ 393





$ 1,691

$ 1,690



Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,700

7,013





29,104

28,974



Total RPD (in dollars) $ 57.26

$ 56.03

2 %

$ 58.11

$ 58.33

- %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 384

$ 393





$ 1,691

$ 1,690



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 97,948

105,112





104,661

104,173



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 3,916

$ 3,738





$ 16,160

$ 16,224



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 1,305

$ 1,246

5 %

$ 1,347

$ 1,352

- %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,700

7,013





29,104

28,974



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 97,948

105,112





104,661

104,173



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





366

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 9,013

9,672





38,321

38,061



Vehicle Utilization (b) 74 %

73 %





76 %

76 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 75

$ 88





$ 413

$ 264



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 2

3





10

7



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 77

$ 91





$ 423

$ 271



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 99,975

106,972





106,573

106,240



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 773

$ 850





$ 3,968

$ 2,548



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 258

$ 283

(9) %

$ 331

$ 212

56 %





NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous or non-recurring items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous or non-recurring items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Net Fleet Growth After Financing

U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.

Net Non-vehicle Debt

Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loans, Senior RCF, First Lien Senior Notes, Second Lien Exchangeable Notes, Senior Unsecured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.

Net Vehicle Debt

Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.

Total Net Debt

Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.

Net Corporate Leverage

Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

KEY METRICS

Available Rental Car Days

Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.

