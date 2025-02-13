LightPath Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Summary:



Three Months Ended December 31,

$ in millions 2024 2023 % Change Revenue $7.4 $7.3 1.5 % Gross Profit $1.9 $2.2 -11.0 % Operating Expenses $4.4 $4.0 11.7 % Net Income (Loss) ($2.6) ($1.7) 52.4 % EBITDA* (non-GAAP) ($1.5) ($0.5) 228.9 %

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 & Subsequent Highlights:

Announced the acquisition of G5 Infrared ("G5"), a leading high-end infrared camera systems manufacturer, part of LightPath's strategic vision to become a leading vertically integrated infrared ("IR") imaging solutions provider, and financing related to the transaction

Began sustained delivery of infrared assemblies to a European defense customer for active-duty use in First-Person View ("FPV") drone applications

Launched new optical gas imaging ("OGI") cameras, including: OGI cameras for ammonia and sulfur hexafluoride ("SF6") detection at industrial and manufacturing facilities OGI cameras for detecting fugitive gas emissions for Oil & Gas applications, launched at the CH4 Connections Conference

Awarded Phase 2 funding in U.S. Defense Department partnership to qualify additional BlackDiamond glasses as germanium substitutes

Participated in leading investor conferences including the LD Micro Main Event, the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference and the Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico

Management Commentary

Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, said: "The second quarter of fiscal 2025 was highlighted by the acquisition of G5 Infrared, marking a significant step forward as part of our evolution towards becoming a leading vertically integrated, global solutions provider for infrared imaging technologies for defense and commercial applications. G5 achieved preliminary unaudited calendar year 2024 revenues of more than $15 million and we believe there is significant room for near-term growth on the back of multiple programs of record and that we will benefit from G5's higher-average selling price ("ASP") and high-margin cooled infrared camera offering.

"G5 provides a highly incremental offering to LightPath, providing a broad range of cooled infrared camera solutions and assemblies, ranging from high performance mid wave zoom thermal imaging camera systems to thin film deposition services on a variety of infrared substrates, all of which are complimentary to our line of uncooled infrared cameras, infrared optics and infrared materials. The company has a significant pipeline of new business opportunities, with multiple program awards expected to begin production in the next two years. We believe that this will drive a robust growth profile and margins that will aid us as we pursue our long-term goal of 15% EBITDA margins at the corporate level. We expect to add significant value beyond the immediately accretive revenue stream and believe the acquisition will continue to drive future growth with its higher ASPs, incremental products and notable operational synergies - such as integrating their offerings with our proprietary BlackDiamond glass and in-house optics manufacturing capabilities.

"In the European market, during the quarter we received an initial development contract from a new European defense customer for the use of BlackDiamond glass in optical systems. We also began sustained delivery of infrared lens assemblies per the terms of the October 2024 Letter of Intent from a European defense customer for active duty use in FPV drone applications. This order highlights two exciting opportunities for LightPath, making the most of our European Defense license acquired last year, which positions us to supply products to one of the largest defense markets in the world. The order also highlights the growing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of defense applications, giving our proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials an opportunity to become an important material for thermal cameras in these vehicles.

"We continued to expand our product portfolio and market potential with the launch of our OGI camera platform, a specialized technology utilizing IR cameras to detect and visualize emissions. Our first variation for oil and gas applications is useful for detecting methane, volatile organic compounds, hydrocarbons, and other industrial gases that can be harmful to the environment or human health. A second version was launched to detect fugitive ammonia and SF6 emissions for industrial and manufacturing applications. Not only are these cameras cost effective, highly sensitive, and operational without proprietary software, but they are also built with a non-germanium lens. This feature is becoming increasingly important to customers looking for insulation from the geopolitical supply chain issues plaguing competing Germanium based solutions - such as China's recent ban on the export of Germanium to the United States. On December 4, 2024, China announced further restrictions on export of Germanium to the U.S. altogether, as well as for dual-use applications in other countries as well. LightPath has been preparing for this day with the introduction of our BlackDiamond materials, qualification of those materials through our partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense - Defense Logistics Agency, and working with customers to redesign their systems to replace Germanium optics. Since China's announcement we have seen a growing interest and demand in our BlackDiamond materials and are encouraged to see customers begin the process to switch over to those materials.

"As we move into calendar year 2025, we look forward to integrating G5 into the LightPath family and benefiting from its strong pipeline of new business opportunities in the government and defense sectors. We also expect to move forward with key defense programs, including our bid to produce a design of a major missile program for the U.S. Army with Lockheed Martin. We are now starting to deliver flightworthy hardware for implementation into Lockheed Martin's initial live test units for this program, from which we believe the U.S. Army could make a decision as early as later this year. Taken together, we believe 2025 will build additional momentum toward our vision of becoming a vertically integrated, next-generation optics and imaging solutions provider," concluded Rubin.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 1.5% to $7.4 million, as compared to $7.3 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Revenue was split amongst the Company's product groups in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as follows:

Product Group Revenue

($ in millions)** Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2024 % Change Infrared ("IR") Components $3.1 $3.6 -13 % Visible Components $2.8 $2.7 3 % Assemblies & Modules $0.9 $1.0 -13 % Engineering Services $0.7 $0.1 797 %

** Numbers may not foot due to rounding

Gross profit decreased 11% to $1.9 million, or 26% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.2 million, or 30% of total revenues, in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to differences in the product mix, coupled with some manufacturing yield issues in infrared components.

Operating expenses increased 12% to $4.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to $4.0 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to higher legal and consulting fees related to business development initiatives, including expenses associated with the G5 acquisition announced today, as well as increased sales and marketing spend to promote new products and an increase in materials spend for internally funded new product development projects.

Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to lower gross profit coupled with increased SG&A and new product development costs, as well as higher interest expense.

EBITDA* loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to a loss of $0.5 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily attributable to lower gross profit coupled with increased SG&A, including legal and consulting expenses related to business development initiatives, and new product development costs.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding financial results, this press release includes references to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with the GAAP financial measure, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze underlying business operations and understand performance. In addition, management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented in the table below.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure













(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $ (2,611,997)

$ (1,713,663)

$ (4,234,742)

$ (3,056,039) Depreciation and

amortization 904,040

1,129,444

1,893,602

1,943,000 Income tax provision 44,525

76,058

60,161

115,604 Interest expense 169,053

53,788

318,413

111,399

EBITDA $ (1,494,379)

$ (454,373)

$ (1,962,566)

$ (886,036)

% of revenue -20 %

-6 %

-12 %

-6 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/ Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31,



June 30,

Assets

2024



2024

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,201,066



$ 3,480,268

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $20,172 and $25,676



5,279,634





4,928,931

Inventories, net



6,428,439





6,551,059

Prepaid expenses and deposits



649,270





445,900

Other current assets



89,891





131,177

Total current assets



15,648,300





15,537,335



















Property and equipment, net



14,054,829





15,210,612

Operating lease right-of-use assets



6,218,147





6,741,549

Intangible assets, net



2,960,252





3,650,739

Goodwill



6,764,127





6,764,127

Deferred tax assets, net



123,000





123,000

Other assets



59,536





59,602

Total assets

$ 45,828,191



$ 48,086,964

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 3,114,382



$ 3,231,713

Accrued liabilities



1,448,584





1,911,867

Accrued payroll and benefits



1,445,924





1,446,452

Operating lease liabilities, current



997,957





1,059,998

Loans payable, current portion



3,017,443





209,170

Finance lease obligation, current portion



203,739





177,148

Total current liabilities



10,228,029





8,036,348



















Deferred tax liabilities, net



323,402





326,197

Accrued liabilities, noncurrent



315,480





611,619

Finance lease obligation, less current portion



496,025





528,753

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



7,539,488





8,058,502

Loans payable, less current portion



222,829





325,880

Total liabilities



19,125,253





17,887,299



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock: Series D, $.01 par value, voting; 500,000 shares authorized;

none issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value, voting; 94,500,000 shares

authorized; 39,890,834 and 39,254,643 shares issued and outstanding



398,908





392,546

Additional paid-in capital



246,051,852





245,140,758

Accumulated other comprehensive income



330,495





509,936

Accumulated deficit



(220,078,317)





(215,843,575)

Total stockholders' equity



26,702,938





30,199,665

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 45,828,191



$ 48,086,964



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue, net

$ 7,424,829



$ 7,315,637



$ 15,825,210



$ 15,392,885

Cost of sales



5,493,998





5,147,316





11,049,950





10,892,858

Gross profit



1,930,831





2,168,321





4,775,260





4,500,027

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



3,356,063





2,858,457





6,626,646





5,519,625

New product development



764,396





607,747





1,240,837





1,247,636

Amortization of intangible assets



294,711





485,446





690,487





766,717

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



-





-





78,437





-

Total operating expenses



4,415,170





3,951,650





8,636,407





7,533,978

Operating loss



(2,484,339)





(1,783,329)





(3,861,147)





(3,033,951)

Other income (expense):































Interest expense, net



(169,053)





(53,788)





(318,413)





(111,399)

Other income, net



85,920





199,512





4,979





204,915

Total other expense, net



(83,133)





145,724





(313,434)





93,516

Loss before income taxes



(2,567,472)





(1,637,605)





(4,174,581)





(2,940,435)

Income tax provision



44,525





76,058





60,161





115,604

Net loss

$ (2,611,997)



$ (1,713,663)



$ (4,234,742)



$ (3,056,039)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



(451,035)





259,973





(179,441)





134,765

Comprehensive loss

$ (3,063,032)



$ (1,453,690)



$ (4,414,183)



$ (2,921,274)

Loss per common share (basic)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.08)

Number of shares used in per share calculation

(basic)



39,728,933





37,501,683





39,645,206





37,466,714

Loss per common share (diluted)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.08)

Number of shares used in per share calculation

(diluted)



39,728,933





37,501,683





39,645,206





37,466,714



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)





















Accumulated

















Class A



Additional



Other









Total





Common Stock



Paid-in



Comphrehensive



Accumulated



Stockholders'





Shares



Amount



Capital



Income



Deficit



Equity

Balances at

June 30, 2024



39,254,643



$ 392,546



$ 245,140,758



$ 509,936



$ (215,843,575)



$ 30,199,665

Issuance of

common stock

for:















































Employee

Stock Purchase

Plan



8,232





82





10,290





-





-





10,372

Exercise of

Stock Options,

RSUs & RSAs,

net



70,309





703





(703)





-





-





-

Issuance of

common stock

for acquisition

of Visimid



279,553





2,796





318,562





-





-





321,358

Stock-based

compensation

on stock

options, RSUs

& RSAs



-





-





264,475





-





-





264,475

Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





271,594





-





271,594

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(1,622,745)





(1,622,745)

Balances at

September 30,

2024



39,612,737



$ 396,127



$ 245,733,382



$ 781,530



$ (217,466,320)



$ 29,444,719

Issuance of

common stock

for:















































Exercise of

Stock Options,

RSUs & RSAs,

net



229,097





2,291





(2,291)





-





-





-

Shares issued as

compensation



49,000





490





89,180





-





-





89,670

Stock-based

compensation

on stock

options, RSUs

& RSAs



-





-





231,581





-





-





231,581

Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





(451,035)





-





(451,035)

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(2,611,997)





(2,611,997)

Balances at

December 31,

2024



39,890,834



$ 398,908



$ 246,051,852



$ 330,495



$ (220,078,317)



$ 26,702,938



















































Balances at

June 30, 2023



37,344,739



$ 373,447



$ 242,808,771



$ 606,536



$ (207,836,229)



$ 35,952,525

Issuance of

common stock

for:















































Employee

Stock Purchase

Plan



14,607





146





19,573





-





-





19,719

Exercise of

Stock Options,

RSUs & RSAs,

net



14,482





145





(145)





-





-





-

Issuance of

common stock

for acquisition

of Visimid



81,610





816





149,184





-





-





150,000

Stock-based

compensation

on stock

options, RSUs

& RSAs



-





-





240,075





-





-





240,075

Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





(125,208)





-





(125,208)

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(1,342,376)





(1,342,376)

Balances at

September 30,

2023



37,455,438



$ 374,554



$ 243,217,458



$ 481,328



$ (209,178,605)



$ 34,894,735

Issuance of

common stock

for:















































Exercise of

Stock Options,

RSUs & RSAs,

net



93,940





940





(940)





-





-





-

Stock-based

compensation

on stock

options, RSUs

& RSAs



-





-





258,691





-





-





258,691

Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





259,973





-





259,973

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(1,713,663)





(1,713,663)

Balances at

December 31,

2023



37,549,378



$ 375,494



$ 243,475,209



$ 741,301



$ (210,892,268)



$ 33,699,736



LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Six Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (4,234,742)



$ (3,056,039)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,893,602





1,943,000

Interest from amortization of loan issuance costs



120,833





-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



78,437





-

Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net



506,020





551,853

Provision for credit losses



-





(2,236)

Change in operating lease assets and liabilities



(57,653)





80,355

Inventory write-offs to allowance



135,625





73,569

Deferred taxes



(2,795)





9,395

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(350,703)





1,717,283

Other current assets



41,286





(191,381)

Inventories



(13,005)





54,461

Prepaid expenses and deposits



(123,598)





94,619

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(430,923)





(424,310)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(2,437,616)





850,569



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(160,155)





(1,484,401)

Proceeds from sale of equipment



10,648





-

Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment



-





364,710

Acquisition of Visimid, net of cash acquired



-





(722,141)

Net cash used in investing activities



(149,507)





(1,841,832)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from sale of common stock from Employee Stock Purchase Plan



10,372





19,719

Deferred payment for acquisition of Visimid



(125,000)





-

Loan issuance costs



(300,000)





-

Borrowings on loans payable



3,000,000





142,853

Payments on loans payable



(106,486)





(407,510)

Repayment of finance lease obligations



(89,705)





(58,785)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,389,181





(303,723)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(81,260)





32,698

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(279,202)





(1,262,288)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,480,268





7,144,490

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 3,201,066



$ 5,882,202



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid in cash

$ 40,838



$ 110,774

Income taxes paid

$ 61,427



$ 114,953

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing & financing activities:















Purchase of equipment through finance lease arrangements

$ 93,048



$ 61,654

Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid

$ 321,358



$ 150,000



