LightPath Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Financial Summary:
Three Months Ended December 31,
$ in millions
2024
2023
% Change
Revenue
$7.4
$7.3
1.5 %
Gross Profit
$1.9
$2.2
-11.0 %
Operating Expenses
$4.4
$4.0
11.7 %
Net Income (Loss)
($2.6)
($1.7)
52.4 %
EBITDA* (non-GAAP)
($1.5)
($0.5)
228.9 %
Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 & Subsequent Highlights:
- Announced the acquisition of G5 Infrared ("G5"), a leading high-end infrared camera systems manufacturer, part of LightPath's strategic vision to become a leading vertically integrated infrared ("IR") imaging solutions provider, and financing related to the transaction
- Began sustained delivery of infrared assemblies to a European defense customer for active-duty use in First-Person View ("FPV") drone applications
- Launched new optical gas imaging ("OGI") cameras, including:
- OGI cameras for ammonia and sulfur hexafluoride ("SF6") detection at industrial and manufacturing facilities
- OGI cameras for detecting fugitive gas emissions for Oil & Gas applications, launched at the CH4 Connections Conference
- Awarded Phase 2 funding in U.S. Defense Department partnership to qualify additional BlackDiamond glasses as germanium substitutes
- Participated in leading investor conferences including the LD Micro Main Event, the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference and the Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico
Management Commentary
Sam Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath, said: "The second quarter of fiscal 2025 was highlighted by the acquisition of G5 Infrared, marking a significant step forward as part of our evolution towards becoming a leading vertically integrated, global solutions provider for infrared imaging technologies for defense and commercial applications. G5 achieved preliminary unaudited calendar year 2024 revenues of more than $15 million and we believe there is significant room for near-term growth on the back of multiple programs of record and that we will benefit from G5's higher-average selling price ("ASP") and high-margin cooled infrared camera offering.
"G5 provides a highly incremental offering to LightPath, providing a broad range of cooled infrared camera solutions and assemblies, ranging from high performance mid wave zoom thermal imaging camera systems to thin film deposition services on a variety of infrared substrates, all of which are complimentary to our line of uncooled infrared cameras, infrared optics and infrared materials. The company has a significant pipeline of new business opportunities, with multiple program awards expected to begin production in the next two years. We believe that this will drive a robust growth profile and margins that will aid us as we pursue our long-term goal of 15% EBITDA margins at the corporate level. We expect to add significant value beyond the immediately accretive revenue stream and believe the acquisition will continue to drive future growth with its higher ASPs, incremental products and notable operational synergies - such as integrating their offerings with our proprietary BlackDiamond glass and in-house optics manufacturing capabilities.
"In the European market, during the quarter we received an initial development contract from a new European defense customer for the use of BlackDiamond glass in optical systems. We also began sustained delivery of infrared lens assemblies per the terms of the October 2024 Letter of Intent from a European defense customer for active duty use in FPV drone applications. This order highlights two exciting opportunities for LightPath, making the most of our European Defense license acquired last year, which positions us to supply products to one of the largest defense markets in the world. The order also highlights the growing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of defense applications, giving our proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials an opportunity to become an important material for thermal cameras in these vehicles.
"We continued to expand our product portfolio and market potential with the launch of our OGI camera platform, a specialized technology utilizing IR cameras to detect and visualize emissions. Our first variation for oil and gas applications is useful for detecting methane, volatile organic compounds, hydrocarbons, and other industrial gases that can be harmful to the environment or human health. A second version was launched to detect fugitive ammonia and SF6 emissions for industrial and manufacturing applications. Not only are these cameras cost effective, highly sensitive, and operational without proprietary software, but they are also built with a non-germanium lens. This feature is becoming increasingly important to customers looking for insulation from the geopolitical supply chain issues plaguing competing Germanium based solutions - such as China's recent ban on the export of Germanium to the United States. On December 4, 2024, China announced further restrictions on export of Germanium to the U.S. altogether, as well as for dual-use applications in other countries as well. LightPath has been preparing for this day with the introduction of our BlackDiamond materials, qualification of those materials through our partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense - Defense Logistics Agency, and working with customers to redesign their systems to replace Germanium optics. Since China's announcement we have seen a growing interest and demand in our BlackDiamond materials and are encouraged to see customers begin the process to switch over to those materials.
"As we move into calendar year 2025, we look forward to integrating G5 into the LightPath family and benefiting from its strong pipeline of new business opportunities in the government and defense sectors. We also expect to move forward with key defense programs, including our bid to produce a design of a major missile program for the U.S. Army with Lockheed Martin. We are now starting to deliver flightworthy hardware for implementation into Lockheed Martin's initial live test units for this program, from which we believe the U.S. Army could make a decision as early as later this year. Taken together, we believe 2025 will build additional momentum toward our vision of becoming a vertically integrated, next-generation optics and imaging solutions provider," concluded Rubin.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 1.5% to $7.4 million, as compared to $7.3 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Revenue was split amongst the Company's product groups in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as follows:
Product Group Revenue
Second Quarter of
Second Quarter of
% Change
Infrared ("IR") Components
$3.1
$3.6
-13 %
Visible Components
$2.8
$2.7
3 %
Assemblies & Modules
$0.9
$1.0
-13 %
Engineering Services
$0.7
$0.1
797 %
** Numbers may not foot due to rounding
Gross profit decreased 11% to $1.9 million, or 26% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.2 million, or 30% of total revenues, in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to differences in the product mix, coupled with some manufacturing yield issues in infrared components.
Operating expenses increased 12% to $4.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to $4.0 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to higher legal and consulting fees related to business development initiatives, including expenses associated with the G5 acquisition announced today, as well as increased sales and marketing spend to promote new products and an increase in materials spend for internally funded new product development projects.
Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to lower gross profit coupled with increased SG&A and new product development costs, as well as higher interest expense.
EBITDA* loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to a loss of $0.5 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily attributable to lower gross profit coupled with increased SG&A, including legal and consulting expenses related to business development initiatives, and new product development costs.
G5 Acquisition & Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call
*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with additional information regarding financial results, this press release includes references to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates EBITDA by adjusting net income to exclude net interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation, and amortization.
A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with the GAAP financial measure, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze underlying business operations and understand performance. In addition, management may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in forecasting, budgeting, and planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented in the table below.
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$ (2,611,997)
$ (1,713,663)
$ (4,234,742)
$ (3,056,039)
Depreciation and
904,040
1,129,444
1,893,602
1,943,000
Income tax provision
44,525
76,058
60,161
115,604
Interest expense
169,053
53,788
318,413
111,399
EBITDA
$ (1,494,379)
$ (454,373)
$ (1,962,566)
$ (886,036)
% of revenue
-20 %
-6 %
-12 %
-6 %
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
Assets
2024
2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,201,066
$
3,480,268
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $20,172 and $25,676
5,279,634
4,928,931
Inventories, net
6,428,439
6,551,059
Prepaid expenses and deposits
649,270
445,900
Other current assets
89,891
131,177
Total current assets
15,648,300
15,537,335
Property and equipment, net
14,054,829
15,210,612
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,218,147
6,741,549
Intangible assets, net
2,960,252
3,650,739
Goodwill
6,764,127
6,764,127
Deferred tax assets, net
123,000
123,000
Other assets
59,536
59,602
Total assets
$
45,828,191
$
48,086,964
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,114,382
$
3,231,713
Accrued liabilities
1,448,584
1,911,867
Accrued payroll and benefits
1,445,924
1,446,452
Operating lease liabilities, current
997,957
1,059,998
Loans payable, current portion
3,017,443
209,170
Finance lease obligation, current portion
203,739
177,148
Total current liabilities
10,228,029
8,036,348
Deferred tax liabilities, net
323,402
326,197
Accrued liabilities, noncurrent
315,480
611,619
Finance lease obligation, less current portion
496,025
528,753
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
7,539,488
8,058,502
Loans payable, less current portion
222,829
325,880
Total liabilities
19,125,253
17,887,299
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock: Series D, $.01 par value, voting; 500,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value, voting; 94,500,000 shares
398,908
392,546
Additional paid-in capital
246,051,852
245,140,758
Accumulated other comprehensive income
330,495
509,936
Accumulated deficit
(220,078,317)
(215,843,575)
Total stockholders' equity
26,702,938
30,199,665
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
45,828,191
$
48,086,964
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue, net
$
7,424,829
$
7,315,637
$
15,825,210
$
15,392,885
Cost of sales
5,493,998
5,147,316
11,049,950
10,892,858
Gross profit
1,930,831
2,168,321
4,775,260
4,500,027
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
3,356,063
2,858,457
6,626,646
5,519,625
New product development
764,396
607,747
1,240,837
1,247,636
Amortization of intangible assets
294,711
485,446
690,487
766,717
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
-
-
78,437
-
Total operating expenses
4,415,170
3,951,650
8,636,407
7,533,978
Operating loss
(2,484,339)
(1,783,329)
(3,861,147)
(3,033,951)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(169,053)
(53,788)
(318,413)
(111,399)
Other income, net
85,920
199,512
4,979
204,915
Total other expense, net
(83,133)
145,724
(313,434)
93,516
Loss before income taxes
(2,567,472)
(1,637,605)
(4,174,581)
(2,940,435)
Income tax provision
44,525
76,058
60,161
115,604
Net loss
$
(2,611,997)
$
(1,713,663)
$
(4,234,742)
$
(3,056,039)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(451,035)
259,973
(179,441)
134,765
Comprehensive loss
$
(3,063,032)
$
(1,453,690)
$
(4,414,183)
$
(2,921,274)
Loss per common share (basic)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.08)
Number of shares used in per share calculation
39,728,933
37,501,683
39,645,206
37,466,714
Loss per common share (diluted)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.08)
Number of shares used in per share calculation
39,728,933
37,501,683
39,645,206
37,466,714
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
(unaudited)
Accumulated
Class A
Additional
Other
Total
Common Stock
Paid-in
Comphrehensive
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Income
Deficit
Equity
Balances at
39,254,643
$
392,546
$
245,140,758
$
509,936
$
(215,843,575)
$
30,199,665
Issuance of
Employee
8,232
82
10,290
-
-
10,372
Exercise of
70,309
703
(703)
-
-
-
Issuance of
279,553
2,796
318,562
-
-
321,358
Stock-based
-
-
264,475
-
-
264,475
Foreign
-
-
-
271,594
-
271,594
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,622,745)
(1,622,745)
Balances at
39,612,737
$
396,127
$
245,733,382
$
781,530
$
(217,466,320)
$
29,444,719
Issuance of
Exercise of
229,097
2,291
(2,291)
-
-
-
Shares issued as
49,000
490
89,180
-
-
89,670
Stock-based
-
-
231,581
-
-
231,581
Foreign
-
-
-
(451,035)
-
(451,035)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(2,611,997)
(2,611,997)
Balances at
39,890,834
$
398,908
$
246,051,852
$
330,495
$
(220,078,317)
$
26,702,938
Balances at
37,344,739
$
373,447
$
242,808,771
$
606,536
$
(207,836,229)
$
35,952,525
Issuance of
Employee
14,607
146
19,573
-
-
19,719
Exercise of
14,482
145
(145)
-
-
-
Issuance of
81,610
816
149,184
-
-
150,000
Stock-based
-
-
240,075
-
-
240,075
Foreign
-
-
-
(125,208)
-
(125,208)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,342,376)
(1,342,376)
Balances at
37,455,438
$
374,554
$
243,217,458
$
481,328
$
(209,178,605)
$
34,894,735
Issuance of
Exercise of
93,940
940
(940)
-
-
-
Stock-based
-
-
258,691
-
-
258,691
Foreign
-
-
-
259,973
-
259,973
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,713,663)
(1,713,663)
Balances at
37,549,378
$
375,494
$
243,475,209
$
741,301
$
(210,892,268)
$
33,699,736
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(4,234,742)
$
(3,056,039)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
1,893,602
1,943,000
Interest from amortization of loan issuance costs
120,833
-
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
78,437
-
Stock-based compensation on stock options, RSUs & RSAs, net
506,020
551,853
Provision for credit losses
-
(2,236)
Change in operating lease assets and liabilities
(57,653)
80,355
Inventory write-offs to allowance
135,625
73,569
Deferred taxes
(2,795)
9,395
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(350,703)
1,717,283
Other current assets
41,286
(191,381)
Inventories
(13,005)
54,461
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(123,598)
94,619
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(430,923)
(424,310)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(2,437,616)
850,569
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(160,155)
(1,484,401)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
10,648
-
Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment
-
364,710
Acquisition of Visimid, net of cash acquired
-
(722,141)
Net cash used in investing activities
(149,507)
(1,841,832)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from sale of common stock from Employee Stock Purchase Plan
10,372
19,719
Deferred payment for acquisition of Visimid
(125,000)
-
Loan issuance costs
(300,000)
-
Borrowings on loans payable
3,000,000
142,853
Payments on loans payable
(106,486)
(407,510)
Repayment of finance lease obligations
(89,705)
(58,785)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,389,181
(303,723)
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
(81,260)
32,698
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(279,202)
(1,262,288)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,480,268
7,144,490
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
3,201,066
$
5,882,202
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid in cash
$
40,838
$
110,774
Income taxes paid
$
61,427
$
114,953
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing & financing activities:
Purchase of equipment through finance lease arrangements
$
93,048
$
61,654
Issuance of common stock for acquisition of Visimid
$
321,358
$
150,000
