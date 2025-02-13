WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net income totaled $41 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income (1) totaled $56 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income (1) of $38 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $43 million to $977 million compared to $934 million for the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit increased $57 million to $151 million compared to $94 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses totaled $84 million, or 8.6% of revenue, compared to $82 million, or 8.8% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $33 million to $109 million compared to $76 million for the same period in the prior year.

"I want to thank our teams across the company for all of their hard work and dedication. 2024 was a record year for Granite," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "We set company records for revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow and safety. We expect to continue our organic revenue growth, execute on M&A, expand margins and generate consistent cash flow as we drive toward our 2027 targets. Our markets continue to be robust, as high levels of public funding and strong private investment are creating attractive opportunities for both our construction and materials segments. Against this backdrop, I believe we can meet our organic growth guidance while also growing CAP during 2025. In addition, with $586 million in cash and marketable securities and revolver borrowing capacity, Granite is well positioned to capitalize on M&A opportunities and strategic investments."

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Net income totaled $126 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $44 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income (1) totaled $214 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income (1) of $147 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Revenue increased $498 million to $4.0 billion compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year.

Gross profit increased $177 million to $573 million compared to $396 million in the prior year.

SG&A expenses totaled $334 million, or 8.3% of revenue, compared to $294 million, or 8.4% of revenue, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $123 million to $402 million compared to $279 million for the same period in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables. (2) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Construction Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 821,353 $ 793,727 $ 27,626 3.5 % $ 3,415,225 $ 2,992,254 $ 422,971 14.1 % Gross profit $ 128,117 $ 72,034 $ 56,083 77.9 % $ 491,002 $ 325,055 $ 165,947 51.1 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 15.6 % 9.1 % 14.4 % 10.9 %

Committed and Awarded Projects December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change - Quarter over Quarter December 31, 2023 Change - Year over Year Public $ 4,120,821 $ 4,365,669 $ (244,848 ) (5.6 )% $ 4,368,904 $ (248,083 ) (5.7 )% Private 1,175,246 1,254,126 (78,880 ) (6.3 )% 1,176,850 (1,604 ) (0.1 )% Total $ 5,296,067 $ 5,619,795 $ (323,728 ) (5.8 )% $ 5,545,754 $ (249,687 ) (4.5 )%

Construction revenue increased 3% and 14% year-over-year in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The revenue increase was driven by a strong market environment, revenue from acquired companies and more favorable weather conditions early in the year. Construction gross profit and gross profit margin increased significantly in both the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, driven by increased revenue and improved project execution across our higher quality project portfolio.

CAP totaled $5.3 billion, a decrease of $324 million sequentially and $250 million year-over-year. Bidding activity remained robust, and several significant project awards are expected to be added to CAP during the first half of 2025. Given the current market environment, we believe there are substantial opportunities to build CAP in 2025.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 155,950 $ 139,971 $ 15,979 11.4 % $ 592,349 $ 516,884 $ 75,465 14.6 % Gross profit $ 22,635 $ 22,277 $ 358 1.6 % $ 81,695 $ 71,344 $ 10,351 14.5 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 14.5 % 15.9 % 13.8 % 13.8 % Cash gross profit(1) $ 37,068 $ 30,529 $ 6,539 21.4 % $ 126,786 $ 98,110 $ 28,676 29.2 % Cash gross profit as a percent of revenue(1) 23.8 % 21.8 % 21.4 % 19.0 %

(1) Materials segment cash gross profit and cash gross profit as a percent of revenue are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

Materials revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, increased compared to the same periods in the prior year, driven primarily by acquired businesses and higher asphalt and aggregate prices. Gross profit margin decreased in the fourth quarter and was flat for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, year-over-year, mainly due to increased depreciation, depletion and amortization. Cash gross profit margin, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, increased in both the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, demonstrating the progress made in 2024 by the materials business following the internal reorganization and the addition of acquired businesses.

Outlook

Our guidance for 2025 is described below:

Revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 11.0% to 12.0%

SG&A expense of approximately 9.0% of revenue, inclusive of an estimated $45 million of stock-based compensation expense

Mid-20s effective tax rate for adjusted net income

Capital expenditures of approximately $140 million to $160 million

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin or the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because we cannot predict with a reasonable degree of certainty and without unreasonable efforts certain components or excluded items that are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the potential significance of the unavailable information.

"Our guidance reflects our belief in the strength of our project portfolio and market environment as we enter 2025," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Staci Woolsey. "The projected revenue growth is consistent with our 2027 organic revenue growth target of 6.0% to 8.0%. We also expect to continue to expand margins while maintaining SG&A discipline to reach our range of adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.0% to 12.0% in 2025, led by an increase in construction segment gross profit margin. Finally, we expect to invest in our business through capital expenditures in a range of $140 million to $160 million, including strategic materials investments of approximately $50 million."

Conference Call

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 578,330 $ 417,663 Short-term marketable securities 7,311 35,863 Receivables, net 511,742 598,705 Contract assets 328,353 262,987 Inventories 108,175 103,898 Equity in unconsolidated construction joint ventures 140,928 171,233 Other current assets 41,824 53,102 Total current assets 1,716,663 1,643,451 Property and equipment, net 716,184 662,864 Investments in affiliates 94,031 92,910 Goodwill 214,465 155,004 Intangible assets 127,886 117,322 Right of use assets 89,791 78,176 Deferred income taxes, net - 8,179 Other noncurrent assets 66,635 55,634 Total assets $ 3,025,655 $ 2,813,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,109 $ 39,932 Accounts payable 407,223 408,363 Contract liabilities 299,671 243,848 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 323,956 337,740 Total current liabilities 1,031,959 1,029,883 Long-term debt 737,939 614,781 Long-term lease liabilities 73,638 63,548 Deferred income taxes, net 13,874 3,708 Other long-term liabilities 88,882 74,654 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,424,646 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 43,944,118 shares as of December 31, 2023 434 439 Additional paid-in capital 410,739 474,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (582) 881 Retained earnings 604,635 501,844 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders' equity 1,015,226 977,298 Non-controlling interests 64,137 49,668 Total equity 1,079,363 1,026,966 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,025,655 $ 2,813,540

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 977,303 $ 933,698 $ 4,007,574 $ 3,509,138 Total cost of revenue 826,551 839,387 3,434,877 3,112,739 Gross profit 150,752 94,311 572,697 396,399 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,467 81,987 334,162 294,466 Other costs, net 10,158 12,244 39,936 50,217 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (4,417 ) (20,553 ) (8,764 ) (28,346 ) Operating income 60,544 20,633 207,363 80,062 Other (income) expense: Loss on debt extinguishment - - 27,552 51,052 Interest income (6,534 ) (6,251 ) (24,349 ) (17,538 ) Interest expense 7,863 6,563 29,188 18,462 Equity in income of affiliates, net (4,061 ) (6,370 ) (16,982 ) (25,748 ) Other income, net (2,888 ) (3,307 ) (4,238 ) (6,020 ) Total other (income) expense, net (5,620 ) (9,365 ) 11,171 20,208 Income before income taxes 66,164 29,998 196,192 59,854 Provision for income taxes 19,113 8,289 55,749 30,267 Net income 47,051 21,709 140,443 29,587 Amount attributable to non-controlling interests (5,568 ) 4,289 (14,097 ) 14,012 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 41,483 $ 25,998 $ 126,346 $ 43,599 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.59 $ 2.88 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.55 $ 2.62 $ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,644 43,934 43,846 43,879 Diluted 52,954 53,605 52,514 52,565

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 140,443 $ 29,587 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 126,331 92,270 Amortization related to long-term debt 4,501 2,390 Loss on debt extinguishment 27,552 51,052 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (8,764 ) (28,346 ) Deferred income taxes 13,655 26,556 Stock-based compensation 19,595 10,477 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated construction joint ventures 5,102 18,617 Net income from affiliates (16,982 ) (25,748 ) Other non-cash adjustments 3,958 5,695 Changes in assets and liabilities 140,952 1,157 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 456,343 $ 183,707 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities $ (10,977 ) $ (9,740 ) Maturities of marketable securities 38,000 40,000 Purchases of property and equipment (136,405 ) (140,384 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 13,852 38,109 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (121,178 ) (294,018 ) Cash paid for purchase price adjustments on business acquisition (13,183 ) - Collection of notes receivable - 5,198 Other investing activities 1,335 1,545 Net cash used in investing activities $ (228,556 ) $ (359,290 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes $ 373,750 $ 373,750 Proceeds from long-term debt - 305,000 Debt principal repayments (310,498 ) (305,118 ) Capped call transactions (46,046 ) (53,035 ) Redemption of warrants (497 ) (13,201 ) Debt issuance costs (10,474 ) (10,865 ) Cash dividends paid (22,813 ) (22,811 ) Repurchases of common stock (50,631 ) (4,124 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 24,000 43,300 Distributions to non-controlling partners (25,587 ) (14,224 ) Other financing activities, net 1,676 583 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (67,120 ) $ 299,255 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 160,667 $ 123,672 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 417,663 293,991 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 578,330 $ 417,663

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expense and other costs, net, which include legal fees for the defense of a former Company officer in his ongoing civil litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reorganization costs, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses and non-cash impairment charges. In addition to the aforementioned costs, 2023 also included a litigation charge.

We provide adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net as described above;

Transaction costs which include acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition-related depreciation;

Stock-based compensation expense;

Loss on debt extinguishment; and

Income taxes related to establishment of valuation allowance in 2023.

We also provide materials segment cash gross profit to exclude the impact of the segment's depreciation, depletion and amortization from the segment's gross profit. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as materials segment cash gross profit are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EBITDA: Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 41,483 $ 25,998 $ 126,346 $ 43,599 Net income margin(2) 4.2 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 1.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(3) 34,189 27,144 127,721 92,866 Provision for income taxes 19,113 8,289 55,749 30,267 Interest expense, net 1,329 312 4,839 924 EBITDA(1) $ 96,114 $ 61,743 $ 314,655 $ 167,656 EBITDA margin(1)(2) 9.8 % 6.6 % 7.9 % 4.8 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net $ 10,158 $ 12,244 $ 39,936 $ 50,217 Stock-based compensation(4) 2,267 1,847 19,595 10,477 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 27,552 51,052 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 108,539 $ 75,834 $ 401,738 $ 279,402 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) 11.1 % 8.1 % 10.0 % 8.0 %

(1) We define EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, loss on debt extinguishment and stock-based compensation, as described above. (2) Represents net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $977 million and $934 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $4.0 billion and $3.5 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. (4) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the adjusted EBITDA calculation to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Prior period adjusted EBITDA calculations have been recast to conform to current presentation.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before income taxes $ 66,164 $ 29,998 $ 196,192 $ 59,854 Other costs, net 10,158 12,244 39,936 50,217 Transaction costs 6,059 1,660 21,436 6,706 Stock-based compensation(1) 2,267 1,847 19,595 10,477 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 27,552 51,052 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 84,648 $ 45,749 $ 304,711 $ 178,306 Provision for income taxes $ 19,113 $ 8,289 $ 55,749 $ 30,267 Tax expense to establish valuation allowance - - - (1,542 ) Tax effect of adjusting items(2) 4,308 4,095 20,902 16,215 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 23,421 $ 12,384 $ 76,651 $ 44,940 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 41,483 $ 25,998 $ 126,346 $ 43,599 After-tax adjusting items 14,176 11,656 87,617 103,779 Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 55,659 $ 37,654 $ 213,963 $ 147,378 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 52,954 53,605 52,514 52,565 Less: dilutive effect of convertible notes(3) (7,830 ) (9,099 ) (8,103 ) (8,103 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 45,124 44,506 44,411 44,462 Diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.84 $ 0.55 $ 2.62 $ 0.97 After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders 0.39 0.30 2.20 2.34 Adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.23 $ 0.85 $ 4.82 $ 3.31

(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the adjusted net income calculation to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Prior period adjusted net income and diluted net income per share calculations have been recast to conform to current presentation. (2) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company's estimated annual statutory tax rate. The tax effect of adjusting items for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 includes an immaterial amount of the loss on debt extinguishment as it was almost entirely non-tax deductible. In addition, the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 excludes $2 million of non-cash impairment charges included in "Other costs, net," which were non-tax deductible. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 excludes the $51 million loss on debt extinguishment and $5 million of non-cash impairment charges included in "Other costs, net" which were non-tax deductible. (3) When calculating diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the convertible notes when not antidilutive. Granite entered into capped call transactions relating to both the 3.75% and 3.25% convertible notes to offset the dilutive impact of the convertible notes. The impact of the capped call transactions was excluded from the GAAP diluted net income attributable to common shareholders calculation as the impact would be antidilutive. For the purpose of calculating our adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect of the convertible notes is removed to reflect the impact of the capped call transactions.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED MATERIALS SEGMENT CASH GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2022 2024 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 22,635 $ 22,277 $ 24,648 $ 81,695 $ 71,344 $ 65,613 Gross profit as a percent of revenue 14.5 % 15.9 % 19.9 % 13.8 % 13.8 % 13.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14,433 8,252 5,785 45,091 26,766 23,948 Cash gross profit $ 37,068 $ 30,529 $ 30,433 $ 126,786 $ 98,110 $ 89,561 Cash gross profit as a percent of revenue 23.8 % 21.8 % 24.5 % 21.4 % 19.0 % 18.0 %

