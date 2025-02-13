PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
"We are pleased to report that our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results were an all-time record for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO. We continue to execute well against our Project Matterhorn growth strategy, delivering double-digit revenue growth in Q4 with strength across each of our business segments. We are grateful to our Mountaineers for their continued dedication to serving our customers, which is driving our outstanding results," said William L. Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain. "As we look to 2025, we remain committed to continuing to deliver industry leading revenue growth of 8% to 11%, which is benefiting from our growth businesses representing an increasingly larger portion of our revenue, as well as adjusted EBITDA growth of 11% to 13%. With our strong performance in 2024 and continued growth outlook we are pleased to increase the dividend by 10%."
Financial Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Y/Y % Change
Full Year
Y/Y % Change
12/31/24
12/31/23
Reported $
Constant Fx
12/31/24
12/31/23
Reported $
Constant Fx
Storage Rental Revenue
$942
$871
8%
9%
$3,682
$3,371
9%
10%
Service Revenue
$639
$549
17%
17%
$2,468
$2,109
17%
17%
Total Revenue
$1,581
$1,420
11%
12%
$6,150
$5,480
12%
13%
Net Income
$106
$29
n/a
$184
$187
(2)%
Reported EPS
$0.35
$0.10
n/a
$0.61
$0.63
(3)%
Adjusted EPS
$0.50
$0.52
(4)%
$1.77
$1.82
(3)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$605
$525
15%
16%
$2,236
$1,962
14%
14%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
38.3%
37.0%
130 bps
36.4%
35.8%
60 bps
AFFO
$368
$328
12%
$1,345
$1,211
11%
AFFO per share
$1.24
$1.11
12%
$4.54
$4.12
10%
- Total reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.6 billion, compared with $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 11.4%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange ("Fx"), total reported revenues increased 12.1% compared to the prior year, driven by an 8.8% increase in storage rental revenue and a 17.2% increase in service revenue. For the full year, total reported revenues increased 12.2%, or 12.6% excluding the impact of Fx.
- Net Income for the fourth quarter was $105.7 million, compared with $29.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by increased Operating Income. For the full year, net income was $183.7 million, compared with $187.3 million in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $605.1 million, compared with $525.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 15.2%. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by increased revenue in our Global RIM, ALM, and Data Center businesses. On a constant currency basis, full year Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.5%.
- FFO (Normalized) per share was $0.85 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.83 in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, FFO (Normalized) per share was $3.15, compared with $3.04 in 2023, or an increase of 3.6%.
- AFFO was $368.0 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $327.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.3% driven by improved Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year, AFFO was $1.34 billion compared with $1.21 billion, or an increase of 11.0%.
- AFFO per share was $1.24 for the fourth quarter, compared with $1.11 in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, AFFO per share was $4.54, compared to $4.12 in 2023, or an increase of 10.2%.
Dividend
On February 13, 2025, Iron Mountain's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.785 per share of common stock for the first quarter, representing an increase of 10%. The first quarter 2025 dividend is payable on April 4, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.
Guidance
Iron Mountain issued full year 2025 guidance; details are summarized in the table below.
2025 Guidance(1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
2025 Guidance
Approximate
Approximate
Total Revenue
$6,650 - $6,800
~9%
~11%
Adjusted EBITDA
$2,475 - $2,525
~12%
~13%
AFFO
$1,450 - $1,480
~9%
~11%
AFFO Per Share
$4.85 - $4.95
~8%
~10%
(1) Iron Mountain does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its annual guidance or long term outlook because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of exchange rates on Iron Mountain's transactions, loss or gain related to the disposition of real estate and other income or expense. Without this information, Iron Mountain does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.
Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Related Materials
The conference call / webcast details, earnings presentation and supplemental financial information, which includes definitions of certain capitalized terms used in this release, are available on Iron Mountain's Investor Relations website.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.
To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.
Forward Looking Statements
We have made statements in this press release that constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements concern our current expectations regarding our future results from operations, economic performance, financial condition, goals, strategies, investment objectives, plans and achievements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and you should not rely upon them except as statements of our present intentions and of our present expectations, which may or may not occur. When we use words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "pursue", "will" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. In addition, important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, among others: (i) our ability or inability to execute our strategic growth plan, including our ability to invest according to plan, grow our businesses (including through joint ventures or other co-investment vehicles), incorporate alternative technologies (including artificial intelligence) into our offerings, achieve satisfactory returns on new product offerings, continue our revenue management, expand and manage our global operations, complete acquisitions on satisfactory terms, integrate acquired companies efficiently and transition to more sustainable sources of energy; (ii) changes in customer preferences and demand for our storage and information management services, including as a result of the shift from paper and tape storage to alternative technologies that require less physical space or services activity; (iii) the costs of complying with and our ability to comply with laws, regulations and customer requirements, including those relating to data privacy and cybersecurity issues, as well as fire and safety and environmental standards; (iv) the impact of attacks on our internal information technology ("IT") systems, including the impact of such incidents on our reputation and ability to compete and any litigation or disputes that may arise in connection with such incidents; (v) our ability to fund capital expenditures; (vi) the impact of our distribution requirements on our ability to execute our business plan; (vii) our ability to remain qualified for taxation as a real estate investment trust for United States federal income tax purposes; (viii) changes in the political and economic environments in the countries in which we operate and changes in the global political climate; (ix) our ability to raise debt or equity capital and changes in the cost of our debt; (x) our ability to comply with our existing debt obligations and restrictions in our debt instruments; (xi) the impact of service interruptions or equipment damage and the cost of power on our data center operations; (xii) the cost or potential liabilities associated with real estate necessary for our business; (xiii) unexpected events, including those resulting from climate change or geopolitical events, could disrupt our operations and adversely affect our reputation and results of operations; (xiv) failures to implement and manage new IT systems; (xv) other trends in competitive or economic conditions affecting our financial condition or results of operations not presently contemplated; and (xvi) the other risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Throughout this press release, Iron Mountain discusses (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EPS, (3) FFO (Nareit), (4) FFO (Normalized), (5) AFFO and (6) AFFO per share. These measures do not conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are supplemental metrics designed to enhance our disclosure and to provide additional information that we believe to be important for investors to consider in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income (loss) attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated or cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP). The reconciliation of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measure, as required by Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and their definitions are included later in this release.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Audited; dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$155,716
$222,789
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,291,379
1,259,826
Prepaid Expenses and Other
244,127
252,930
Total Current Assets
$1,691,222
$1,735,545
Property, Plant and Equipment:
Property, Plant and Equipment
$11,985,997
$10,373,989
Less: Accumulated Depreciation
(4,354,398)
(4,059,120)
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
$7,631,599
$6,314,869
Other Assets, Net:
Goodwill
$5,083,817
$5,017,912
Customer and Supplier Relationships and Other Intangible Assets
1,274,731
1,279,800
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
2,489,893
2,696,024
Other
545,853
429,652
Total Other Assets, Net
$9,394,294
$9,423,388
Total Assets
$18,717,115
$17,473,802
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current Portion of Long-term Debt
$715,109
$120,670
Accounts Payable
678,716
539,594
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
1,366,568
1,250,259
Deferred Revenue
326,882
325,665
Total Current Liabilities
$3,087,275
$2,236,188
Long-term Debt, Net of Current Portion
13,003,977
11,812,500
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
2,334,826
2,562,394
Other Long-term Liabilities
312,199
237,590
Deferred Income Taxes
205,341
235,410
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
78,171
177,947
Total Long-term Liabilities
$15,934,514
$15,025,841
Total Liabilities
$19,021,789
$17,262,029
(Deficit) Equity
Total (Deficit) Equity
$(304,674)
$211,773
Total Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity
$18,717,115
$17,473,802
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q/Q %
Q4 2023
Y/Y %
Revenues:
Storage Rental
$941,970
$935,701
0.7 %
$871,144
8.1 %
Service
639,309
621,657
2.8 %
548,685
16.5 %
Total Revenues
$1,581,279
$1,557,358
1.5 %
$1,419,829
11.4 %
Operating Expenses:
Cost of Sales (excluding Depreciation and Amortization)
$688,933
$678,390
1.6 %
$601,329
14.6 %
Selling, General and Administrative
333,307
341,929
(2.5) %
314,932
5.8 %
Depreciation and Amortization
234,609
232,240
1.0 %
199,941
17.3 %
Acquisition and Integration Costs
7,269
11,262
(35.5) %
12,860
(43.5) %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
36,797
37,282
(1.3) %
53,853
(31.7) %
(Gain) Loss on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net
(2,074)
5,091
(140.7) %
6,157
(133.7) %
Total Operating Expenses
$1,298,841
$1,306,194
(0.6) %
$1,189,072
9.2 %
Operating Income (Loss)
$282,438
$251,164
12.5 %
$230,757
22.4 %
Interest Expense, Net
194,452
186,067
4.5 %
151,784
28.1 %
Other (Income) Expense, Net
(36,243)
86,362
(142.0) %
40,761
(188.9) %
Net Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
$124,229
$(21,265)
n/a
$38,212
n/a
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
18,544
12,400
49.5 %
9,018
105.6 %
Net Income (Loss)
$105,685
$(33,665)
n/a
$29,194
n/a
Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
1,753
(45)
n/a
712
146.2 %
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated
$103,932
$(33,620)
n/a
$28,482
n/a
Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated:
Basic
$0.35
$(0.11)
n/a
$0.10
n/a
Diluted
$0.35
$(0.11)
n/a
$0.10
n/a
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
293,771
293,603
0.1 %
292,328
0.5 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
297,201
293,603
1.2 %
295,014
0.7 %
Full Year Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Audited; dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
% Change
Revenues:
Storage Rental
$3,682,259
$3,370,645
9.2 %
Service
2,467,650
2,109,644
17.0 %
Total Revenues
$6,149,909
$5,480,289
12.2 %
Operating Expenses:
Cost of Sales (excluding Depreciation and Amortization)
$2,696,549
$2,357,800
14.4 %
Selling, General and Administrative
1,339,539
1,236,287
8.4 %
Depreciation and Amortization
900,905
776,159
16.1 %
Acquisition and Integration Costs
35,842
25,875
38.5 %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
161,359
175,215
(7.9) %
Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net
6,196
(12,825)
(148.3) %
Total Operating Expenses
$5,140,390
$4,558,511
12.8 %
Operating Income (Loss)
$1,009,519
$921,778
9.5 %
Interest Expense, Net
721,559
585,932
23.1 %
Other Expense (Income), Net
43,422
108,640
(60.0) %
Net Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
$244,538
$227,206
7.6 %
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
60,872
39,943
52.4 %
Net Income (Loss)
$183,666
$187,263
(1.9) %
Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
3,510
3,029
15.9 %
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated
$180,156
$184,234
(2.2) %
Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated:
Basic
$0.61
$0.63
(3.2) %
Diluted
$0.61
$0.63
(3.2) %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
293,365
291,936
0.5 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
296,234
293,965
0.8 %
Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Dollars in thousands)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q/Q %
Q4 2023
Y/Y %
Net Income (Loss)
$105,685
$(33,665)
n/a
$29,194
n/a
Add / (Deduct):
Interest Expense, Net
194,452
186,067
4.5 %
151,784
28.1 %
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
18,544
12,400
49.5 %
9,018
105.6 %
Depreciation and Amortization
234,609
232,240
1.0 %
199,941
17.3 %
Acquisition and Integration Costs
7,269
11,262
(35.5) %
12,860
(43.5) %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
36,797
37,282
(1.3) %
53,853
(31.7) %
(Gain) Loss on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Including Real Estate)
(2,074)
5,091
(140.7) %
6,157
(133.7) %
Other (Income) Expense, Net, Excluding our Share of (Gains) Losses from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
(37,795)
85,532
(144.2) %
40,332
(193.7) %
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
44,647
29,563
51.0 %
20,604
116.7 %
Our Share of Adjusted EBITDA Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
2,917
2,341
24.6 %
1,506
93.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$605,051
$568,113
6.5 %
$525,249
15.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization (inclusive of our share of Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated joint ventures), and excluding certain items we do not believe to be indicative of our core operating results, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (including real estate); (iv) Other expense (income), net; (v) Stock-based compensation expense; and (vi) Intangible impairments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues. We use multiples of current or projected Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with our discounted cash flow models to determine our estimated overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide our current and potential investors with relevant and useful information regarding our ability to generate cash flows to support business investment. These measures are an integral part of the internal reporting system we use to assess and evaluate the operating performance of our business.
Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Dollars in thousands)
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
% Change
Net Income (Loss)
$183,666
$187,263
(1.9) %
Add / (Deduct):
Interest Expense, Net
721,559
585,932
23.1 %
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
60,872
39,943
52.4 %
Depreciation and Amortization
900,905
776,159
16.1 %
Acquisition and Integration Costs
35,842
25,875
38.5 %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
161,359
175,215
(7.9) %
Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Including Real Estate)
6,196
(12,825)
(148.3) %
Other Expense (Income), Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
39,159
98,891
(60.4) %
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
118,138
73,799
60.1 %
Our Share of Adjusted EBITDA Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
8,684
11,425
(24.0) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$2,236,380
$1,961,677
14.0 %
Quarterly Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q/Q %
Q4 2023
Y/Y %
Reported EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated
$0.35
$(0.11)
n/a
$0.10
n/a
Add / (Deduct):
Acquisition and Integration Costs
0.02
0.04
(50.0) %
0.04
(50.0) %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
0.12
0.13
(7.7) %
0.18
(33.3) %
(Gain) Loss on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net
(0.01)
0.02
(150.0) %
0.02
(150.0) %
Other (Income) Expense, Net, Excluding our Share of (Gains) Losses from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
(0.13)
0.29
(144.8) %
0.14
(192.9) %
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
0.15
0.10
50.0 %
0.07
114.3 %
Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments
0.01
0.01
-
0.01
-
Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (1)
(0.03)
(0.04)
(25.0) %
(0.04)
(25.0) %
Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
0.01
-
n/a
-
n/a
Adjusted EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated
$0.50
$0.44
13.6 %
$0.52
(3.8) %
(1) The difference between our effective tax rates and our structural tax rate (or adjusted effective tax rates) for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is primarily due to (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) for income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items. Our structural tax rate for purposes of the calculation of Adjusted EPS for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was 15.6%, 15.1%, and 12.3%, respectively.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, or Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted EPS as reported earnings per share fully diluted from net income (loss) attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated (inclusive of our share of adjusted losses (gains) from our unconsolidated joint ventures) and excluding certain items, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (including real estate); (iv) Other expense (income), net; (v) Stock-based compensation expense; (vi) Non-cash amortization related to derivative instruments; (vii) Tax impact of reconciling items and discrete tax items; and (viii) Amortization related to the write-off of certain customer relationship intangible assets. We do not believe these excluded items to be indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results. We believe Adjusted EPS is of value to our current and potential investors when comparing our results from past, present and future periods. Figures may not foot due to rounding. The Tax Impact of reconciling Items and discrete tax Items is calculated using the current quarter's estimate of the annual structural tax rate. This may result in the current period adjustment plus prior reported quarterly adjustments not summing to the full year adjustment.
Full Year Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
% Change
Reported EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated
$0.61
$0.63
(3.2) %
Add / (Deduct):
Acquisition and Integration Costs
0.12
0.09
33.3 %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
0.54
0.60
(10.0) %
Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net
0.02
(0.04)
(150.0) %
Other Expense (Income), Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
0.13
0.34
(61.8) %
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
0.40
0.25
60.0 %
Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments
0.06
0.07
(14.3) %
Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (1)
(0.12)
(0.12)
-
Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
0.01
0.01
-
Adjusted EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated
$1.77
$1.82
(2.7) %
(1) The difference between our effective tax rates and our structural tax rate (or adjusted effective tax rates) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is primarily due to (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) for income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items. Our structural tax rate for purposes of the calculation of Adjusted EPS for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 15.6% and 12.3%, respectively. The Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items was calculated using the current quarter's estimate of the annual structural tax rate for the full year. This may result in the current period adjustment plus prior reported quarterly adjustments not summing to the full year adjustment.
Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO
(Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q/Q %
Q4 2023
Y/Y %
Net Income (Loss)
$105,685
$(33,665)
n/a
$29,194
n/a
Add / (Deduct):
Real Estate Depreciation (1)
92,154
93,864
(1.8) %
83,928
9.8 %
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Real Estate, Net of Tax
(6,614)
531
n/a
193
n/a
Data Center Lease-Based Intangible Assets Amortization (2)
5,553
5,604
(0.9) %
3,804
46.0 %
Our Share of FFO (Nareit) Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
1,855
1,422
30.5 %
853
117.5 %
FFO (Nareit)
$198,633
$67,756
193.2 %
$117,972
68.4 %
Add / (Deduct):
Acquisition and Integration Costs
7,269
11,262
(35.5) %
12,860
(43.5) %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
36,797
37,282
(1.3) %
53,853
(31.7) %
Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Excluding Real Estate)
5,442
4,554
19.5 %
6,290
(13.5) %
Other (Income) Expense, Net, Excluding our Share of (Gains) Losses from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
(37,795)
85,532
(144.2) %
40,332
(193.7) %
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
44,647
29,563
51.0 %
20,604
116.7 %
Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments
4,176
4,176
-
4,176
-
Real Estate Financing Lease Depreciation
3,221
3,692
(12.8) %
3,022
6.6 %
Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (3)
(9,997)
(10,465)
(4.5) %
(13,050)
(23.4) %
Our Share of FFO (Normalized) Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
75
(83)
190.4 %
(56)
n/a
FFO (Normalized)
$252,468
$233,269
8.2 %
$246,005
2.6 %
Per Share Amounts (Fully Diluted Shares):
FFO (Nareit)
$0.67
$0.23
191.3 %
$0.40
67.5 %
FFO (Normalized)
$0.85
$0.79
7.6 %
$0.83
2.4 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
293,771
293,603
0.1 %
292,328
0.5 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
297,201
293,603
1.2 %
295,014
0.7 %
(1) Includes depreciation expense related to owned real estate assets (land improvements, buildings, building and leasehold improvements, data center infrastructure and racking structures), excluding depreciation related to real estate financing leases.
(2) Includes amortization expense for Data Center In-Place Lease Intangible Assets and Data Center Tenant Relationship Intangible Assets.
(3) Represents the tax impact of (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) from income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items.
Funds From Operations, or FFO (Nareit), and FFO (Normalized)
Funds from operations ("FFO") is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts as net income (loss) excluding depreciation on real estate assets, losses and gains on sale of real estate, net of tax, and amortization of data center leased-based intangibles ("FFO (Nareit)"). We calculate our FFO measure, including FFO (Nareit), adjusting for our share of reconciling items from our unconsolidated joint ventures. FFO (Nareit) does not give effect to real estate depreciation because these amounts are computed, under GAAP, to allocate the cost of a property over its useful life. Because values for well-maintained real estate assets have historically increased or decreased based upon prevailing market conditions, we believe that FFO (Nareit) provides investors with a clearer view of our operating performance. Our most directly comparable GAAP measure to FFO (Nareit) is net income (loss).
We modify FFO (Nareit), as is common among REITs seeking to provide financial measures that most meaningfully reflect their particular business ("FFO (Normalized)"). Our definition of FFO (Normalized) excludes certain items included in FFO (Nareit) that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (excluding real estate); (iv) Other expense (income) net; (v) Stock-based compensation expense; (vi) Non-cash amortization related to derivative instruments; (vii) Real estate financing lease depreciation; (viii) Tax impact of reconciling items and discrete tax items; (ix) Intangible impairments; and (x) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax.
FFO (Normalized) per share
FFO (Normalized) divided by weighted average fully-diluted shares outstanding.
Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO (continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q/Q %
Q4 2023
Y/Y %
FFO (Normalized)
$252,468
$233,269
8.2 %
$246,005
2.6 %
Add / (Deduct):
Non-Real Estate Depreciation
67,016
66,787
0.3 %
51,572
29.9 %
Amortization Expense (1)
66,665
62,293
7.0 %
57,613
15.7 %
Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs
6,671
6,666
0.1 %
3,278
103.5 %
Revenue Reduction Associated with Amortization of Customer Inducements and Above- and Below-Market Leases
1,229
1,321
(6.9) %
1,829
(32.8) %
Non-Cash Rent Expense (Income)
4,741
4,984
(4.9) %
4,982
(4.8) %
Reconciliation to Normalized Cash Taxes
5,034
(2,166)
n/a
7,090
(29.0) %
Our Share of AFFO Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
179
183
(2.7) %
181
(1.7) %
Less:
Recurring Capital Expenditures
36,017
41,337
(12.9) %
44,916
(19.8) %
AFFO
$367,986
$332,000
10.8 %
$327,634
12.3 %
Per Share Amounts (Fully Diluted Shares):
AFFO Per Share
$1.24
$1.13
9.7 %
$1.11
11.7 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
293,771
293,603
0.1 %
292,328
0.5 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
297,201
293,603
1.2 %
295,014
0.7 %
(1)
Includes customer and supplier relationship value, intake costs, acquisition of customer relationships, capitalized commissions and other intangibles.
Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO
We define adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") as FFO (Normalized) (1) excluding (i) Non-cash rent expense (income), (ii) Depreciation on non-real estate assets, (iii) Amortization expense associated with customer and supplier relationship value, intake costs, acquisitions of customer and supplier relationships, capitalized commissions and other intangibles, (iv) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount/premium, (v) Revenue reduction associated with amortization of customer inducements and above- and below-market data center leases and (vi) The impact of reconciling to normalized cash taxes and (2) including Recurring capital expenditures. We also adjust for these items to the extent attributable to our portion of unconsolidated ventures. We believe that AFFO, as a widely recognized measure of operations of REITs, is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure to other REITs, including on a per share basis. AFFO should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP).
AFFO per share
AFFO divided by weighted average fully-diluted shares outstanding.
Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO
(Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
% Change
Net Income (Loss)
$183,666
$187,263
(1.9) %
Add / (Deduct):
Real Estate Depreciation (1)
367,362
322,045
14.1 %
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Real Estate, Net of Tax
(6,698)
(16,656)
(59.8) %
Data Center Lease-Based Intangible Assets Amortization (2)
22,304
22,322
(0.1) %
Our Share of FFO (Nareit) Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
4,830
2,226
117.0 %
FFO (Nareit)
$571,464
$517,200
10.5 %
Add / (Deduct):
Acquisition and Integration Costs
35,842
25,875
38.5 %
Restructuring and Other Transformation
161,359
175,215
(7.9) %
Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Excluding Real Estate)
14,025
4,307
n/a
Other Expense (Income), Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
39,159
98,891
(60.4) %
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
118,138
73,799
60.1 %
Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments
16,705
21,097
(20.8) %
Real Estate Financing Lease Depreciation
13,135
12,019
9.3 %
Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (3)
(37,248)
(35,307)
5.5 %
Our Share of FFO (Normalized) Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
(17)
(374)
(95.5) %
FFO (Normalized)
$932,562
$892,722
4.5 %
Per Share Amounts (Fully Diluted Shares):
FFO (Nareit)
$1.93
$1.76
9.7 %
FFO (Normalized)
$3.15
$3.04
3.6 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
293,365
291,936
0.5 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
296,234
293,965
0.8 %
(1) Includes depreciation expense related to owned real estate assets (land improvements, buildings, building and leasehold improvements, data center infrastructure and racking structures), excluding depreciation related to real estate financing leases.
(2) Includes amortization expense for Data Center In-Place Lease Intangible Assets and Data Center Tenant Relationship Intangible Assets.
(3) Represents the tax impact of (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) from income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items.
Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO (continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
Full Year 2024
Full Year 2023
% Change
FFO (Normalized)
$932,562
$892,722
4.5 %
Add / (Deduct):
Non-Real Estate Depreciation
248,799
191,785
29.7 %
Amortization Expense (1)
249,305
227,987
9.4 %
Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs
25,580
16,859
51.7 %
Revenue Reduction Associated with Amortization of Customer Inducements and Above- and Below-Market Leases
5,347
7,036
(24.0) %
Non-Cash Rent Expense (Income)
19,042
25,140
(24.3) %
Reconciliation to Normalized Cash Taxes
6,248
(14,826)
(142.1) %
Our Share of AFFO Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
724
4,868
(85.1) %
Less:
Recurring Capital Expenditures
143,067
140,406
1.9 %
AFFO
$1,344,540
$1,211,165
11.0 %
Per Share Amounts (Fully Diluted Shares):
AFFO Per Share
$4.54
$4.12
10.2 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
293,365
291,936
0.5 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
296,234
293,965
0.8 %
(1)
Includes customer and supplier relationship value, intake costs, acquisition of customer relationships, capitalized commissions and other intangibles.
