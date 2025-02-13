NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
"2024 was a milestone year for CyberArk. Our record performance in the fourth quarter and the year reflects the strength of demand for our identity security solutions and the consistent execution of our strategy," said Matt Cohen, CyberArk's Chief Executive Officer. "Total ARR reached $1.169 billion, driven by organic ARR crossing $1 billion and the outperformance from Venafi. With our strong revenue growth and free cash flow margin, we returned to Rule of 40 on a full year basis - beating our long-term guidance framework by a full year. With our leading identity security platform, innovation engine, and persona-based solutions uniquely differentiated with best-in-class security controls, we are well positioned to go after our massive market opportunity. We enter 2025 in a position of strength and we are set up to deliver durable growth."
Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 include the financial contributions from the acquisition of Venafi, which closed on October 1, 2024.
- Total revenue was $314.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 41 percent from $223.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Subscription revenue was $243.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 62 percent from $150.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $66.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $64.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Perpetual license revenue was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- GAAP operating loss was $(31.4) million compared to GAAP operating loss of $(4.7) million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $58.7 million, or 19 percent margin, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $34.7 million, or 16 percent margin, in the same period last year.
- GAAP net loss was $(97.1) million, or $(2.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $40.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2024
The financial results for the full year 2024 include financial contribution in the fourth quarter from the acquisition of Venafi, which closed on October 1, 2024.
- Total revenue was $1.001 billion in the full year 2024, growing 33 percent year-over-year from $751.9 million in the full year 2023.
- Subscription revenue was $733.3 million in the full year 2024, an increase of 55 percent from $472.0 million in the full year 2023.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $253.0 million in the full year 2024, compared to $258.8 million in the full year 2023.
- Perpetual license revenue was $14.4 million in the full year 2024, compared to $21.0 million in the full year 2023.
- GAAP operating loss was $(72.8) million, and non-GAAP operating income was $150.9 million in the full year 2024, or a margin of 15 percent, compared to $33.5 million, or a margin of 4 percent, in the full year 2023.
- GAAP net loss was $(93.5) million, or $(2.12) per basic and diluted share, in the full year 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $147.5 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the full year 2024, compared to $52.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the full year 2023.
Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
- As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and marketable securities were $841.1 million. The changes in CyberArk's cash balance reflect the approximately $1 billion in cash as part of the consideration paid for the acquisition of Venafi.
- On November 15, 2024, the Company settled $535 million of outstanding senior convertible notes with our ordinary shares, consistent with the terms of the senior convertible notes.
- During the full year 2024, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $231.9 million, compared to $56.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.
Key Business Highlights
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $1.169 billion, an increase of 51 percent from $774 million at December 31, 2023. On a CyberArk standalone basis, ARR grew 30 percent year-over-year.
- The Subscription portion of ARR was $977 million, or 84 percent of total ARR at December 31, 2024. This represents an increase of 68 percent from $582 million, or 75 percent of total ARR, at December 31, 2023.
- The Maintenance portion of ARR was $192 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $192 million at December 31, 2023.
- Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter was $292.2 million, an increase of 45 percent from $201.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, recurring revenue was $930.3 million, an increase of 37 percent from $679.6 million in the full year 2023.
Recent Developments
- CyberArk announced a New Integration with SentinelOne®, bringing together SentinelOne's market-leading Singularity Endpoint solution and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager.
- CyberArk announced a New Integration between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager (PAM) and Microsoft Defender for Identity.
- CyberArk Announced the Launch of FuzzyAI, a breakthrough open-source tool that helps organizations safeguard against AI model jailbreaks.
- CyberArk announced that CyberArk Workforce Identity Achieved FIDO2 certification from the FIDO Alliance.
Zilla Security Acquisition
In a separate announcement, CyberArk announced it has completed the acquisition of Zilla Security, a leader in modern Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), for an enterprise value of $165 million in cash and a $10 million earn-out tied to the achievement of certain milestones.
Zilla's innovative, AI-powered IGA capabilities will expand CyberArk's industry-leading Identity Security Platform with scalable automation that enables accelerated identity compliance and provisioning across digital environments, while maximizing security and operational efficiency. This acquisition further advances CyberArk's strategy to deliver the industry's most powerful, comprehensive identity security platform to secure every identity - human and machine - with the right level of privilege controls.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of February 13, 2025, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2025 as indicated below. Venafi contributed to CyberArk's results in the fourth quarter of 2024 and did not contribute to the first, second and third quarter periods. The guidance for the first quarter and full year 2025 includes the expected contribution from the acquisition of Zilla Security, which closed on February 12, 2025.
First Quarter 2025:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $301.0 million and $307.0 million, representing growth of 36 percent to 39 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $42.5 million to $47.5 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.81 per diluted share.
- Assumes 51.3 million weighted average diluted shares.
Full Year 2025:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.308 billion to $1.318 billion, representing growth of 31 percent to 32 percent compared to the full year 2024.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $215.0 million to $225.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.70 per diluted share.
- Assumes 51.5 million weighted average diluted shares.
- ARR as of December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $1.410 billion to $1.420 billion, representing growth of 21 percent from December 31, 2024.
- Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $300.0 million to $310.0 million for the full year 2025. Adjusted free cash flow guidance normalizes for a one-time payment of $70 million as discussed below.
Tax Payment Related to Transfer of Venafi IP
CyberArk's forward-looking guidance for adjusted free cash flow for the full year 2025 excludes the estimated impact of an approximately $70 million one-time tax payment related to the capital gain associated with the intercompany migration of intellectual property related to the Venafi acquisition. We expect this to occur in the first half of 2025.
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk's AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com.
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Recurring Revenue
- Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
- ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, self-hosted subscriptions and their associated maintenance and support services, and maintenance contracts related to the perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.
Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue
- Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.
Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue
- Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.
Net New ARR
- Net new ARR refers to the difference between ARR as of December 31, 2024 and ARR as of September 30, 2024.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), Subscription portion of ARR and Maintenance portion of ARR are performance indicators that provide more visibility into the growth of our recurring business in the upcoming year. This visibility allows us to make informed decisions about our capital allocation and level of investment. Each of these measures should be viewed independently of revenues and total deferred revenue as each is an operating measure and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those measures. ARR, Subscription portion of ARR and Maintenance portion of ARR are not forecasts of future revenues and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
- Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and impairment of capitalized software development costs.
- Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and impairment of capitalized software development costs.
- Non-GAAP net income is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, change in fair value of derivative assets, impairment of capitalized software development costs, gain from investment in privately held companies, the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the establishment of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and the tax impact of intra-entity transactions.
- Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and other assets.
- Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as free cash flow plus one-time tax payment on the capital gain from the intercompany migration of intellectual property (IP) related to the Venafi acquisition.
The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, change in fair value of derivative assets, impairment of capitalized software development costs, gain from investment in privately held companies, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, the establishment of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and the tax impact of intra-entity transactions, purchase of property and equipment and other assets, and one-time tax payment on the capital gain from the intercompany migration of intellectual property allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share-based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, impairment of capitalized software development costs, change in fair value of derivative assets, gain from investment in privately held companies, and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are liquidity measures that, after the purchase of property and equipment and other assets, and one-time tax payment on the capital gain from the intercompany migration of intellectual property provide useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and other tax adjustments, the establishment of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and the tax impact of intra-entity transactions, purchase of property and equipment and other assets, and one-time tax payment on the capital gain from the intercompany migration of intellectual property. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance, as well as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, which impact other GAAP performance metrics or liquidity measures. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Revenues:
|Subscription
$
150,257
$
243,045
$
472,023
$
733,275
|Perpetual license
8,009
4,965
21,037
14,449
|Maintenance and professional services
64,838
66,374
258,828
253,018
|Total revenues
223,104
314,384
751,888
1,000,742
|Cost of revenues:
|Subscription
19,764
47,720
74,623
115,852
|Perpetual license
700
346
1,873
1,594
|Maintenance and professional services
19,189
25,700
79,635
90,931
|Total cost of revenues
39,653
73,766
156,131
208,377
|Gross profit
183,451
240,618
595,757
792,365
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
53,792
73,282
211,445
243,058
|Sales and marketing
106,607
146,984
405,983
480,977
|General and administrative
27,763
51,712
94,801
141,134
|Total operating expenses
188,162
271,978
712,229
865,169
|Operating loss
(4,711
)
(31,360
)
(116,472
)
(72,804
)
|Financial income, net
19,302
5,997
53,214
56,838
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
14,591
(25,363
)
(63,258
)
(15,966
)
|Taxes on income
(5,680
)
(71,755
)
(3,246
)
(77,495
)
|Net income (loss)
$
8,911
$
(97,118
)
$
(66,504
)
$
(93,461
)
|Basic income (loss) per ordinary share
$
0.21
$
(2.02
)
$
(1.60
)
$
(2.12
)
|Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share
$
0.20
$
(2.02
)
$
(1.60
)
$
(2.12
)
|Shares used in computing net income (loss)
|per ordinary shares, basic
42,069,678
48,116,242
41,658,424
44,182,071
|Shares used in computing net income (loss)
|per ordinary shares, diluted
47,107,294
48,116,242
41,658,424
44,182,071
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
355,933
$
526,467
|Short-term bank deposits
354,472
256,953
|Marketable securities
283,016
36,356
|Trade receivables
186,472
328,465
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
31,550
45,292
|Total current assets
1,211,443
1,193,533
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
324,548
21,345
|Property and equipment, net
16,494
19,581
|Intangible assets, net
20,202
534,726
|Goodwill
153,241
1,317,374
|Other long-term assets
214,816
258,531
|Deferred tax asset
81,464
3,305
|Total long-term assets
810,765
2,154,862
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,022,208
$
3,348,395
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
10,971
$
23,671
|Employees and payroll accruals
95,538
133,400
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
36,562
53,486
|Convertible senior notes, net
572,340
-
|Deferred revenues
409,219
596,874
|Total current liabilities
1,124,630
807,431
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenues
71,413
95,190
|Other long-term liabilities
33,839
75,970
|Total long-term liabilities
105,252
171,160
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,229,882
978,591
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value
111
130
|Additional paid-in capital
827,260
2,494,158
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,849
)
2,173
|Accumulated deficit
(33,196
)
(126,657
)
|Total shareholders' equity
792,326
2,369,804
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,022,208
$
3,348,395
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2023
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(66,504
)
$
(93,461
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
19,250
41,983
|Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net and other
(4,570
)
(3,537
)
|Share-based compensation
140,101
168,766
|Deferred income taxes, net
(7,879
)
66,293
|Increase in trade receivables
(65,655
)
(93,303
)
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,996
2,660
|Change in fair value of derivative assets
-
(4,618
)
|Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others
(45,016
)
(47,456
)
|Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
6,566
8,544
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(2,669
)
11,000
|Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues
72,190
150,780
|Increase in employees and payroll accruals
6,981
22,001
|Increase in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities
7,507
10,965
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
(7,094
)
(8,730
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
56,204
231,887
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investment in short and long term deposits
(337,835
)
(368,577
)
|Proceeds from short and long term deposits
319,542
460,077
|Investment in marketable securities and other
(406,633
)
(143,391
)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
340,657
218,061
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and other
3,389
483,296
|Purchase of property and equipment and other assets
(4,948
)
(11,059
)
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(984,669
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(85,828
)
(346,262
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment of equity issuance costs
-
(190
)
|Proceeds from withholding tax related to employee stock plans
11,188
273
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
11,065
8,309
|Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan
15,831
19,598
|Payment of convertible notes
-
(542
)
|Proceeds from settlement of capped call transactions
-
261,358
|Net cash provided by financing activities
38,084
288,806
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
8,460
174,431
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
135
(3,897
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
347,338
355,933
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
355,933
$
526,467
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$
46,898
$
64,736
$
56,204
$
231,887
|Less:
|Purchase of property and equipment and other assets
(695
)
(3,969
)
(4,948
)
(11,059
)
|Free cash flow
$
46,203
$
60,767
$
51,256
$
220,828
|GAAP net cash used in investing activities
(84,140
)
(1,050,560
)
(85,828
)
(346,262
)
|GAAP net cash provided by financing activities
18,889
276,355
38,084
288,806
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Gross profit
$
183,451
$
240,618
$
595,757
$
792,365
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
4,500
5,867
17,612
21,724
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
84
94
393
328
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,704
20,563
6,817
25,676
|Impairment of capitalized software development costs
-
-
2,067
-
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
189,739
$
267,142
$
622,646
$
840,093
|Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Operating expenses
$
188,162
$
271,978
$
712,229
$
865,169
|Less:
|Share-based compensation (1)
33,035
41,478
122,489
147,042
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
137
6,725
547
7,101
|Acquisition related expenses
-
15,375
-
21,800
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
154,990
$
208,400
$
589,193
$
689,226
|Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Operating loss
$
(4,711
)
$
(31,360
)
$
(116,472
)
$
(72,804
)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
37,535
47,345
140,101
168,766
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
84
94
393
328
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,841
27,288
7,364
32,777
|Acquisition related expenses
-
15,375
-
21,800
|Impairment of capitalized software development costs
-
-
2,067
-
|Non-GAAP operating income
$
34,749
$
58,742
$
33,453
$
150,867
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Net income (loss)
$
8,911
$
(97,118
)
$
(66,504
)
$
(93,461
)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
37,535
47,345
140,101
168,766
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
84
94
393
328
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,841
27,288
7,364
32,777
|Acquisition related expenses
-
15,375
-
21,800
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
752
403
2,996
2,660
|Change in fair value of derivative assets
-
(2,027
)
-
(4,618
)
|Gain from investment in privately held companies
(2,213
)
-
(2,757
)
-
|Impairment of capitalized software development costs
-
-
2,067
-
|Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments and other tax adjustments (4)
(8,848
)
49,084
(31,656
)
19,297
|Non-GAAP net income
$
38,062
$
40,444
$
52,004
$
147,549
|Non-GAAP net income per share
|Basic
$
0.90
$
0.84
$
1.25
$
3.34
|Diluted
$
0.81
$
0.80
$
1.12
$
3.03
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
42,069,678
48,116,242
41,658,424
44,182,071
|Diluted
47,107,294
50,853,179
46,375,198
48,641,292
|(1) Share-based Compensation:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Cost of revenues - Subscription
$
1,219
$
1,794
$
4,178
$
6,525
|Cost of revenues - Perpetual license
15
5
45
22
|Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services
3,266
4,068
13,389
15,177
|Research and development
7,661
10,695
29,458
34,953
|Sales and marketing
14,800
18,647
58,790
67,924
|General and administrative
10,574
12,136
34,241
44,165
|Total share-based compensation
$
37,535
$
47,345
$
140,101
$
168,766
|(2) Amortization of intangible assets:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
|Cost of revenues - Subscription
$
1,704
$
20,563
$
6,817
$
25,676
|Sales and marketing
137
6,725
547
7,101
|Total amortization of intangible assets
$
1,841
$
27,288
$
7,364
$
32,777
|(3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.
|(4) Includes income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP items. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, includes the establishment of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, primarily for CyberArk Software Ltd., and the tax impact of intra-entity transactions related to the Venafi acquisition.
