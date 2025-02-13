Release 25 Also Introduces First GenAI-Powered Assistant Features and Configurable Portfolio Dashboards

Planforge today announced Planforge 25, the latest release of its industry-leading project work management software. The new version introduces the Gate Management Option (GMO), an optional module developed specifically to help track the product maturity level for development projects. With version 25, Planforge also ships their first GenAI-powered assistant features as announced late last year. The release also features more configurable portfolio dashboards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213182628/en/

Planforge 25: New Gate Management Option enables seamless product maturity tracking in development projects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gate Management for Development Projects

With its new Gate Management Option, Planforge builds a bridge between development processes and projects by directly integrating support for process gates into project planning. A process gate is a key decision point in a workflow where progress is evaluated to ensure criteria are met before moving to the next phase. Gates are uniquely defined on the project pipeline stage level, and can then be used in project templates and plans together with progress criteria and due dates.

Process gate criteria are based on work packages (WP) and target progress levels per WP. Therefore, the maturity level per criterion can be automatically derived based on actual WP progress. Process gate maturity levels are in turn aggregated based on criteria progress levels. Also target dates for process gates can be automatically monitored based on actual versus planned finish dates of their linked work packages.

"In the technology and automotive industries, gate management today involves a lot of manual work, as project plans are not integrated with process gates in any way," said Gerald Aquila, founder CEO of Planforge. "With Planforge 25, we are changing the game: by directly reusing existing actual project management data for monitoring and controlling process gates we can not only save many hours of work, but also cut administrative costs significantly."

Additionally, Planforge now integrates a simple but powerful gate review process where go/no-go decisions, gate revisions, and required measures can be easily tracked in a revision-safe way. This allows for early warnings and delivers more transparency and more insightful KPIs. All gate-related information is clearly summarised in dedicated new views for gates planning and controlling, covering single and multiple projects alike.

First Assistant Features of GenAI Initiative

Planforge 25 further introduces the first assistant features of the company's broader GenAI initiative. For instance, project managers can ask the system for suggestions for SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound) project objectives based on the current project description and additional related meta data such as linked ideas. These functions are context-sensitive, directly embedded in the main user interface (in this case, the project charter) and currently powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Configurable Portfolio Dashboards

After introducing custom KPIs and configurable KPI overviews last year, Planforge 25 now also makes portfolio dashboards configurable. Just like for the KPIs view, users can now easily configure the displayed widgets via drag and drop per portfolio.

Availability

Planforge is free for up to four users. Larger teams can test the project work management software via a free 30-day trial. For more information or to be among the first to try the new Gate Management Option, please contact the Planforge sales team at info@planforge.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213182628/en/

Contacts:

Planforge GmbH

Kerstin Gaar

press@planforge.io

www.planforge.io