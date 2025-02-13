Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 14:36 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sealing Technologies: SealingTech Enhances Global Security with New Collaboration in Poland

Finanznachrichten News

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect government entities and private enterprises, proudly announces it has signed an agreement with MAW Telecom International, S.A. (MAW Telecom), a Polish company, to serve as its authorized agent in Poland.

SealingTech Logo

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw will host a company promotion for SealingTech and MAW Telecom in the coming months to help increase awareness of the companies' comprehensive defensive cybersecurity solutions and mission to maintain a combined front and shared capability to enhance global security and interoperability.

"This collaboration with MAW Telecom reaffirms the strong and steady, bilateral cooperation between the United States and Poland. Having our deployable Cyber-Fly-Away Kits will give cyber protection teams and the U.S. a combined front and shared capability to protect critical infrastructure. The goal of this joint effort is to expand Poland's defensive capabilities and help aid Ukraine with its reconstruction efforts. It also reinforces SealingTech's commitment to strengthen our international allies' interoperability, readiness, and modernization," says Wade Saunders, SealingTech's International Sales Account Manager.

Marek Wosko, MAW Telecom President & CEO says, "We couldn't be more pleased with what this initiative means for our full spectrum of offerings; combining SealingTech's experience in lightweight, modular small form factor servers with our expertise in national defense and internal security presents a formidable team within the Cyber domain."

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. More information at www.sealingtech.com.

About MAW Telecom

MAW Telecom International S.A works with the state security (national defense, internal security) agencies, central government and local administration and civil aviation organizations. They offer a comprehensive range of products and services in the field of IT, cybersecurity, airport security and other airport-related systems and technologies. They also provide solutions in radio communication, electronic warfare, engineering and logistics. More information at www.maw.pl

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443222/Sealing_Technologies_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sealingtech-enhances-global-security-with-new-collaboration-in-poland-302376056.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.