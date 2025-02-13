LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, reports its interim financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q1-2025"). All dollar figures are reported in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.

Q1-2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

419% increase in total revenue to $858k, compared to three months ended December 31, 2023 ("Q1-2024"). Total revenue for the trailing 6 months, a non-IFRS measure, which comprises total revenue for Q4-2024 and Q1-2025, was $1.6M.

Q1-2025 Net income of $918,324.

8% increase in total digital assets and cash to $10.6 million, or CAD$15.3 million, from September 30, 2024. Digital asset values are as of December 31, 2024.

On October 16, 2024, the Company announced that the TSXV approved its notice to implement a "Normal Course Issuer Bid" ("NCIB") providing the Company the option to purchase, and subsequently cancel, up to 9,797,779 of its Common Shares.

On December 16, 2024, Realbotix announced partnership with Compass UOL, a global leader in digital transformation services, and secured a $100,000 subsidy from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to complete the next generation of its AI robot controller.

On December 17, 2024, Realbotix announced the launch of its new customer-focused website, www.realbotix.com. This site is designed to provide customers with product details, costs, and ordering information, while www.realbotix.ai will continue to serve as the hub for investors and corporate news.

On January 7, 2025, Realbotix unveiled its latest humanoid robot, Melody, at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show ("CES"). Melody is an open-source robot designed with upgraded features to improve functionality, adaptability, and user experience.

Realbotix's presence at CES 2025 generated significant media attention, with over 4 billion global media impressions recorded to date and over 1,000 articles including from outlets such as Forbes, CBS, CNET and Barstool Sports.

Through the course of 2024 and into 2025, based on the reduced claims after the loan set-off, the Company has received from Genesis approximately $1.01M, representing 40% of our SOL claim, and 222.2 ETH, representing 77% of our ETH claim.

On February 4th, Realbotix announced that its robotic hardware platform will integrate 3rd party LLMs such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Meta's Llama, Google's Gemini and the newly launched DeepSeek R1. Realbotix's ability to integrate a variety of third party AI platforms provides an additional level of customizations to its robotic platform.

"Q1 2025 is the first complete reported quarter since we rebranded as Realbotix and expanded our product lines to include robotics and AI," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Our focus in 2025 is on building the business, showcasing our robots and AI, establishing partnerships for the future, and having meaningful acceleration of sales. We thank shareholders for their trust in management and the business."

A complete financial reporting package, including the Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, is available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company's Q1-2025 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel, starting at 4:00 pm ET on February 18, 2025.

Conference Call Details:

Date: February 18, 2025

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DOTwsO_nSaKgmhBi1kqsHg

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration, a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen-only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, humanoids with AI integration that improve the human experience through connection, learning and play. Manufactured in the USA, Realbotix has a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology.

Realbotix sells humanoid products with embedded AI and vision systems that enable human-like social interactions and intimate connections with humans. Our integration of hardware and AI software results in the most human looking full-sized robots on this planet. We achieve this through patented technologies that deliver human-like appearance and movements. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site.

Realbotix.com: Robotix Customer site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These Non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional insights into financial and operational performance.

The following Non-IFRS measure is included in this press release:

Total Revenue for the trailing 6 months - This measure represents the sum of total revenue reported in Q4-2024 and Q1-2025. It is presented to highlight the company's two full quarterly revenues since the acquisition of Simulacra Corp.

Management uses this metric to assess new revenue from recently acquired business. However, this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS-reported revenue.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

The table below provides a reconciliation of total revenue for Q4-2024 and Q1-2025 (Non-IFRS) to its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure:

Measure Amount ($) Q4-2024 Revenue (IFRS) $717,956 Q1-2025 Revenue (IFRS) $858,275 Total revenue for Q4-2024 and Q1-2025 (Non-IFRS) $1,576,231

