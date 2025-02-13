CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $8.4 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, compared with $5.8 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, for the prior year period.
Revenues increased 31.6% to $70.6 million, compared to $53.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increases in net premiums written and escrow and title-related fees, partially offset by a decline in net investment gains. The increase in net premiums written and escrow and title-related fees was mainly driven by increased activity levels, which were influenced by ongoing expansion initiatives and lower average mortgage interest rates, and appreciation in average home prices. The decrease in net investment gains was mostly due to the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments and reduced sales activity during the current year quarter.
Operating expenses increased 26.0% to $59.8 million, compared to $47.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher agent commissions, commensurate with the increase in agent premium volume, partially offset by a decrease in personnel expenses resulting from lower staffing levels. Other categories of operating expenses were generally in line with the prior year period.
Income before income taxes increased to $10.8 million for the current year quarter, versus $6.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of net investment gains, adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) increased to $10.8 million for the current year quarter, versus $3.5 million in the prior year period (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure).
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income increased $9.4 million to $31.1 million, or $16.43 per diluted share, versus $21.7 million, or $11.45 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Revenues increased 14.9% to $258.3 million, compared with $224.8 million for the prior year period. Operating expenses increased 10.2% to $218.8 million, compared to $198.5 million for the prior year period. Income before income taxes increased to $39.5 million for the current year, versus $26.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of net investment gains, adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) increased to $34.8 million for the current year, versus $22.8 million in the prior year period (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure). Overall results for the full year period have been shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected the fourth quarter. Positive changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments resulted in higher net investment gains compared to the prior year period.
Chairman J. Allen Fine commented, "We are pleased to report growth in both revenue and net income for the fourth quarter in comparison to the same period last year. The Company achieved a solid gain in revenue, taking it to the highest level in over two years. Profitability was aided by ongoing cost control measures which kept overhead costs flat when compared to the prior year.
"Although conditions in the real estate market remain challenging, we made solid progress against our operational goals. The overall economy remains strong and supportive of real estate activity despite record low levels of affordability in residential housing. Although the volume of home sales during 2024 hovered at a 30-year low, demand remained fairly steady over the course of the year. Any stabilization or decrease in mortgage interest rates along with ongoing improvement in the supply of homes available for sale should be supportive of increased activity. We continue to seek opportunities to expand our distribution network, make prudent investments in capital improvement projects, and maintain a disciplined approach to expense control while real estate activity remains subdued."
Investors Title Company's subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," expect," "aim," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "could," "would," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends. Such statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company's expected performance for this year, future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance demand, activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the Company's market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, executing on expense management strategies, development in housing affordability, wages, unemployment or overall economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the application of recent historical claims experience to future periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the Company's investments; changes in government regulations and policy, including as a result of the recent change in presidential administrations and balance of power in Congress; changes in the economy; the impact of inflation and responses by government regulators, including the Federal Reserve, such as changes in interest rates; loss of agency relationships, or significant reductions in agent-originated business; difficulties managing growth, whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Net premiums written
$
57,813
$
38,365
$
204,264
$
171,158
Escrow and other title-related fees
4,856
4,167
17,954
17,109
Non-title services
4,280
4,724
17,193
19,237
Interest and dividends
2,833
2,518
10,657
9,055
Other investment income
604
837
2,600
3,752
Net investment gains
43
2,728
4,683
3,448
Other
199
344
947
991
Total Revenues
70,628
53,683
258,298
224,750
Operating Expenses:
Commissions to agents
31,834
19,639
107,343
83,374
Provision for claims
1,047
865
4,530
4,762
Personnel expenses
17,720
18,255
72,513
76,706
Office and technology expenses
4,344
4,237
17,505
17,359
Other expenses
4,872
4,474
16,944
16,319
Total Operating Expenses
59,817
47,470
218,835
198,520
Income before Income Taxes
10,811
6,213
39,463
26,230
Provision for Income Taxes
2,449
377
8,390
4,544
Net Income
$
8,362
$
5,836
$
31,073
$
21,686
Basic Earnings per Common Share
$
4.44
$
3.09
$
16.48
$
11.45
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
1,885
1,891
1,885
1,893
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$
4.41
$
3.09
$
16.43
$
11.45
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
1,896
1,891
1,892
1,893
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,654
$
24,031
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
112,972
63,847
Equity securities, at fair value
39,893
37,212
Short-term investments
59,101
110,224
Other investments
20,578
17,385
Total investments
232,544
228,668
Premiums and fees receivable
16,054
13,338
Accrued interest and dividends
1,469
978
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
7,033
13,525
Property, net
27,935
23,886
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
15,071
16,249
Lease assets
6,156
6,303
Other assets
2,655
2,500
Current income taxes recoverable
-
1,081
Total Assets
$
333,571
$
330,559
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Reserve for claims
$
37,060
$
37,147
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
34,011
31,864
Lease liabilities
6,356
6,449
Current income taxes payable
276
-
Deferred income taxes, net
4,095
3,546
Total liabilities
81,798
79,006
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock - no par value (10,000 authorized shares; 1,886 and 1,891 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, excluding in each period 292 shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary)
-
-
Retained earnings
251,418
250,915
Accumulated other comprehensive income
355
638
Total stockholders' equity
251,773
251,553
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
333,571
$
330,559
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Direct and Agency Net Premiums Written
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
%
2023
%
2024
%
2023
%
Direct
$
15,507
26.8
$
12,088
31.5
$
60,626
29.7
$
58,063
33.9
Agency
42,306
73.2
26,277
68.5
143,638
70.3
113,095
66.1
Total
$
57,813
100.0
$
38,365
100.0
$
204,264
100.0
$
171,158
100.0
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Management uses various financial and operational measurements, including financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to analyze Company performance. This includes adjusting revenues to remove the impact of net investment gains and losses, which are recognized in net income under GAAP. Net investment gains and losses include realized gains and losses on sales of investment securities and changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments. Management believes that these measures are useful to evaluate the Company's internal operational performance from period to period because they eliminate the effects of external market fluctuations. The Company also believes users of the financial results would benefit from having access to such information, and that certain of the Company's peers make available similar information. This information should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measurements used by Company management to the comparable measurements using GAAP:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Total revenues (GAAP)
$
70,628
$
53,683
$
258,298
$
224,750
Subtract: Net investment gains
(43
)
(2,728
)
(4,683
)
(3,448
)
Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP)
$
70,585
$
50,955
$
253,615
$
221,302
Income before Income Taxes
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
10,811
$
6,213
$
39,463
$
26,230
Subtract: Net investment gains
(43
)
(2,728
)
(4,683
)
(3,448
)
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
$
10,768
$
3,485
$
34,780
$
22,782
