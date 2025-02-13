CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $8.4 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, compared with $5.8 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Revenues increased 31.6% to $70.6 million, compared to $53.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increases in net premiums written and escrow and title-related fees, partially offset by a decline in net investment gains. The increase in net premiums written and escrow and title-related fees was mainly driven by increased activity levels, which were influenced by ongoing expansion initiatives and lower average mortgage interest rates, and appreciation in average home prices. The decrease in net investment gains was mostly due to the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments and reduced sales activity during the current year quarter.

Operating expenses increased 26.0% to $59.8 million, compared to $47.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher agent commissions, commensurate with the increase in agent premium volume, partially offset by a decrease in personnel expenses resulting from lower staffing levels. Other categories of operating expenses were generally in line with the prior year period.

Income before income taxes increased to $10.8 million for the current year quarter, versus $6.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of net investment gains, adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) increased to $10.8 million for the current year quarter, versus $3.5 million in the prior year period (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure).

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income increased $9.4 million to $31.1 million, or $16.43 per diluted share, versus $21.7 million, or $11.45 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Revenues increased 14.9% to $258.3 million, compared with $224.8 million for the prior year period. Operating expenses increased 10.2% to $218.8 million, compared to $198.5 million for the prior year period. Income before income taxes increased to $39.5 million for the current year, versus $26.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of net investment gains, adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) increased to $34.8 million for the current year, versus $22.8 million in the prior year period (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure). Overall results for the full year period have been shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected the fourth quarter. Positive changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments resulted in higher net investment gains compared to the prior year period.

Chairman J. Allen Fine commented, "We are pleased to report growth in both revenue and net income for the fourth quarter in comparison to the same period last year. The Company achieved a solid gain in revenue, taking it to the highest level in over two years. Profitability was aided by ongoing cost control measures which kept overhead costs flat when compared to the prior year.

"Although conditions in the real estate market remain challenging, we made solid progress against our operational goals. The overall economy remains strong and supportive of real estate activity despite record low levels of affordability in residential housing. Although the volume of home sales during 2024 hovered at a 30-year low, demand remained fairly steady over the course of the year. Any stabilization or decrease in mortgage interest rates along with ongoing improvement in the supply of homes available for sale should be supportive of increased activity. We continue to seek opportunities to expand our distribution network, make prudent investments in capital improvement projects, and maintain a disciplined approach to expense control while real estate activity remains subdued."

Investors Title Company's subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," expect," "aim," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "could," "would," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends. Such statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company's expected performance for this year, future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance demand, activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the Company's market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, executing on expense management strategies, development in housing affordability, wages, unemployment or overall economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the application of recent historical claims experience to future periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the Company's investments; changes in government regulations and policy, including as a result of the recent change in presidential administrations and balance of power in Congress; changes in the economy; the impact of inflation and responses by government regulators, including the Federal Reserve, such as changes in interest rates; loss of agency relationships, or significant reductions in agent-originated business; difficulties managing growth, whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 57,813 $ 38,365 $ 204,264 $ 171,158 Escrow and other title-related fees 4,856 4,167 17,954 17,109 Non-title services 4,280 4,724 17,193 19,237 Interest and dividends 2,833 2,518 10,657 9,055 Other investment income 604 837 2,600 3,752 Net investment gains 43 2,728 4,683 3,448 Other 199 344 947 991 Total Revenues 70,628 53,683 258,298 224,750 Operating Expenses: Commissions to agents 31,834 19,639 107,343 83,374 Provision for claims 1,047 865 4,530 4,762 Personnel expenses 17,720 18,255 72,513 76,706 Office and technology expenses 4,344 4,237 17,505 17,359 Other expenses 4,872 4,474 16,944 16,319 Total Operating Expenses 59,817 47,470 218,835 198,520 Income before Income Taxes 10,811 6,213 39,463 26,230 Provision for Income Taxes 2,449 377 8,390 4,544 Net Income $ 8,362 $ 5,836 $ 31,073 $ 21,686 Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 4.44 $ 3.09 $ 16.48 $ 11.45 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 1,885 1,891 1,885 1,893 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 4.41 $ 3.09 $ 16.43 $ 11.45 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 1,896 1,891 1,892 1,893

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,654 $ 24,031 Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 112,972 63,847 Equity securities, at fair value 39,893 37,212 Short-term investments 59,101 110,224 Other investments 20,578 17,385 Total investments 232,544 228,668 Premiums and fees receivable 16,054 13,338 Accrued interest and dividends 1,469 978 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 7,033 13,525 Property, net 27,935 23,886 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 15,071 16,249 Lease assets 6,156 6,303 Other assets 2,655 2,500 Current income taxes recoverable - 1,081 Total Assets $ 333,571 $ 330,559 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserve for claims $ 37,060 $ 37,147 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 34,011 31,864 Lease liabilities 6,356 6,449 Current income taxes payable 276 - Deferred income taxes, net 4,095 3,546 Total liabilities 81,798 79,006 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - no par value (10,000 authorized shares; 1,886 and 1,891 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, excluding in each period 292 shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary) - - Retained earnings 251,418 250,915 Accumulated other comprehensive income 355 638 Total stockholders' equity 251,773 251,553 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 333,571 $ 330,559

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries Direct and Agency Net Premiums Written For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 % 2023 % 2024 % 2023 % Direct $ 15,507 26.8 $ 12,088 31.5 $ 60,626 29.7 $ 58,063 33.9 Agency 42,306 73.2 26,277 68.5 143,638 70.3 113,095 66.1 Total $ 57,813 100.0 $ 38,365 100.0 $ 204,264 100.0 $ 171,158 100.0

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Management uses various financial and operational measurements, including financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to analyze Company performance. This includes adjusting revenues to remove the impact of net investment gains and losses, which are recognized in net income under GAAP. Net investment gains and losses include realized gains and losses on sales of investment securities and changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments. Management believes that these measures are useful to evaluate the Company's internal operational performance from period to period because they eliminate the effects of external market fluctuations. The Company also believes users of the financial results would benefit from having access to such information, and that certain of the Company's peers make available similar information. This information should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measurements used by Company management to the comparable measurements using GAAP:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Total revenues (GAAP) $ 70,628 $ 53,683 $ 258,298 $ 224,750 Subtract: Net investment gains (43 ) (2,728 ) (4,683 ) (3,448 ) Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) $ 70,585 $ 50,955 $ 253,615 $ 221,302 Income before Income Taxes Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 10,811 $ 6,213 $ 39,463 $ 26,230 Subtract: Net investment gains (43 ) (2,728 ) (4,683 ) (3,448 ) Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 10,768 $ 3,485 $ 34,780 $ 22,782

