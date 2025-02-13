Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or "the Company") is excited to announce the latest results from its drill program at the Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. The program, which is targeting the highly prospective Promontorio vein zone, continues to demonstrate robust silver mineralization, with exceptional intercepts including: 3.00 m of 4,173 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") (AL24-111); 6.35 m of 380 g/t AgEq (AL24-110); and 5.75 m of 189 g/t AgEq. (AL24-112) (Table 1) (Figures 1, 2, 3).

"These results, which underscore the significant potential of the Alamos project, highlight the consistent high-grade silver mineralization drilled over impressive widths along the 1 km strike length of the Promontorio vein zone," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold, "Now that considerable assay lab delays have been resolved, we look forward to releasing additional results from Promontorio, including the Tirito area, which returned the headline silver intercept."

Promontorio Vein Zone

Promontorio, along with the Europa vein zone, is one of the high-priority targets in which the Company will establish a maiden resource at the Alamos silver project. The 1 km-long Promontorio vein zone consists of multiple veins including the Veta Grande, Veta del 100, and Veta Las Guijas (see Minaurum news release dated February 6, 2020).

Minaurum's drilling is focused on establishing 75- to 100-m spacings between vein intersections, as well as step-out drilling. Assays for the first 5 holes of the campaign were announced on September 19, 2024. These included several high-grade intercepts including: 0.70 m of 2,976 g/t AgEq (AL24-105); 5.60 m of 368 g/t AgEq and 2.55 m of 621 g/t AgEq (AL24-107); and 8.45 m of 336 g/t AgEq (AL24-108).

The four holes reported in this news release further demonstrate the high-grade continuity of the prior drill holes. Holes AL24-110 and -111 were drilled on a fence in the Tirito area of the of Las Guijas vein, while AL24-112 and -113 were drilled on another fence in the northern part of the Veta Grande (Figures 1 and 2). In the Tirito area, the Las Guijas zone contains two separate and discrete veins. Hole AL24-111 intersected a significant high-grade sub interval returning 1.55 m of 7,780 AgEq, which includes 0.50 m of 13,995 g/t AgEq and 1.05 m of 4,839 g/t AgEq. Mineralized core is shown in Figure 3. The Tirito area will be tested by additional holes during the current drill program.

Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL24-110, -111, -112, and -113. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Cross section view in Figure 2. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on May 1, 2024 Kitco.com metal prices: Ag $26.90/oz, Au $2,303.00/oz, Cu $4.52/lb, Pb $1.09/lb, Zn $1.43/lb.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AgEq g/t Vein AL24-110 78.80 82.40 3.60 32 0.07 0.13 1.03 5.31 255 Tirito including 81.00 82.40 1.40 28 0.06 0.16 0.80 8.12 340 82.40 83.80 1.40 mine working 83.80 86.00 2.20 104 0.10 0.20 0.65 4.60 303 including 83.80 84.00 0.20 591 0.34 0.59 3.11 3.95 892 106.80 108.10 1.30 228 0.26 0.90 3.71 0.71 461 130.5 136.85 6.35 147 0.37 0.57 1.48 3.16 380 including 133.70 136.10 2.40 323 0.73 0.98 3.41 6.80 799 which includes 133.70 134.55 0.85 790 1.48 1.95 5.44 9.75 1,582 AL24-111 65.80 68.80 3.00 3,152 3.78 1.11 9.02 10.69 4,173 Tirito including 65.80 67.35 1.55 6,020 7.17 1.84 16.28 16.36 7,780 which includes 65.80 66.30 0.50 12,183 3.46 2.60 18.24 22.42 13,955 and 66.30 67.35 1.05 3,086 8.94 1.48 15.34 13.47 4,839 71.80 77.80 6.00 76 0.10 0.19 0.93 2.64 215 including 71.80 73.80 2.00 50 0.21 0.42 1.75 5.05 324 104.80 108.25 3.45 295 0.23 0.48 1.19 3.23 502 AL24-112 140.90 146.65 5.75 86 0.82 0.25 0.10 0.09 189 Veta Grande Dios Padre including 144.05 146.65 2.60 115 1.04 0.32 0.14 0.11 244 which includes 145.85 146.65 0.80 46 2.66 0.34 0.05 0.09 314 AL24-113 159.80 160.90 1.10 22 1.26 0.15 0.01 0.06 148 Veta Grande Dios Padre 165.95 166.60 0.65 158 1.66 0.23 0.10 0.16 333

Figure 1. Promontorio Vein Zone, 2024 drill program, showing locations of drill intercepts. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/240661_a19aad6ea47a8824_003full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross section of Tirito area, Las Guijas vein, Promontorio zone, looking north-northeast, showing mineralized intercepts in holes AL24-110 and AL24-111. Hole AL20-069 was reported on February 9, 2021. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/240661_a19aad6ea47a8824_004full.jpg

Figure 3. Drill core photo of AL24-111. Mineralized interval 65.80 to 68.80 m assayed 4,173 g/t AgEq or 3,152 g/t Ag, 3.78 g/t Au, 1.11% Cu, 9.02% Pb, 10.69% Zn. Host rock is skarn- and hornfels-altered limestone. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/240661_a19aad6ea47a8824_005full.jpg

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade, 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples from the 2024 program are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ActLabs preparation facility in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Zacatecas, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ActLabs. The pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ActLabs) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half, and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ActLabs is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.

