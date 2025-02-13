Aerocraft Engineering Private Limited: Young Pharmaceuticals Headquarters, Designed by Russell and Dawson, Earns Excellence in Construction Award 2024 From CT ABC

The Young Pharmaceuticals Headquarters project is honored with the Excellence in Construction Award 2024 from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT ABC). The project exemplifies architectural and engineering excellence, designed by Russell and Dawson Inc. and constructed by PDS Engineering & Construction, Inc..

The collaboration between Young Pharmaceuticals, Russell and Dawson Inc., and PDS Engineering & Construction, Inc. ensured a seamless execution, resulting in a facility that reflects both innovation and craftsmanship.

John Kulesza, President of Young Pharmaceuticals, praised the project, stating:

"The entire Russell and Dawson team has done an exceptional job in the design and execution of this project. They have provided outstanding architectural and engineering services, from conceptual design to obtaining approvals from the Town planning and zoning committee through the development of bid documents and supervision of the construction contractor."

As a leader in skincare and pharmaceuticals for over 45 years, Young Pharmaceuticals expanded with a new 20,000 sq. ft., two-story facility. Inspired by the Filoli Estate, the building features custom design elements, including green-tinted arched windows, a clock tower inspired by the clock tower design of Sir Christopher Wren, and bespoke interiors. Notable highlights include an 18th-century wood-paneled office and a state-of-the-art chemistry room for skincare production, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern functionality.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and to have played a role in bringing Young Pharmaceuticals' vision to life," said John Wilcox, Director of Design at Russell and Dawson. "Our team's dedication to precision, creativity, and client satisfaction remains the foundation of our success."

With a proven track record of delivering award-winning projects across the New England Region, Russell and Dawson Inc. continues to set new benchmarks in architectural and engineering innovation.

For more information about Russell and Dawson Inc. and its services, please visit https://www.rdaep.com

About Russell and Dawson

Russell and Dawson Inc. was founded in New England's architectural landscape in 1965.

It has distinguished itself with a community-focused approach. This has enabled the firm to deliver outstanding projects in both the public and private sectors. With over 10,000 projects across various sectors, we specialize in new constructions, renovations, and comprehensive management, primarily in the Northeast and New England.

In its 60th year of operations and a commitment to excellence and inclusiveness, we are Connecticut's longest, continuously operating small business.

