Skyway Technologies Corp.: Skyway and DART Launch Strategic Partnership to Further Vertiport Network Development Throughout California

Skyway, a California-based vertiport development and operations company, has partnered strategically with the Drones, Automation & Robotics Technology (DART) organization to accelerate advanced air mobility (AAM) solutions throughout California.

This partnership with DART, established in the Monterey Bay Tri-county Region and home to some of the leading eVTOL manufacturers, highlights a shared mission to bring investment, innovation, and economic opportunity to urban and rural communities alike. Building on DART's 2024 AAM Readiness Assessment and leveraging Skyways' expertise in fiscal feasibility and operational modeling, the first phase of this multi-phase collaboration will develop a vision for regional air mobility operations centered in the Monterey Bay, extending to the Bay Area, Central Valley, and throughout the state.

A vertiport network feasibility analysis will help inform ongoing transportation and economic development planning, supporting the growth of innovative companies, high-wage jobs, and improved mobility and disaster response capabilities.

"DART's expertise in catalyzing regional workforce development and infrastructure solutions, combined with Skyway's innovative approach to vertiport operations, will create a blueprint for cities and regions across California," said Clifford Cruz, Skyway CEO. "Together, we're not just imagining the future-we're building it."

By integrating advanced air mobility into both urban and rural areas, the collaboration aims to create accessible pathways for jobs and economic growth. From workforce training to infrastructure expansion, the Skyway-DART partnership is focused on ensuring that all communities-from the Monterey Bay Tri-county Region to the rest of the state-can benefit from these emerging industries.

Skyway and DART are uniquely positioned to act as facilitators between key stakeholders, including government agencies, private developers, community-based organizations, and academic institutions. This collaboration fosters an environment of cooperation and shared vision, ensuring that the industry grows with input from all critical players. The partnership also highlights the need for a robust ecosystem of industry participants to meet the growing demands of advanced air mobility.

Skyway's leadership at the forefront of urban air mobility will be highlighted at the upcoming LIFT Summit in March 2025. The event will serve as a platform to share the progress of the Skyway-DART partnership and discuss use cases, safety advancements, and infrastructure development strategies.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to showcase how partnerships like ours are turning bold visions into actionable plans," said Josh Metz, DART Executive Director. "We're proud to be working with Skyway to lead the charge in accessible and innovative transportation."

About Skyway

Skyway is revolutionizing urban air mobility by equipping airlines, eVTOL manufacturers, and developers with cutting-edge vertiport solutions. Skyway partners with regulators and tech providers in advanced vertiport traffic management and unmanned airspace planning. Learn more at www.goskyway.com.

About Lift Summit & DART

DART is a California-based non-profit driving innovation in next-gen aviation and autonomous technology. Focused on equitable access to quality jobs and economic growth, DART partners with businesses, government, and education to develop sustainable solutions in workforce training, infrastructure, and resource access. Learn more at https://mbdart.org/.

SOURCE: Skyway Technologies Corp.

