13.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
Abound Health Partners With Star Pediatrics, Expanding Into Pediatric Complex Care

Strategic Partnership Broadens Abound Health's Service Spectrum and Market Reach

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / Abound Health announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Star Pediatrics, a leading New Jersey-based pediatric home health provider, effective February 7, 2025.

This acquisition expands Abound Health's services to include pediatric patients with complex medical needs, complementing its existing IDD care services such as residential support, day programs, and behavioral health interventions.

"This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Abound Health's growth, allowing us to provide comprehensive care from birth through adulthood," says Jenna Whigham, President at Abound Health. "By integrating Star Pediatrics' expertise, we're enhancing our ability to support individuals with complex medical needs across all life stages."

Michelle Stengart, CEO of Star Pediatrics, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: " "Joining forces with Abound Health is an exciting opportunity for Star Pediatrics. This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and enhance the services we provide to children with complex medical needs and their families across New Jersey and beyond, while continuing to provide the best care for our patients."

The acquisition also strengthens Abound Health's position in the Northeast market, complementing its existing operations in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

About Abound Health: Abound Health is a leading provider of healthcare solutions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With over two decades of experience, Abound Health has consistently expanded its services and geographical reach, now operating in multiple states and serving thousands of individuals annually.

About Star Pediatrics: Star Pediatrics is one of New Jersey's largest pediatric home health providers. Founded by nurses, the company specializes in delivering high-quality, compassionate in-home care to children with complex medical needs, supporting both the child and their family.

Contact Information

Sabrina Hilario
Marketing Director
sabrina.hilario@aboundhealth.com
704-626-2779

SOURCE: Abound Health



