Alexander Taghva, MD, Neurosurgery: Dr. Alexander Taghva Discusses When Spinal Cord Stimulation is a Suitable Option for Nonsurgical Back Pain Relief

Chronic back pain is a common and often debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While many individuals find relief through conservative treatments such as physical therapy, medications, or injections, others continue to experience persistent pain that impacts their daily lives. For those who have exhausted nonsurgical options and wish to avoid invasive procedures, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) may be a viable solution. Dr. Alexander Taghva , a board-certified neurosurgeon based in Mission Viejo, CA, specializes in advanced pain management techniques, including spinal cord stimulation, to help patients regain control over their pain and improve their quality of life.

Alexander Taghva, M.D., F.A.A.N.S.

Dr. Taghva is a board-certified neurosurgeon with expertise in spinal cord stimulation, neuromodulation, and minimally invasive spine surgery.

Understanding Spinal Cord Stimulation

Spinal cord stimulation is a neuromodulation technique that involves implanting a small device near the spine to deliver mild electrical pulses. These pulses modify pain signals before they reach the brain, helping to reduce the perception of pain. SCS is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but it can be highly effective for select patients suffering from chronic back pain, especially those who have not found success with traditional treatment methods.

Unlike pain medications, which can have long-term side effects, or surgical interventions that require extensive recovery, spinal cord stimulation offers a reversible, minimally invasive alternative. The procedure allows patients to undergo a trial period before committing to permanent implantation, making it a flexible and patient-friendly option.

When Is Spinal Cord Stimulation a Suitable Option?

Spinal cord stimulation may be an appropriate treatment for patients experiencing chronic back pain due to various conditions. Dr. Taghva evaluates each patient's case individually to determine if they are a good candidate for the procedure. Some of the most common conditions that may benefit from SCS include:

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS): Patients who continue to experience pain following spinal surgery may find relief through spinal cord stimulation, particularly if additional surgery is not recommended or desired.

Chronic Lower Back Pain: Individuals with long-term, persistent back pain that has not responded to conservative treatments may benefit from SCS.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): This condition, which causes severe, chronic pain following an injury or surgery, can sometimes be alleviated with spinal cord stimulation.

Neuropathic Pain: Nerve-related pain conditions that do not respond well to medications or other treatments may be managed effectively with SCS.

Pain from Spinal Stenosis or Degenerative Disc Disease: Some patients with structural spinal issues may experience symptom relief with neuromodulation therapies like spinal cord stimulation.

The Advantages of Spinal Cord Stimulation

One of the key benefits of spinal cord stimulation is that it offers a non-opioid solution for managing chronic pain. Given the risks associated with long-term opioid use, including dependency and reduced effectiveness over time, SCS provides an alternative that does not carry the same risks. Other advantages of spinal cord stimulation include:

Minimally Invasive Approach: The procedure does not require extensive surgery, allowing for quicker recovery compared to traditional spinal surgeries.

Trial Period Before Permanent Implantation: Patients can test the device for a short period to determine its effectiveness before deciding on long-term treatment.

Adjustable Pain Relief: The stimulation settings can be customized and adjusted over time to match the patient's needs.

Improved Quality of Life: Many patients report enhanced mobility, better sleep, and a reduction in pain-related stress after undergoing spinal cord stimulation.

Reversible Treatment: Unlike permanent surgical interventions, the device can be removed if it does not provide adequate relief.

The Procedure: What to Expect

Spinal cord stimulation is typically performed in two stages: the trial phase and the permanent implantation phase.

Trial Phase

Before committing to a permanent implant, patients undergo a trial period lasting about a week. During this time, a temporary electrode is placed near the spinal cord and connected to an external stimulator. Patients can evaluate the level of pain relief provided by the device and decide if it meets their needs. If significant relief is achieved, they may choose to proceed with permanent implantation.

Permanent Implantation

If the trial phase is successful, the next step is to implant the permanent device. This involves placing a small pulse generator under the skin, typically in the lower back or buttock area, with leads positioned near the spinal cord. The procedure is performed on an outpatient basis, meaning patients can usually return home the same day.

Post-procedure, patients will work with their physician to fine-tune the device settings to maximize pain relief. The long-term success of spinal cord stimulation depends on proper programming and patient adherence to follow-up care.

Is Spinal Cord Stimulation Right for You?

Not every patient with chronic back pain is an ideal candidate for spinal cord stimulation. The best candidates are typically those who:

Have experienced chronic pain for six months or longer.

Have not responded to conventional treatments such as medications, physical therapy, or injections.

Do not have untreated psychiatric conditions, as anxiety or depression can impact pain perception and treatment effectiveness.

Are willing to participate in a trial period to assess effectiveness.

Those interested in exploring spinal cord stimulation should schedule a consultation with a neurosurgeon who specializes in pain management techniques, such as Dr. Alexander Taghva.

Location and Contact Information

Dr. Alexander Taghva provides specialized neurosurgical and pain management services at his clinic in Mission Viejo, CA. Patients looking for relief from chronic back pain can schedule a consultation at the following location:

Dr. Alexander Taghva, MD, FAANS

26732 Crown Valley Pkwy, Suite 541

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Phone: (949) 403-6912

About Dr. Taghva

Dr. Alexander Taghva is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in spinal cord stimulation, neuromodulation, and minimally invasive spine surgery. Based in Mission Viejo, CA, Dr. Taghva is dedicated to providing personalized treatment plans to help patients manage chronic pain and neurological conditions effectively. With a strong commitment to innovative and patient-centered care, he offers advanced surgical and non-surgical options to improve quality of life for those

