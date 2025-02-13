Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery: Dr. Louis DeJoseph Discusses the Benefits of the QT Lift for Facial and Neck Rejuvenation

With the QT Lift®, Atlanta's renowned facial plastic surgeon showcases a refined technique for lasting facial and neck rejuvenation.

Facial aging can often lead to concerns like sagging skin, jowls, and loss of definition in the jawline and neck. For individuals seeking a natural-looking yet transformative solution, the QT Lift® offers a specialized approach to facial and neck rejuvenation. Developed by Dr. Louis DeJoseph , a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, this procedure combines advanced surgical techniques with a focus on minimal recovery time and natural results.

Dr. Louis DeJoseph

With more than twenty years of experience, Dr. DeJoseph has committed his career to perfecting facial plastic surgery techniques that deliver natural and enduring results for his patients.

Understanding the QT Lift®

The QT Lift® is a deep-plane facelift and neck lift designed to address skin laxity in the lower face and neck. Unlike traditional facelifts that primarily focus on tightening the skin, the QT Lift® repositions deeper facial structures for a longer-lasting, more youthful appearance. By addressing the underlying layers of the face rather than just pulling the skin, this approach helps maintain facial harmony and prevents the overly tight or "worked-on" look that some patients fear.

Who Is a Good Candidate for the QT Lift®?

Ideal candidates for the QT Lift® are individuals experiencing moderate to significant signs of aging, such as:

Sagging jowls

Loose or excess skin on the neck

Loss of jawline definition

Deep nasolabial folds or marionette lines

A tired or aged appearance despite feeling youthful inside

Patients who seek facial rejuvenation often express a desire for a refreshed and natural look without appearing dramatically different. The QT Lift® is customized to each patient's unique facial structure and goals to ensure the most balanced and aesthetically pleasing results.

Benefits of the QT Lift®

One of the key advantages of the QT Lift® is its ability to achieve dramatic yet natural-looking rejuvenation with a streamlined recovery process. Some of the most notable benefits include:

Natural-looking results: Because the procedure repositions deeper facial structures rather than simply pulling the skin, patients avoid the unnatural tightness associated with older facelift techniques.

No drains required: Unlike some traditional facelifts, the QT Lift® does not require post-operative drains, making the recovery process more comfortable.

Minimal scarring: The procedure uses short-scar techniques, meaning incisions are discreetly placed and well-hidden along natural contours of the face.

Outpatient surgery: The QT Lift® is performed as an outpatient procedure, allowing patients to return home the same day.

Rapid recovery: Most patients can resume social activities within 8 to 10 days, making it a convenient option for those with busy lifestyles.

Long-lasting rejuvenation: Because the deep plane technique addresses the underlying structure of the face, results tend to last longer than traditional facelifts.

Recovery and What to Expect

Patients undergoing the QT Lift® typically experience mild swelling and bruising, which subside within the first couple of weeks. Many patients feel comfortable returning to work or social activities in just over a week, while final results continue to improve over several months.

Dr. DeJoseph frequently shares patient progress on his Instagram page , highlighting how quickly patients recover. One patient, just eight days post-surgery, showcased minimal swelling and a refreshed, natural look. Another, seen three months post-operation, expressed satisfaction with her more youthful and defined jawline while maintaining a completely natural appearance.

Complementary Procedures for Enhanced Results

For patients seeking comprehensive facial rejuvenation, the QT Lift® can be combined with other procedures to enhance overall results. Some commonly paired treatments include:

Submental Liposuction: Helps remove excess fat under the chin to further define the jawline.

Endoscopic Brow Lift: Elevates the brows and opens the eye area for a more youthful look.

CO2 Laser Resurfacing: Improves skin texture, reduces sun spots, and smooths fine lines.

Dr. DeJoseph has performed numerous facial rejuvenation procedures, customizing each treatment plan to match the patient's unique concerns and aesthetic goals.

The Confidence-Boosting Effects of Facial Rejuvenation

Beyond the physical benefits, facial rejuvenation often brings a renewed sense of confidence. Many patients express that their results allow them to feel more like themselves again, reflecting the vitality they feel inside. The natural and subtle changes achieved with the QT Lift® ensure that patients look refreshed rather than drastically different.

About Dr. Louis DeJoseph and Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

Dr. Louis DeJoseph is a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive experience in advanced facial rejuvenation techniques. With over two decades of experience, he has dedicated his career to refining facial plastic surgery procedures that provide patients with natural, long-lasting results. His reputation as a leading expert in facial rejuvenation has earned him the trust of thousands of patients seeking individualized and effective cosmetic solutions.

At Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery , Dr. DeJoseph leads a team of highly skilled medical professionals who specialize in both surgical and non-surgical treatments for facial and body aesthetics. The practice is recognized as one of the premier destinations for cosmetic surgery in the Atlanta area, offering state-of-the-art technology and the latest advancements in cosmetic medicine.

Premier Image Cosmetic & Laser Surgery provides a comprehensive selection of services, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, laser skin resurfacing, injectables, and body contouring procedures. With a patient-centric approach, Dr. DeJoseph and his team prioritize safety, comfort, and outstanding aesthetic results, tailoring each procedure to meet the unique needs and goals of every individual.

