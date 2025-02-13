BRW Trucking, Logistics: BRW Names Brandy Pennington as Executive Vice President of Finance

Pennington brings two decades of expertise in corporate finance leadership, accounting, and strategic planning to further strengthen BRW's leadership team

BRW, an industry leader in fully-integrated supply chain services including trucking, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment services nationwide, has appointed Brandy Pennington, CPA as Executive Vice President of Finance. With nearly two decades of financial leadership experience, Pennington brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance, accounting, and strategic financial planning to her new role.

Brandy Pennington, BRW Executive Vice President of Finance

As Executive Vice President of Finance, Pennington will oversee the company's financial strategy, accounting functions, internal controls, and process efficiencies. A seasoned leader known for building high-performing teams, she is committed to fostering growth and operational excellence within the finance department and across the organization.

"Brandy's deep financial expertise and leadership experience make her a valuable addition to our executive team," said Nate Haney, CEO of BRW. "Her strategic approach to financial management and dedication to team development will be instrumental as we continue to expand and strengthen our organization to meet our company and customers' goals."

Pennington began her career in public accounting with Ernst & Young, gaining a strong foundation in finance and accounting. She has since held key leadership positions in both public and private companies, managing financial operations for businesses ranging from $100 million to over $2 billion in annual revenue. Her extensive experience includes financial reporting, SEC compliance, internal controls, and business unit financial leadership.

Prior to joining BRW, Pennington served as Vice President, Corporate Controller at Tarter Gate Company, where she led corporate accounting initiatives. She also held leadership roles at Unity Aluminum, Ramaco Resources, Valvoline, and RAAM Global Energy, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing financial operations and driving process improvements.

"I'm thrilled to join BRW and contribute to its continued growth success," said Brandy Pennington. "I look forward to working with the team to strengthen financial strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and support the company's long-term strategy for growth."

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Pennington earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Morehead State University, graduating summa cum laude. She is actively involved in the community, having served on the board of Girls on the Run of the Bluegrass and as a volunteer leader with the Junior League of Lexington. She has also dedicated time to coaching youth sports and leading Girl Scout troops.

About BRW

BRW, headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, is a true partner, solving customers' most complex supply chain challenges by delivering unequalled service and fully-integrated trucking, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment solutions nationwide. The company integrates the expertise of B.R. Williams Trucking, LLC., B.R. Williams Logistics, LLC., Haney and White Logistics, and Running Ox Logistics, leveraging their combined strengths in freight brokerage, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive logistics management. With operations spanning Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, BRW employs over 300 employees and manages over 175 tractors, more than 700 trailers, and five warehouses totaling over 1.7 million square feet. The company is committed to moving the supply chain forward by providing unequalled solutions driven by integrity, innovation, and excellence. Learn more at BRWnow.com.

