Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
Bagoodex: Californian AI Startup Transforms Into Multi-AI Chat to Reevaluate Net Worth of Industry Giants

Just a week after the AI model DeepSeek, developed by a small Chinese startup, sent shockwaves through the U.S. stock market, San Francisco-based Bagoodex has announced its integration of DeepSeek into its multi-AI chat platform. The move positions Bagoodex-a startup once built by a solo programmer-as a potential dark horse in the AI arena, offering users access to hundreds of AI models, including the now-infamous DeepSeek, in a single interface.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / As the AI landscape grows increasingly fragmented, users grapple with choice paralysis: which model best generates code, music, or market predictions? Bagoodex addresses this challenge head-on by aggregating leading AI tools-from image generators to analytical engines-into a collaborative hub. The addition of DeepSeek, renowned for its uncanny predictive capabilities and recent market impact, amplifies speculation about Bagoodex's potential to influence financial markets again.

Multi-AI Chat

Multi-AI Chat
Plenty of AI models and characters to test!

Paul Sokolov, CEO of Bagoodex, framed the platform as a neutral ground for AI experimentation: "While OpenAI and DeepSeek compete, we're creating a space where users freely test, compare, and combine models. Whether you're drafting a novel, analyzing stocks, or composing a symphony, why limit yourself to one AI? Choice drives innovation."

The startup's rise is as unconventional as its mission. Founded by a lone developer in 2024, Bagoodex has since expanded into a nimble team of engineers and AI ethicists. Its "collaborative marketplace" model contrasts sharply with industry titans' closed ecosystems, appealing to users seeking flexibility.

Whether this influence will trigger another market quake remains unclear. Yet Bagoodex's trajectory-from a one-person project to a hub hosting hundreds of models-hints at the disruptive potential of open AI ecosystems.

Journalists and users can experiment with Bagoodex's AI suite, including DeepSeek, at https://bagoodex.io/

Contact Information

Nick Trenkler
Marketing Manager
nick@bagoodex.io

Olga Knott
PR Manager
olga@bagoodex.com

SOURCE: Bagoodex



