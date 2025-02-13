Chevy Chase, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - CyLogic, the security-first enterprise cloud company, has hired Chris Aleshire as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Alliances. In this new role, Aleshire will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align the performance, scalability, and security of CyCloud offerings with evolving federal and commercial cloud security requirements. Aleshire brings 25 years of Federal cybersecurity, cloud engineering, and military experience to the role. He will be based in CyLogic's Maryland headquarters.

Aleshire has extensive experience in software implementation and solutions architecture. He has held key roles as a senior solutions architect, including for Federal cloud deployments, and engineering at VMware, Broadcom, and Dell, leveraging his expertise to deliver innovative IT solutions. With his 8+ years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and experience in IT for Naval Intelligence, Chris combines technical acumen with proven civilian and U.S. Military leadership.

"We're proud to welcome Chris to the CyLogic team. He brings to the organization a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us reach our next growth milestone," said Louis Mayberg, CEO of CyLogic. "We continue to build a world-class team of cloud, cybersecurity, and regulatory professionals who are passionate about delivering the highest level of data protection, control, and compliance for our customers. Chris is a natural fit for our mission."

About CyLogic

CyLogic builds, operates, and continuously monitors cloud offerings for enterprises and government contractors requiring the highest level of security, compliance, and control over sensitive data. CyLogic's unrivaled compliance and data security solutions protect digital assets whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or on edge devices. CyLogic is the creator of CyCloud, the first FedRAMP High-Ready cloud solution for the commercial sector. Built on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) software, Dell hardware, and Equinix data centers, CyCloud combines the simplicity and scalability of a public cloud with the most rigorous cybersecurity requirements of a DoD-level private cloud. CyLogic's Cyber Platform delivers rapid security posture enhancement with top-tier data protection and resilience to small and medium organizations interested in storing, managing, and accessing data from a security-first perspective.





Chris Aleshire has joined CyLogic as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Alliances



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11389/240093_photo2_550.jpg

For more information, go to cylogic.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240093

SOURCE: CyLogic