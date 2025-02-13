The Romanian Association of Energy Prosumers and Communities (APCE) is urging the government to introduce a new prosumer model that allows apartment residents to benefit from surplus solar energy generated by rooftop systems. Romania's APCE has proposed a new type of prosumer to the country's Ministry of Energy. Its proposed condominium prosumer (CP) model is designed to optimize energy consumption in apartment buildings. It would allow residents to use the energy produced by solar panels mounted on the roof of the apartment block. Under current measures, the solar energy from systems mounted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...