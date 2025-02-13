Industry-leading PXM, MDM, and PIM Provider Recognizes Key Members of its Growing Partner Ecosystem in North America and Europe

Syndigo, a global leader in end-to-end Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, announced the recipients of the 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. The North American and European partners were recognized for excellence in leveraging Syndigo solutions to enable growth through better data management and execution.

"We're grateful to all our partners for their collaboration in helping our customers accelerate their digital journeys," said Dominic Citino, Syndigo SVP-Alliances. "Working together, we've empowered businesses to achieve better performance by implementing more effective solutions that contributed to their success. We are proud to recognize these partners for their important contributions and appreciate their dedication in working alongside Syndigo to provide the solutions and expert guidance to our customers this past year."

Syndigo recognized partners across categories that positively impacted Syndigo solutions implementation and delivery for their enterprise customers.

Syndigo Digital Agency Partner of the Year 2024: Acosta Group (North America)

The Digital Agency Partner of the Year Award recognizes the overall contributions of a partner throughout the year to deliver best practices, thought leadership, and customer results. For the second year in a row, Acosta Group received the award for facilitating connections between Syndigo and key decision-makers, resulting in strong new partnerships in North America.

Syndigo Innovation Partner of the Year 2024: Flywheel (North America)

Flywheel was named the Innovation Partner of the Year for being the first partner collaborating with Syndigo to integrate an API into Syndigo's platform, setting the standard for future innovation. Flywheel also consistently provided valuable product enhancement recommendations and constructive feedback, ensuring Syndigo's platform met their evolving client needs. Alongside Syndigo, Flywheel also proactively solved customer problems by actively working to enhance platform performance.

Syndigo Technology Partner of the Year 2024: Shopify (North America)

As a Syndigo partner, Shopify represented the "gold standard" for technology partnerships. The company's dedicated pre-sales resources helped to ensure that customers had an easy-to-understand onboarding that demonstrated their detailed understanding of how customers use Syndigo solutions together. Syndigo has collaborated with Shopify on multiple Fortune 100 accounts and is a Premier-tier member of Shopify's new partner program.

Syndigo Global Solutions Integrator Partner of the Year 2024: TCS (EU)

TCS was instrumental in several key solutions integrations in 2024 with Syndigo, including global retailers Woolworth and Primark. As a long-time Syndigo partner, TCS has exemplified the expertise and professionalism of the Syndigo partner network. This recognition highlights the robust and seamless integration capabilities that have been instrumental in advancing excellence and innovation in the data and commerce market.?

Syndigo Regional Solutions Integrator Partner of the Year 2024: Squadra (EU)

As a strong regional solutions integrator partner, Squadra worked to solidify several new engagements in Europe with Syndigo. ?They were recognized for their relentless commitment and outstanding growth efforts. Squadra has more than 100 customers that they support across business and system-related challenges in PIM, MDM and Data Governance. Amongst them, Squadra serves joint Syndigo clients such as Harvest House, IMCD, RijkZwaan and Bidfood.

Syndigo Delivery Excellence Partners of the Year 2024: Pivotree (North America); Advellence (EU)

Pivotree was recognized as Syndigo Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year for working collaboratively to activate customers on the Syndigo platform, aligning Syndigo technology partners to deliver exceptional results for customers. Pivotree was also proactive in co-marketing efforts, bringing a significant number of new leads in 2024.

Advellence was awarded Delivery Excellence Partner in Europe for their steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation over more than 10 years. With the highest customer count in Europe, including impressive case studies such as Coop Norge, Beiersdorf, and GALERIA, Advellence continues to set the standard for exceptional service.

Syndigo Emerging Partners of the Year 2024: LOGIC by Accenture (NA); Valantic (EU)

The Emerging Partner of the Year was awarded to partners that rapidly built robust and capable Syndigo practices that repeatedly delivered value for Syndigo customers. In North America, LOGIC by Accenture demonstrated a strong commitment by achieving Syndigo-certified status even before ever securing its first deal. LOGIC also demonstrated an impressive understanding of customer technology ecosystems, which helped to accelerate its practice implementation.

Valantic was awarded Emerging Partner in Europe for its commitment and performance in driving new sales and project implementation for clients such as Toolport. The team's strong motivation and strategic approach have driven significant growth and success across the EMEA region.

Syndigo Enabler Partners of the Year 2024: Thoughtspark (North America and EU)

The Enabler Partner of the Year Award went to Thoughtspark for the second year in a row in both North America and Europe. Demonstrating transparent communications and an agile and strategic execution team, Thoughtspark again displayed a commitment to accelerating customer implementation that improved the overall health of the Syndigo partner ecosystem.

Syndigo Partner Award winners were announced February 12, 2025 at the company's annual Europe Partner Kick-Off event in Rome.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the global leader for PXM, MDM, and PIM, providing AI-native data management product experiences for brands, retailers, and their customers. With the most extensive integrated network of content distribution available, Syndigo is the single solution for the journey to data confidence and success. Whether an enterprise needs to establish a "single source of data truth" within the organization or distribute it to an external network for more efficient commerce, Syndigo is the partner to make it happen.

Syndigo serves over 12,000 global enterprises in key sectors such as grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare. For further details, please visit www.syndigo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

