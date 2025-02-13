New resources and AI-powered tools simplify the transition from real-world problems to mathematical models.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the launch of Gurobi AI Modeling, a new set of resources that teaches users how to leverage generative AI technology to build simple optimization models.

By taking a problem-first, mathematics-second approach, Gurobi AI Modeling makes optimization more accessible to those new to the discipline, enabling them to quickly see optimization in action and jumpstart their journey into better decision making.

"Generative AI is revolutionizing the field of optimization, making it easier than ever to learn and apply mathematical modeling techniques," said Dr. Tobias Achterberg, Vice President of Research Development at Gurobi. "It allows data scientists, engineers, developers, analysts, and others who might otherwise shy away from it to more easily formulate problems and focus on driving better decision-making. With Gurobi AI Modeling, we also address some of the current technological limitations brought about by the current generation of LLMs and how to avoid common pitfalls like prompt ambiguity and hidden assumptions."

Gurobi AI Modeling includes:

The Gurobi AI Modeling documentation page, which introduces users to mathematical optimization and shows them how to generate optimization models and code from problem descriptions.

Gurobi AI Modeling Assistant, a custom GPT specialized in converting plain-text problem descriptions into mathematical models and Python code using Gurobi.

Gurobi AI Modeling Prompt Engineer, a custom GPT designed to interact with users and assist them in identifying and exploring possible optimization problems relevant to their situation.

"AI is helping us significantly lower optimization's barrier to entry," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. "We are excited to see how our users apply these new tools, and we look forward to the next steps in synergizing the fields of generative AI and optimization."

To learn more about Gurobi AI Modeling, visit https://gurobi-ai-modeling.readthedocs.io/en/latest/.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

