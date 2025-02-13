ZEDRA, a global specialist provider of Active Wealth, Corporate Global Expansion, Funds and Pension Incentives services has today announced two senior appointments to support its Corporate Global Expansion team.

Paul Haynes joins as a Commercial Director based in London, having previously worked for several leading global providers in corporate services as the Regional Head of EMEA.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Paul helps companies navigate the ever-changing global regulatory landscape, and the intricacies of setting up and operating in new markets.

Paul commented, "I'm looking forward to working closely with ZEDRA's diverse range of corporate clients to help them thrive and expand their global presence in new territories."

Joining as a Commercial Director in San Francisco, Adam Klooster has nearly a decade of experience facilitating inbound and outbound growth of companies in the US with his substantial network across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Speaking to his new role, Adam remarked, "International expansion can be a daunting prospect, but with the right guidance and advisers, the opportunities are there for the taking. I'm excited to join ZEDRA, working together with my global counterparts to deliver seamless services for our clients."

ZEDRA's Head of Commercial, Richard Wakeham, commented, "The addition of Paul and Adam further enhances our capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic. The strengthened team are going to be critical to the continuing growth and success of our clients, and ZEDRA itself."

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is a global specialist provider of Active Wealth, Corporate Global Expansion, Funds and Pension Incentives services, all aligned under one common goal: to embrace the future with certainty.

ZEDRA inherited a wealth of knowledge and experience following its acquisition of the trust businesses of a renowned bank in 2016. This solid foundation combined with innovative thinking has allowed ZEDRA to grow rapidly in a competitive marketplace to a team of over 1,300 industry experts across 17 key locations throughout the UK, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

www.zedra.com

