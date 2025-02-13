G-III Apparel Group, LTD.: DKNY Unveils Spring 2025 Campaign Featuring Lila Moss Celebrating the Films of New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a continuation of its New York Stories, DKNY shifts focus from literature to cinema for its Spring 2025 Campaign, introducing Lila Moss as the new global face of the brand. In this starring role, she appears in scenes that are inspired by legendary films shot throughout the city.





After last season's bold campaign that injected New York literature into the world of DKNY, this season, the power of film takes center stage. Drawing inspiration from iconic movies that showcase New York City as a vibrant backdrop, the campaign features both the city and Lila Moss as its main characters, with the cinematic atmosphere allowing Lila to seamlessly embody different roles. As a recent transplant to the city, she already shows the self-assurance of a local whose personal style becomes a calling card. In DKNY, she finds her own self in the city.

A rising star who brings a fresh energy and edge, Lila has been carving out a distinctive identity in the industry. As Kate Moss's daughter, she extends her living fashion heritage, while projecting a captivating individuality that mirrors DKNY's balance of timeless style and modern relevance. Lila representing DKNY takes on even more significance with Kate Moss appearing in the Donna Karan New York Spring 2025 Campaign - a mother-daughter connection between these two brands that echoes DKNY's story of origin, when Donna Karan drew inspiration from her daughter for the line's cool, youthful attitude.

"Lila as the next dynamic face of DKNY exudes energy that embodies our brand's spirit, resonating with global consumers to create authentic brand connections," states Jeff Goldfarb, Executive Vice President, at G-III Apparel Group. "This campaign further strengthens our commitment to expanding DKNY's global presence."

In the campaign, shot by Mikael Jansson, Lila gives off main character energy in looks that are youthful yet elevated, and feature the "DKNY est. 1989" collection which revisits iconic pieces from the DKNY archive and reinterprets them in a contemporary way. Signaling both ease and attitude, the collection reveals how styling boxy striped polo with denim shorts; a vibrant yellow parka over a black jersey dress; or pinstripe suiting worn informally creates silhouettes that are sophisticated and streamlined.

"The Spring DKNY 2025 Campaign represents a pivotal moment, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to creativity, authenticity, and accessibility. Launching today on @DKNY social channels, the campaign will debut globally through a diverse media mix, leading with impactful social, digital, premium outdoor, and influencer partnerships," says Jacki Bouza, SVP of Global Marketing and Communications at G-III Apparel Group.

The Spring 2025 collection is available worldwide on DKNY.comand in select retailers.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson

Styled by Alastair McKimm

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Hair by Mark Carrasquillo

Make-up by Anthony Turner

ABOUT DKNY

Since its inception in 1989, DKNY has been synonymous with New York-inspired by the energy and attitude of the city. Founded on a pair of jeans and the speed of sport, DKNY is utility and purpose-it's practical and contemporary. Drawing on Donna Karan's original principle of designing for the woman who never knew where the day would take her, DKNY has transformed into a global lifestyle powerhouse: the dynamic wardrobe of everything you need to live a New York life-wherever that may be. Today, we reimagine and reinvent once again-our love for New York City, serving as both muse and mentor. From stitch to silhouette, we invite the world to explore new collections where culture, confidence, and the heartbeat of New York converge and become part of a brand that is not just worn-but lived. This is our love letter to the authentic street style and boundless energy that define the very DNA of New York-a narrative that unfolds in a new era of accessibility.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII), a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, and National Sports leagues, among others.

