Cisco Systems: Cisco: Global Cooperation Will Shape a Future Prioritizing Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusivity

By Mary de Wysocki

I had the privilege of attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where leaders, innovators, and changemakers came together to address the pressing challenges of our time.

The conversations reaffirmed that creating a regenerative future requires a balanced approach: reducing our footprint on the planet, amplifying our handprint through impactful actions, and leading with a heartprint that inspires collaboration and purpose.

From thought-provoking engagements to building new relationships, it was clear that partnerships and collective action are critical to driving meaningful impact. A key theme throughout the week was balancing the increasing demand for AI and digitization, with efforts to enhance energy efficiency and transition to clean energy. At Cisco, sustainability is an important priority - from enabling a resilient supply chain to advancing AI-powered climate solutions and digital grid modernization that help industries decarbonize and scale with efficiency.

Grateful for the opportunity to listen, learn, and connect with others equally passionate about shaping a better tomorrow. Together, we can accelerate the progress needed to make environmental sustainability not just a goal, but a reality.

