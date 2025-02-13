TÜV SÜD has appointed Jan de Leon as President CEO of the Americas region, effective February 1, 2025. Based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, he is responsible for continuing to drive the region's growth, innovation, and strategic development. He succeeds Dr. Fabian Schober, who has left the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213060075/en/

Jan de Leon, President CEO, TÜV SÜD America (Photo: Business Wire)

Jan de Leon brings extensive leadership experience in finance, strategy, and business transformation. Since joining in 2018, he has held various positions within TÜV SÜD at the group level as well as in business units and regions. Most recently, he served as the region's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) where he played a key role in shaping financial strategy, while also overseeing Human Resources and Marketing on an interim basis. Prior to that, he was CFO of the global Real Estate Infrastructure Division.

"I am honored to take on this role," says Mr. de Leon. "Over the past few years, we have built a strong foundation for TÜV SÜD in the Americas. My focus will be on ensuring stability, driving our strategic priorities forward and building on this momentum to expand our presence as a leading partner for safety, quality, and sustainability."

With his expertise in strategy execution, M&A, sales optimization, and operational improvements, Jan de Leon will ensure seamless continuity while driving sustainable growth and innovation in the region.

As TÜV SÜD continues to grow its footprint in the Americas, the company remains committed to helping customers navigate regulatory complexities, enhance product and operational safety, and achieve sustainability goals.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 28,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

More information is available on the TÜV SÜD website.

Note for editorial teams: This press release and high-resolution photo can be downloaded from tuvsud.com/newsroom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213060075/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

TÜV SÜD Americas

Mike Harb

Vice President, Marketing and Sales Enablement

Email: mike.harb@tuvsud.com

Dirk Moser-Delarami

TÜV SÜD AG

Global Corporate Communications

Westendstr. 199, 80686 Munich

Phone +49 (0) 89 5791-1592

Email dirk.moser-delarami@tuvsud.com

Internet tuvsud.com/newsroom