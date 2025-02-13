EWPG Holding AB (publ): Eco Wave Power and Fortune 500 Giant Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to Tap into India's 40,000 MW Wave Energy Potential with Landmark MoU

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in onshore wave energy technology, today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) during India Energy Week 2025 on February 13, 2025. This agreement marks a pivotal step in introducing wave energy as a key component of India's renewable energy strategy.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Chandrasekhar N, Head of Research and Development, BPCL and Ms. Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO, Eco Wave Power in the presence of Honorable Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India and the Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL, Mr. G. Krishnakumar.

The collaboration aligns with India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) recognition of ocean energy as a promising renewable resource, with an estimated 40,000 MW of untapped potential along the country's coastline.

BPCL, a government-owned Fortune 500 oil and gas giant with a market capitalization of approximately $12 billion, has identified Eco Wave Power as a strategic partner following an extensive evaluation of wave energy technologies. The collaboration aligns with India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) recognition of ocean energy as a promising renewable resource, with an estimated 40,000 MW of untapped potential along the country's coastline.

As part of BPCL's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040, the company is expanding its renewable energy initiatives. Under this MoU, Eco Wave Power and BPCL will jointly develop wave energy projects across India, beginning with a feasibility study. The first phase will include the deployment of a 100 kW pilot project at BPCL's Mumbai Oil Terminals, with plans for larger commercial-scale installations across the country.

BPCL will oversee regulatory approvals, permits, and land use consents, while Eco Wave Power will provide its patented wave energy conversion technology, conduct research, and optimize power generation efficiency.

This partnership provides Eco Wave Power with a direct entry point into one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets, leveraging BPCL's vast infrastructure and financial strength. India's commitment to increasing its renewable energy capacity, combined with BPCL's strategic vision, presents a significant commercial opportunity for Eco Wave Power's scalable and cost-effective technology.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, commented:

"Partnering with BPCL, one of India's largest energy companies, is a transformative moment for Eco Wave Power. With over 250 million people living along India's 7,516 km coastline, the potential for wave energy is enormous. This MoU represents a major step toward positioning wave energy as a mainstream power source in India's clean energy transition."

In parallel with the signing ceremony, Eco Wave Power's wave energy generation model have been showcased at the Net Zero pavilion during India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, providing industry leaders and policymakers firsthand insight into its technology.

Additionally, Inna Braverman will speak at the 9th Annual Global Business Summit (GBS) on February 14-15, 2025, in New Delhi, where she will discuss the vast potential for wave energy in India. The GBS, hosted by The Times Group-India's largest media conglomerate, attracts global thought leaders, government officials, and industry pioneers, including attendees such as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a leading Fortune 500 oil and gas company owned by the Government of India. With a strong presence in refining, marketing, and distribution, BPCL operates major refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, and Bina, supplying high-quality fuels, lubricants, and petrochemicals across domestic and international markets. The company has an extensive retail and supply network, playing a vital role in India's energy security. Committed to innovation and sustainability, BPCL is actively advancing clean energy solutions, digital transformation, and customer-centric initiatives to drive the future of energy.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy company revolutionizing clean energy with its patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology that converts ocean and sea waves into sustainable electricity.

Dedicated to combating climate change, Eco Wave Power operates the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israel, co-funded by EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the technology as a "Pioneering Technology."

Expanding globally, Eco Wave Power is preparing to install projects at the Port of Los Angeles, Taiwan, and Portugal, adding to its impressive project pipeline totalling 404.7 MW.

The Company has received support from prestigious institutions such as the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the Horizon 2020 program, and was honoured with the United Nations' Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Learn more at www.ecowavepower.com.

