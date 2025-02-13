LIBRA Insurance Partners Welcomes Elevate Financial Partners as Its Newest Agency Member

Southern California-Based Agency Joins the Nation's Largest Independently Owned Life Insurance Marketing Organization

LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA) , the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces that Elevate Financial Partners has joined its exclusive network of partner agencies.

Elevate Financial Partners, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, is a holistic financial services firm and brokerage general agency (BGA) that offers individuals, families, and businesses a full spectrum of financial solutions, including investment management, insurance strategies, retirement planning, and estate planning, and equips independent financial advisors with advanced planning resources and personalized support. Led by Stephen Peterson, Elevate was built on a commitment to simplifying complex financial planning and providing best-in-class resources for both clients and advisors in today's evolving financial landscape.

"At LIBRA, we are committed to fostering the success of our partner agencies by providing them with the resources, innovation, and access to strategic partnerships needed to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace," said Bill Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA. "Stephen's leadership and deep industry expertise make Elevate an ideal addition to our network. This partnership provides Elevate with the tools and infrastructure to accelerate growth while reinforcing our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to advisors and their clients."

"The impact of LIBRA has been clear in Elevate's business from the very beginning - the resources have been transformative," said Stephen Peterson, Founder and Managing Partner of Elevate Financial Partners. "This partnership enhances our ability to offer independent financial professionals and their clients with the most powerful financial solutions available. The combination of LIBRA's underwriting expertise and technology-driven resources further strengthens Elevate's mission to assist our advisors and clients in building long-term financial security with confidence."

LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms. By joining LIBRA, Elevate Financial Partners will gain access to unmatched resources, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships that will help it differentiate and expand its business.

Key resources include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

product white papers and benchmarking tools

a proprietary quick quoting and informal processing platform

proprietary GUL product

exclusive sales mastery program for wholesaler training and an exclusive underwriter academy for underwriter training

"Elevate Financial Partners embodies the values and expertise we seek in our partner firms," stated J. Craig Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer of LIBRA. "They represent the next generation of agencies at LIBRA, bringing a fresh perspective and entrepreneurial energy to the organization. With a client-first approach and a commitment to innovation, Elevate is well-positioned to make an even greater impact in their endeavors by leveraging LIBRA's best-in-class solutions."

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAip.com .

About Elevate Financial Partners

Elevate Financial Partners is a holistic financial services firm and brokerage general agency (BGA) committed to empowering independent financial professionals and high-net-worth clients with comprehensive financial solutions. The firm provides advisors with advanced insurance strategies, underwriting support, and business development resources, while offering clients customized financial planning, investment management, estate planning, retirement strategies, and tax mitigation solutions. With a client-first approach and extensive industry expertise, Elevate assists business owners, executives, professional athletes, and wealthy individuals in building financial security with confidence. For more information, visit www.elevatefinsvcs.com .

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)??

LIBRA Insurance Partners is?an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022,?the firm?exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance?distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners?is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled?partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

