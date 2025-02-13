Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Results of Scheme, Issue of New Shares and Change of Ticker

13 February 2025

13 February 2025

Invesco Asia Trust plc

Combination with Asia Dragon Trust plc

Results of Scheme, Issue of New Shares and Change of Ticker to IAD

Results of Scheme

In connection with the combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of Asia Dragon Trust plc ("Asia Dragon" or "DGN") which was approved by Asia Dragon Shareholders earlier today, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company" or "IAT") is pleased to announce that the Company will acquire approximately £544 million of assets from DGN in consideration for the issue of 142,619,864 New Shares to Asia Dragon Shareholders in accordance with the Scheme.

The number of New Shares to be issued was calculated based on an IAT FAV per Share of 381.343834 pence and a DGN FAV per Share of 464.180111 pence, producing a conversion ratio of approximately 1.217222 New Shares for every Asia Dragon Share rolling over, each calculated in accordance with the Scheme. As set out in the shareholder circular published by the Company on 18 December 2024 (the "Circular"), fractions of New Shares arising as a result of the conversion ratio will not be issued under the Scheme and entitlements to such New Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Issue of New Shares

Applications have been made for the 142,619,864 New Shares to be admitted to listing on the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place at 8.00am on 14 February 2025.

Following the issue of the New Shares noted above, the Company's share capital will consist of 217,619,745 Ordinary Shares, of which 10,468,594 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Each Ordinary Share (other than an Ordinary Share held in treasury) is entitled to one voting right. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 207,151,151.

The figure of 207,151,151 Ordinary Shares may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Excluded Asia Dragon Shareholders

As set out in the prospectus published by the Company on 18 December 2024 (the "Prospectus"), New Shares which would otherwise be issued to an Overseas Asia Dragon Shareholder that constitutes an "Excluded Asia Dragon Shareholder" (as defined in the Prospectus), will instead be allotted to the Liquidators as nominees on behalf of such Excluded Asia Dragon Shareholder who will arrange for such shares to be sold in the market. The net proceeds of such sales (being after deduction of any costs incurred in effecting such sale) will be paid to the relevant Excluded Asia Dragon Shareholder within 10 business days of the date of sale, save that where the proceeds of such sale are less than £5.00 per Excluded Asia Dragon Shareholder, they will be retained in the Liquidation Pool rather than paid out.

Change of Ticker and Proposed Change of Name

As noted in the Circular, in connection with the Scheme the Company is proposing to change its name to 'Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc' and the Company's ticker code will change from IAT to IAD. The change of ticker code will take effect from tomorrow morning when trading in the New Shares commences and the change of name will take effect following receipt of the requisite confirmation from the Registrar of Companies which is expected to be received in the coming weeks. A further announcement will be published in due course confirming the change of name.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the Circular.

