KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Part Two: Liar Liar Pants on Fire!

KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Part Two: Liar Liar Pants on Fire!" a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, February 19th at 12:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PST.

Part-two of the Deception Detective Series, this engaging deep dive session will help participants learn how to instantly spot when someone's not truthful and how to put newly acquired skills to the test. This session will feature Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert, Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Traci Brown. Traci will reveal eye-opening, simple, and memorable techniques based on the science of Body Language and Forensic Linguistics that can be applied immediately to detect lies. These techniques will help attendees make better decisions, make the sale, negotiate deals, hire the right people, and keep their company off the front page for the wrong reasons.

In this webinar, participants will

Discover body language and verbal patterns that reveal deception and hidden emotions and know what people aren't saying in person, on the phone, in texts and emails.



Learn how to put skills to the test and have the chance to work on solving high-profile cases.



Gain practical tips and strategies that can be applied in real-life scenarios, enhance confidence and effectiveness in interrogation situations.

"We could not be more excited for part two of this series," said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women's National Director and Head of KeyBank Community Bank. "Participants learned a lot in the first webinar with Traci, we are thrilled to bring her back and learn more.

Traci is ranked the #3 body language expert in the world for 2024. She is a past President of the National Speaker's Association Colorado Chapter and the author of four books including her latest: How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft. She is also the Executive Producer of a new TV series: Truth, Lies and Coverups.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by February 18th here.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyBank

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

