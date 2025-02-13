New 3M Digital Materials Hub Transforms Material Data Access for Customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2025 / 3M:

3M is helping customers innovate faster and reduce design costs with the launch of its new 3M Digital Materials Hub, a groundbreaking platform that provides easy access to verified 3M material data cards, modeling data, and product specifications. This easy-to-use tool is helping customers in automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more, accelerate commercialization, reduce development costs, and speed up the product design process.

The 3M Digital Materials Hub features a user-friendly interface that allows engineers to quickly gather and evaluate material data. As part of its initial launch, it can facilitate faster modeling and simulation of 3M tapes and adhesive solutions for various tailored applications. By enabling the comparison of multiple products side-by-side, including simulated models and technical specifications, the Hub empowers engineers to make informed decisions swiftly.

"We know the speed of innovation is accelerating across industries and understand the critical need for designers and engineers to access reliable data at speed," said Adam Brodd, laboratory director for 3M's Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division. "The new 3M Digital Materials Hub is designed to meet this need, providing a one-stop solution that streamlines workflows and supports efficient, informed decision-making."

Key platform features and benefits:

Faster to market: Designers and engineers can swiftly collect and assess material data to enable expedited modeling and simulation, beginning with 3M's portfolio of tapes and adhesives.

More efficient workflow: The platform empowers users to compare multiple solutions simultaneously, incorporating both simulated models and technical specifications.

Ease of use: The Hub is user-friendly, enabling easy search, filter and download of material data cards compatible with many leading finite element analysis (FEA) software platforms.

Early feedback from customers highlights the platform's ability to improve confidence in material selection, ease of data access and the potential for frequent use in material evaluation. Users also appreciate the ability to access data from anywhere, enhancing usability and efficiency.

"The 3M Digital Materials Hub is more than just a data repository; it is a practical, collaborative solution that connects engineers to 3M's expertise," said Jason Langfield, project lead and product owner for 3M Information Technology. "This solution helps product teams innovate faster, design with confidence, and reduce physical sample iterations."

For more information and to register, visit DigitalMaterialsHub.3M.com.

