Impact Beyond Ports: DP World's Global Commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

From electrified cranes in Brazil to zero-landfill terminals, DP World is proving that logistics can do more than move goods-it can move the needle on sustainability.

Ports are more than shipping containers, cranes, and bustling waterfronts; they are hubs that support global development. At DP World, one of the world's largest logistics companies, ports and terminals support the connectivity between local production and global markets. Through targeted investments in the Americas, DP World isn't just modernizing logistics infrastructure; it's driving social and environmental progress to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the latest Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure (SDID) report, DP World lays bare its bold commitments: fostering sustainable trade, reducing emissions, empowering communities, and bridging development gaps. And with projects ranging from electrifying cranes to achieving zero landfill status at port terminals, it is clear that DP World's impact goes far beyond the terminal gates.

Building Resilient Infrastructure in Brazil

In Brazil, DP World is transforming Santos, South America's busiest port, into a sustainability powerhouse. Partnering with logistics giant Rumo, DP World is developing a terminal designed to handle a staggering 12.5 million tons of grains and fertilizers annually. This isn't just about throughput; it's about revolutionizing Brazil's agricultural logistics. By strengthening rail connectivity and expanding terminal capacity, DP World is addressing inefficiencies that have long hindered exports and imports.

But perhaps the most remarkable initiative is the zero landfill project, which has made the Santos terminal the first in Brazil to achieve this milestone. By converting 20% of waste into biofuel and repurposing the remaining 80% through recycling, composting, wastewater treatment, and oil refining, Santos is setting a new industry standard for waste management. These efforts align squarely with Goal 12 of the UN SDGs: responsible consumption and production.

The numbers speak for themselves: to date, DP World has invested $409 million in the port, created over 7,000 direct and indirect jobs, and reduced diesel consumption by 60% through equipment electrification projects.

Climate Action in the Dominican Republic

DP World's dedication to sustainability isn't confined to South America. In the Dominican Republic, the company has made significant strides in reducing emissions and enhancing logistics efficiency. The Caucedo terminal now boasts both cutting-edge electrified cranes and a fleet of 16 electric ITVs, which, along with plans for an electric charging station this year, replace older diesel models and slash carbon emissions. This aligns with DP World's global decarbonization strategy, which includes a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Climate action isn't just about technology - it is also about developing partnerships. DP World's collaboration with local governments and environmental organizations has led to the restoration of nearby ecosystems, ensuring that port operations coexist sustainably with the Dominican Republic's natural beauty. These efforts directly support Goal 13 (climate action).

Empowering Communities in Peru

In Peru, DP World's investments are creating opportunities for local communities while enhancing trade capabilities. The terminal in Callao has become a hub for agricultural exports, enabling Peruvian farmers to access international markets more efficiently. This is a lifeline for small-scale producers, aligning with Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth).

Beyond trade, DP World is fostering social development. DP World has invested in education initiatives, by implementing 27 digital classrooms in local schools and providing scholarships and training programs. Combined these have benefitted more than 13,000 students, empowering young Peruvians to enter the logistics and maritime industries. These programs are designed to close the skills gap, ensuring that local talent can thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Sustainability as a Competitive Advantage

DP World's efforts in the Americas demonstrate that sustainability is not just a moral imperative-it's a competitive advantage. In Brazil, the company's electrification and waste management initiatives have not only reduced environmental impact but also improved operational efficiency, lowering costs for customers.

Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic and Peru, investments in renewable energy and community development are building long-term resilience. By aligning operations with the UN SDGs, DP World is proving that trade can be both sustainable and inclusive.

Why It Matters

DP World's commitment to the UN SDGs is more than corporate social responsibility - it's a blueprint for how businesses can drive meaningful change. Through targeted investments in the Americas, DP World is tackling global challenges like climate change, economic inequality, and access to education.

