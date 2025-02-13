New retail destination blends sport, lifestyle, and club heritage in a premium location

Aston Villa Football Club continues its rapid growth trajectory both on and off the pitch, further expanding its commercial footprint with the launch of a brand-new retail store in the heart of Birmingham's iconic Bullring shopping centre. The Aston Villa Bullring store is scheduled to open in May 2025.

Spanning 10,000 square feet across a ground and mezzanine floor, the store will showcase Aston Villa's full retail offering, including home, away, and third kits, training wear, lifestyle collections, and exclusive limited-edition releases. Additionally, it will feature a significant adidas collection, spanning footwear and apparel across running, training, football, Originals, women's, and kids' ranges.

The store's design takes inspiration from Aston Villa's rich 150-year history, incorporating cultural touchpoints from Villa Park while integrating a museum section that celebrates the club's deep-rooted connection to both Birmingham and football history. A nod to the iconic Holte End will be woven into the space, reflecting the passion and tradition of Villa's fanbase.

Aston Villa is also introducing 'Aston Works,' an area dedicated to product personalisation, allowing fans to customise their purchases with bespoke designs. This initiative underscores the club's commitment to creating a truly immersive and interactive shopping experience.

As Aston Villa continues to drive ambitious commercial growth, we are excited to announce this fantastic new store, in an iconic retail location," said David Asquith, Vice President Retail at Aston Villa. "Retail continues to play a pivotal role in the strategic vision for Aston Villa, reinforcing the club's ability to comply with stringent Premier League regulations while solidifying our stature as a World-class organisation capable of continually competing and winning at the highest level. The Bullring store represents a major step in that journey, offering fans and sports enthusiasts a dynamic shopping experience that seamlessly combines sport, lifestyle, and club heritage."

Conveniently situated in the Bullring-next door to Selfridges and alongside premium retailers such as Sephora-the store is set to become a must-visit destination for both supporters and general shoppers. Its prime location strengthens Aston Villa's presence in Birmingham city centre, reinforcing the club's ambition to position itself among the elite in both English and European football.

As a proud employer committed to equality and diversity, Aston Villa will ensure the store upholds these values, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all staff and visitors.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

