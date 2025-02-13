Griffith Foods on Sustainable Alternative Proteins for a Growing Population

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2025 / Griffith Foods:

Mike Shantz, Senior Category Manager for Griffith Foods' Global Alternative Proteins business, knows the importance of developing alternative proteins to complement traditional animal protein.

"As the world's population grows to an estimated 10 billion by 2050, finding ways to increase food production with fewer resources is essential to ensuring the health of people as well as our planet," said Mike. Alternative proteins are sustainable, offer health and nutrition benefits, and are accessible and affordable. According to Mike, Griffith Foods' Alternative Protein Portfolio meets the taste, texture and flavor variety demands of consumers.

Visit our website and download our Alternative Protein Portfolio to learn more.

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire