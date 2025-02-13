Today, February 13, 2025, Godsinlösen Nordic AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company is suffering an acute liquidity shortage.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Godsinlösen Nordic AB (GIAB, ISIN code SE0016101760, order book ID 228232) shall be given observation status.

