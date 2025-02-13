Strategic Investment in Emerging Tech Hub Accelerates Company's Global AI Innovation

Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, today announced an expanded investment in its Kosovo operations, building on 18 months of exceptional growth and innovation. The strategic location has emerged as a crucial hub for Reveal's European operations and its global AI-powered innovation initiatives.

The Kosovo 'Center of Excellence', located in the center of the capital city Pristina, has quickly become a cornerstone of Reveal's global operations, harnessing the region's dynamic tech ecosystem and highly skilled workforce. This achievement follows Reveal's proven strategy of investing in emerging technology hubs, most recently demonstrated by its expansion into Hyderabad, India, another vital center for AI innovation and legal technology development.

"Kosovo's transformation into a vibrant technology center aligns perfectly with Reveal's vision for innovation and growth," said Wendell Jisa, founder CEO of Reveal. "The exceptional talent pool, coupled with the country's robust digital infrastructure, has enabled us to accelerate our AI and technology development initiatives while establishing a strong presence in Southeast Europe. The success we've achieved in Kosovo over the past 18 months has exceeded our expectations and reinforces our commitment to further investment in the region."

Kosovo's dynamic tech ecosystem, powered by a young, tech-savvy workforce where over 65% of the population is under 35, has proven ideal for Reveal's growth. The region's strategic location, robust digital infrastructure, and thriving startup scene-marked by a 15% surge in international investment and 30% growth in new ventures-have positioned the Center of Excellence as a key driver of innovation in Southeast Europe. This combination of talent, infrastructure, and strategic location has accelerated Reveal's ability to develop cutting-edge AI solutions while fostering valuable cross-border partnerships.

Reveal plans to grow its office to more than 400 employees by 2026, with roles ranging from advanced software development and AI research, to customer success initiatives, marketing and sales enablement. The center has benefited from substantial government support, including innovation grants and R&D incentives, which have helped accelerate its growth and impact.

"This expansion underscores our dedication to empowering legal professionals with cutting-edge AI tools," said Imer Perezic, Executive Vice President at Reveal. "As pioneers in the legal AI revolution, we take immense pride in delivering innovative solutions that seamlessly combine accessibility with transformative technology, reshaping the future of the legal industry on a global scale."

Reveal has revolutionized the legal industry by developing a scalable and adaptable ecosystem supported by two industry-leading platforms, each underpinned by one of the most powerful AI engines in legal technology. Logikcull offers self-service eDiscovery capabilities, streamlining processes for solo practitioners to Am Law 100 firms, while Reveal extends a comprehensive suite of solutions including information governance, early case assessment, legal hold, data collection, processing, document review, and trial presentation. Reveal is fundamentally transforming how legal professionals, from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies, leverage advanced AI technology to drive the eDiscovery process. For more information about Reveal's AI-powered eDiscovery platform, please visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

