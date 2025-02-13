vCom Solutions Sharpens AI and Automation Focus With Leadership Promotions

vCom Solutions , a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, is excited to announce two significant leadership promotions that will drive the company's technology growth and innovation in 2025 and beyond. Bhanu Anukonda has been appointed senior vice president of software development and Giri Mulastanam takes on the role of vice president of data analytics and automation. These promotions reinforce vCom's commitment to leveraging automation, AI, and data analytics to create scalable, efficient technology spend and lifecycle management solutions for its customers.

Bhanu Anukonda has been promoted to senior vice president of software development, recognizing his exceptional contributions to vCom's product portfolio and operational excellence. Since joining vCom over fourteen years ago, Anukonda has played a key role in enhancing productivity, building vCom's award-winning IT lifecycle management platform, vManager, and pioneering the company's AI suite of tools, vAI.

Anukonda has been instrumental in integrating AI into vCom's offerings, developing solutions that improve productivity, reduce costs and empower midsized organizations with real-time information. Looking ahead, he will focus on:

Developing AI Agents - Building next-generation AI-driven solutions to enhance automation and efficiency.

Transforming Software Development - Scaling vCom's software development operations to support the company's continued growth and market expansion.

"No challenge is too big for Bhanu," said Sameer Hilal, chief operating officer at vCom. "His ability to innovate, adapt, and lead complex projects makes him the ideal leader to drive the company's software strategy forward."

Giri Mulastanam has been promoted to vice president of automation & data analytics, a pivotal role in enhancing vCom's operational efficiency and driving data-informed decision-making. In this position, Mulastanam will oversee four key areas:

Automation - Leading automation initiatives across the business to improve efficiency and scalability.

AI - Managing vCom's AI development team, building AI-driven tools that enhance business intelligence and customer experience.

Integration - Overseeing vendor and partner integrations, to eliminate manual workflows and augment vCom's internal and customer tools.

Analytics - Continuing to enhance and refine vCom's analytics capabilities to provide accurate and actionable insights for business operations.

"Giri's expertise in automation and analytics has already delivered incredible value to vCom, and we are confident that his leadership will continue to drive innovation and efficiency," said Anukonda.

These leadership promotions position vCom for continued innovation and success, keeping the company at the forefront of AI-driven software development. They enable vCom to scale efficiently while delivering on its mission: giving IT and Finance teams time to focus on high-value initiatives, providing actionable insights for faster decision-making, and optimizing IT spend to drive shareholder value.

Discover how vCom's software and managed services empower businesses of all sizes to take control of their recurring IT spend for greater efficiency and savings.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is the leading IT lifecycle management provider for midsize companies, with over two decades of expertise. Its comprehensive suite of solutions empowers IT and Finance teams to find, buy, and manage IT services in one place - reducing costs and unlocking new opportunities. With award-winning software, a robust portfolio of managed services, and an innovative buyers' club, vCom delivers visibility and efficiency, helping teams save time, money, and effort to achieve more while spending less. For more information on vCom visit vcomsolutions.com , or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133





SOURCE: vCom Solutions

