St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with the University of the Fraser Valley

St. George's University (SGU) has launched a new admissions partnership with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) that will grant qualified UFV students fast-track admission into the St. George's University School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors and veterinarians from the University of the Fraser Valley to pursue degrees in medicine and veterinary medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU is proud to partner with UFV to create more avenues for qualified Canadian students to become practicing physicians and veterinarians while helping to address Canada's ongoing physician shortage."

The partnership creates a "4+4" pathway that provides students who have successfully completed a four-year pre-medical or pre-veterinary sciences curriculum at UFV admission to the four-year MD or DVM programs at SGU. UFV students interested in pursuing the pathway must maintain strong overall undergraduate and sciences GPAs and complete all prerequisite coursework in the health sciences.

"This partnership between UFV and SGU brings together two global Universities that are committed to supporting students' educational goals and aspirations. We are confident that the UFV students who pursue this opportunity with SGU will be successful not only because our academic programs prepared them well to succeed, but also because SGU has a strong history of excellence and facilitating a learning environment where their students can thrive" said Dr. James Mandigo, Provost and Vice-President Academic at UFV.

Qualified students will be eligible to complete the basic sciences component of the SGU MD program in either two years of study in Grenada, or one year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and one year in Grenada. Students' clinical rotations in their third and fourth years of study will take place with SGU affiliates, including those in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, offering clinical and ambulatory training.

Students pursuing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine will complete three years of study in Grenada and a clinical year at an SGU-affiliated university in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, or the Netherlands.

UFV students who are accepted into the MD program while meeting the academic requirements will be awarded a scholarship of US $85,000 at SGU School of Medicine. Students will also be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine scholarships. SGU granted more than US $71 million in scholarships in the 2023-2024 academic year.

###

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 31,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About the University of the Fraser Valley

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited , public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope, and a growing presence in Chandigarh, India . We offer more than 100 programs , including three master's degrees, 21 bachelor's degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs .

Media Contact (SGU):

Evan Cobb

ecobb@sgu.edu

(203) 606-3127

Media Contact (UFV):

Jeboah M. Godron, Director, Communications

jeboah.godron@ufv.ca

SOURCE: St. George's University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire