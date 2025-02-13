Douglassville, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - After two decades of providing top-tier lawn care and landscaping services across Southeastern Pennsylvania, Outdoor Splendor is proud to announce its new brand identity.

Outdoor Splendor's new brand image featuring their striking new peacock mascot

Formerly known as Kirk's Lawn Care, the company has evolved significantly since its founding in 2003. With an expanded range of services-including expert lawn care, landscape design, hardscaping, and seasonal maintenance-the company recognized the need for a name and look that better reflect the exceptional quality and premium experience it delivers.

With a vibrant new identity and striking new mascot, Outdoor Splendor embraces this transformation while staying true to what its customers have come to expect: Premier Service, Majestic Results. Though the name and branding have changed, the company's commitment to excellence remains unwavering. It continues to operate under the same trusted ownership, with the same skilled team dedicated to enhancing and maintaining the outdoor spaces its clients take pride in.

The rebranding to Outdoor Splendor marks a significant milestone in the company's history. Known for its exceptional landscape maintenance, lawn care, seasonal cleanups, and hardscape design, the company remains focused on creating beautiful and functional outdoor environments. This transformation is not just a change in name but a reaffirmation of its dedication to customer-focused solutions and innovative outdoor services.

"This rebrand represents our evolution and growth as a company," said Kirk Brown, President of Outdoor Splendor. "We are excited to continue our journey under the new name, which better encapsulates our mission to transform and maintain stunning outdoor spaces for our clients."

The rebranding is a strategic move to align the company's name with its broader range of services and its commitment to sustainable and innovative practices. Outdoor Splendor is poised to lead the industry with its comprehensive approach to outdoor services, ensuring that every project reflects the company's passion for quality and customer satisfaction.

Outdoor Splendor also extends its gratitude to its loyal customers, whose support has been the foundation of the company's growth. The company looks forward to this new chapter, reaffirming its promise of continued dedication, expertise, and outstanding results.

As Outdoor Splendor moves forward under its refreshed brand, it remains committed to its core values and passion for creating breathtaking outdoor spaces. The company is eager to showcase its expertise and deliver even more stunning landscapes for its valued customers.

For more information about Outdoor Splendor's services and rebranding, visit

https://outdoorsplendor.com or follow the company on social media.

Outdoor Splendor's new vehicle branding

About Outdoor Splendor

Outdoor Splendor is a company specializing in high-quality outdoor services, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, seasonal cleanups, and hardscape design. They focus on enhancing outdoor spaces with expert craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and customer- focused solutions. Whether it's leaf removal, mulching, or full-scale landscape transformations, Outdoor Splendor is dedicated to creating and maintaining beautiful, functional outdoor environments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239457

SOURCE: Outdoor Splendor