Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its recent success in various initiatives. 2025 has started with significant positive momentum for SuperBuzz. Over the last month we have successfully onboarded multiple new clients from various e-commerce industries. While we continue to target the wide variety of e-commerce verticals, we had recent successes with mid-to-large scale enterprises as well. Further, we have experienced strong traction with companies in the entertainment industry and are in process of onboarding a digital security software company that has millions of consumer and Small-medium clients. While these recent wins are a testament to our product, we believe that we are barely scratching the surface.

Partnership Opportunities

In September 2024, we announced that we partnered with MPP Marketing Group ("MPP"). Since that time, MPP has successfully onboarded a number of their clients onto the SuperBuzz platform and continued to experience strong performance and client satisfaction. Per our press release dated January 31st, 2025 (accessible here) Dan Szabolcs, Director of Digital Media at MPP commented: "Our experience with SuperBuzz has been phenomenal. The platform's intuitive design and real-time insights have enabled us to create highly effective marketing campaigns that drive tangible results."

As we continue to further supporting our partnership with MPP, we are happy to report the following progress on other partnership opportunities:

SuperBuzz has been working with a large payment processing company to integrate its' product and offer it to their client base;

SuperBuzz has Initiated discussion with multiple SaaS companies that have large client bases that could use our product and are now exploring various software distribution models.

Organic Growth

In late December 2024, we closed the first tranche of our non-brokered private placement of special warrants. As set out in our press release dated December 24, 2025 (accessible here) the primary use of proceeds was to accelerate our go-to-market strategy. Since that time, we have been busy initiating our marketing campaign. Our initial goal is to test the targeting attributes of the campaign and further optimize to lower the cost of acquisition and enhance its results. We are happy with the progress made thus far and have achieved successful cost optimization, lowering our initial cost of acquisition by more than half. Taking this into account, the company is getting ready to launch its full online campaign to achieve strong direct organic growth.

Product Enhancements

SuperBuzz is pleased to report that the ongoing improvement in AI capability, has enabled the company to further enhance its' product over the last few months. We have been able to further improve consumer conversion rates once the product has been deployed on a client site. This enhances our go-to-market offering and further increases customer satisfaction. More details will be provided at a later date.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-4 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding Superbuzz Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs.

Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240772

SOURCE: SuperBuzz Inc.